With the fourth round behind us, attention now turns to Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline.

This piece will be updated after the weekend’s domestic football.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 5 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

We don’t need a wealth of statistics to justify backing the Real Betis defence against a struggling Slovan Bratislava side. The Slovakian outfit have scored just once in their opening four Champions League matches, making Álvaro Valles (€4.5m) an appealing budget goalkeeper.

Barcelona top among all sides for projected clean sheets in Matchday 5, bringing Joan García (€5.0m) into consideration. The Catalans kept Aston Villa out in their previous European outing, offering some encouragement for a defence that hasn’t always convinced this season.

DEFENDERS

Atleti also rank among the leading sides for projected clean sheets, making Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.5m) one of the standout defensive picks this week. The Spaniard faces Viking and offers significant attacking threat alongside his clean-sheet potential. He’s already registered four goals and two assists in La Liga this season and also takes set pieces.

The lack of convincing defensive alternatives makes Gabriel Magalhães (€6.0m) another appealing option. Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in a fixture that looks difficult on paper. However, the Gunners rank highly for projected clean sheets and have already recorded 10 shutouts across all competitions this season. Gabriel also carries a goal threat from set pieces.

Como have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, and they now host a struggling AEK Athens side. That gives Jacobo Ramón (€4.1m) another opportunity to deliver. The Spaniard has registered a goal, an assist and 21 ball recoveries across his previous two Champions League appearances.

No defender in Europe has averaged more key passes per 90 minutes than Leipzig’s David Raum (€4.5m). With struggling Lens up next, the attacking full-back has a good opportunity to collect points at both ends of the pitch.

Completing the defence is Sergi Altimira (€4.0m), who offers excellent value for money. The Real Betis defender plays out of position in midfield, increasing his attacking potential ahead of the home clash with Manchester United.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona have already scored 14 goals in the Champions League this season, despite facing the likes of Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain. Their attacking form has been impressive, and they top the projected goals rankings ahead of their Matchday 5 clash with Sabah.

Doubling up on their attack looks almost essential, particularly given the consistency of Lamine Yamal (€10.2m) and Raphinha (€9.6m). Yamal has produced an incredible 17 goals and 14 assists across all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Raphinha has already scored 15 times in La Liga alone.

The data also points towards Real Madrid, beyond the obvious attacking option we’ll discuss shortly. Arda Güler (€6.6m) has enjoyed an excellent run of form for club and country, registering four goals and five assists in his last eight matches. The Turkish international also leads all midfielders in Europe for key passes per 90 minutes.

Before their victory over Slovan Bratislava, LASK conceded nine goals across their matches against Liverpool and Sporting. That defensive record makes Bodø/Glimt particularly appealing ahead of their home meeting. Ole Didrik Blomberg (€5.0m) could be a key player, with penalties and set-piece duties adding to his attacking potential. He also heads into the fixture after scoring twice in his latest outing.

No midfielder has collected more UCL Fantasy points this season than Como talisman Nico Paz (€7.1m). The Argentine has registered three goals and three assists in just four Champions League appearances. Como also head into their home clash with AEK Athens following a remarkable 9-1 victory last time out.

FORWARDS

Julián Álvarez (€10.0m) appears to be settling back into regular starts for Atlético Madrid, with transfer speculation easing for now. The Spanish side rank among the leading teams for projected goals against a leaky Viking defence. With Harry Kane sidelined through injury, backing Atlético’s Argentine penalty taker makes plenty of sense.

It’s no surprise to see Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) top the projected points rankings among forwards this week. The Real Madrid penalty taker has scored in each of his opening four Champions League matches, continuing his remarkable consistency in front of goal.

Manchester United’s recent defensive form is a major concern. They’ve conceded between two and four goals in each of their last five matches, making Sporting striker Luis Suárez (€7.4m) an appealing option. The Colombian has already scored 14 goals across all competitions this season and heads into the fixture in excellent form.

SCOUT PICKS