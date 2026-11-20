After Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc submitted their Scout Squad selections, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER