FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 10

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 10, as the second international break gets underway.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 10 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 54 after hits, where 49 teams were eliminated.

It means that 546 are going through to Gameweek 11. Details of how to play can be found here, as entry re-opened on Tuesday.

Each of the qualifying post-hit point tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, 33, 52, 58, 33, 46 and 54) needs to have been met.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

12 of the top 20 were Bench Boosters, one of these being the highest scorer, Sean Hennessey. He had double-digit hauls from Thierno Barry (£5.7m), Luka Vušković (£5.3m), Martin Ødegaard (£6.7m), Pascal Gross (£6.3m) and James Trafford (£5.0m), allowing a rise to 5,951st overall.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads for a sixth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Stepan Dusil (League 8 Division 97) is still the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, up to 66th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Monday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 10. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,839 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 13 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (68 points, OR 173k, captained Gabriel)

(68 points, OR 173k, captained Gabriel) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (80 points, 76k, captained Gabriel)

(80 points, 76k, captained Gabriel) 3rd (4th) Uz Ray (59 points, OR 41k)

(59 points, OR 41k) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (65 points, OR 81k)

(65 points, OR 81k) 5th (7th) Michael Giovanni (65 points, OR 138k)

(65 points, OR 138k) 6th (5th) John Walsh (72 points, OR 322k)

(72 points, OR 322k) 7th (70th) Adam Stewart (74 points, OR 328)

(74 points, OR 328) 8th (8th) Pro – (85 points, OR 153k, captained Gabriel)

(85 points, OR 153k, captained Gabriel) 9th (12th) BigMan Bakar (66 points, OR 72k)

(66 points, OR 72k) 10th (13th) Jon Ballantyne (76 points, OR 63k, captained Gabriel)

(76 points, OR 63k, captained Gabriel) 11th (6th) Ben Crellin (60 points, OR 589k)

(60 points, OR 589k) 12th (9th) Jovan Popović (70 points, OR 180k)

(70 points, OR 180k) 13th (27th) Dan Furneaux (60 points, OR 20k)

Four of these captained Gabriel Magalhães (£8.1m), but the others sided with Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

Since the Gameweek 9 update, Tom Dollimore has moved up two places, with Adam Stewart rising three and BigMan Bakar one. Pro – and Jon Ballantyne are back in the top 10, but Ben Crellin and Dan Furneaux slip to 11th and 13th, respectively.

One more Career Hall of Fame top-10er is no longer that high in the live version:

27th (10th) Harry Daniels (63 points, OR 670k)

Other leaders featured in this article who are in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (654th), Mark Sainsbury (448th), Andy North (282nd), Andrew Smith (336th), Steve Brown (672nd) and -FPL Matthew (33rd).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mark Sainsbury leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4). He is now 24th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also the name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tinashe Gangera leads for a fourth week in the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy) and sits 259th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a tally of 76 points put them 250th here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Andy North is in control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second week, rising to 4,930th overall.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

He’s also a new leader of the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Bench Boost user Andrew Smith has claimed the top spot in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a). Rising to 388th overall, he came 6,936th in 2017/18. Greg Bradford is level on points but has made more transfers.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a second week in my Opening Day League.

This is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Oh no sets the pace for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w) and is 700th overall.

This is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Steve Brown leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t), shifting up to 3,992nd worldwide.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

He’s also top of the pile in my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry).

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column showing either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

Steve’s had one at 0.0% and two at 0.1%.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser leads for a second successive week and third time this season in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx). He’s up to 7,914t.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen is in first place for a third successive week and for the eighth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

-FPL Matthew (Bench Boost) is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t). He’s had eight top 10k finishes, three of them in the top 500.

This is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame, where Matthew is 99th.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

He is also at the summit of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better. Across 17 seasons, Matthew’s number is 0.3%.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Finally, FPL Instinctive is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb) and is up to 221st overall. He came 8,296th last season.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.