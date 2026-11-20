Before we get to Friday’s Scout Picks, we have the ‘selection’ undercard: the Gameweek 11 Scout Squad.

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round.

They’re allowed to nominate three goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 11

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK David Raya Bart Verbruggen Bart Verbruggen David Raya Gianluigi Donnarumma Antonin Kinsky Antonin Kinsky Zion Suzuki Dean Henderson Djordje Petrovic Zion Suzuki Bart Verbruggen DEF Gabriel Magalhaes Maxim De Cuyper Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes Luka Vuskovic Gabriel Magalhaes Jan Paul van Hecke Maxim De Cuyper Antonio Silva Jan Paul van Hecke Luka Vuskovic Jan Paul van Hecke Jan Paul van Hecke Antonio Silva Antonio Silva Antonio Silva Ian Maatsen Ian Maatsen Ezri Konsa Milan van Ewijk MID Pascal Gross Pascal Gross Morgan Rogers Morgan Rogers Martin Odegaard Cole Palmer Florian Wirtz Pascal Gross Rayan Cherki Morgan Rogers Mohammed Kudus Martin Odegaard Mohammed Kudus Martin Odegaard Pascal Gross Mohammed Kudus Alysson John McGinn John McGinn Jack Rudoni FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Alexander Isak Nicolas Jackson Alexander Isak Alexander Isak Nicolas Jackson Alexander Isak Nicolas Jackson Nicolas Jackson Charalampos Kostoulas Evanilson Evanilson Evanilson Thierno Barry Thierno Barry Callum Wilson Thierno Barry

MOST PICKS: Gabriel Magalhaes, Antonio Silva, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pascal Gross, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Nicolas Jackson (four), Bart Verbruggen, Martin Odegaard, Mohammed Kudus, Morgan Rogers, Thierno Barry, Evanilson (three)

MARC SAID…

Sensational so far, one of the biggest questions coming out of this international break is whether second-placed Brighton can turn this form into a genuine title push. Fabian Hurzeler hasn’t won a December Premier League match from 12 attempts, but we’re still in November, so I expect another victory and clean sheet at Hull on Sunday.

Pascal Gross is the league’s most creative player while also taking penalties, and Maxim De Cuyper is still playing ‘out of position’, boasting at least three more returns than any other individual. They should have combined for a Gameweek 10 goal, but the Belgian put his close-range header off target. The problem is that, due to very high FPL ownership, them delivering the goods barely improves our rankings – maybe managers should double-up on the Seagulls’ backline via Bart Verbruggen, who always felt a bit underpriced.

Joining Brighton on seven shutouts is Arsenal, from whom I’m picking David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes. The Gunners travel to a very different Newcastle, one looking average at best. So it shouldn’t be the difficult task of recent years, and I want to pick an attacker too. Martin Odegaard is only scoring league goals at the Emirates, like in Gameweek 10, but netted in Naples. He could even take penalties in Bukayo Saka’s absence.

Elsewhere, Tottenham v Ipswich is generally hard to call, though their defensive situations differ. If you remove the opening weekend, only Arsenal are better when it comes to xGC (8.17), plus limiting the big chances (12) and shots on target (25) of opponents. Jan Paul van Hecke combines clean sheet capabilities with a strong goal threat, shown in Gameweek 9, whereas Ipswich still not having a clean sheet could be good for Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian has three assists in five, also missing an open goal tap-in against Crystal Palace.

At Villa Park, I think Nicolas Jackson will continue to justify his millions of purchases by scoring past Sunderland. It feels like the Black Cats are getting a penalty every time, but Enzo Le Fee’s record is mixed, making goalkeeper Zion Suzuki worth a nod.

An interesting clash on the south coast pairs Bournemouth’s four consecutive wins with the underlying stats that declare Nottingham Forest’s defence to be one of the best. Antonio Silva is a consistent source of DefCon points and, although Evanilson’s five-game goal run has involved a lot of luck, I’m still nervous as a non-owner.

There’s even a Coventry double-up, because they get to host a leaky Palace side that’s now under new management. Full-back Milan van Ewijk has created six chances in the last four, while three-goals-in-five Jack Rudoni takes penalties and joins Kudus and Gross as one of the most frequent crossers between Gameweeks 7 and 10.

Once upon a time, in a mindset far, far away, FPL managers were deciding whether to own two or three Chelsea attackers. Now, it feels like Morgan Rogers is here as a nostalgic pick, knowing how good Leeds are at defending.

Switching attention to forwards, Erling Haaland is here because he’s Erling Haaland. Despite blanking in the last two outings, his eight encounters against Fulham have accumulated eight goals and three assists. Alexander Isak’s late strike past Palace puts him on seven goals in eight, now with the honour of facing Man United’s calamitous defence.

Finally, we’ve asked this week whether a fixture swing means it’s too late to buy Thierno Barry, but he’s certainly not worth selling yet. The Everton man has delivered at least one big chance in every match, and 17 across the last six Gameweeks are more than double those of closest challengers Haaland and Jackson.

SAM SAID…

That’s the final international break of the calendar year completed. Now, we head into the madness of the festive fixtures. Ten deadlines in just 45 days mean we are going to have to be on it in terms of making quick decisions and investing wisely.

Brighton are in incredible form, and the next few weeks will show us whether they are really going to be title contenders. Bart Verbruggen feels like the best goalkeeper for this week – even ahead of Arsenal’s David Raya. The Seagulls are matching the reigning champions for clean sheets (seven) and, as with the Gunners, just one Brighton defensive asset doesn’t feel enough – so enter Luka Vuskovic. Whilst I see Maxim De Cuyper is popular in the other Scout Squad lists, I think that this game and the opposition might lend themselves more to Vuskovic’s strengths. Hull have conceded the most headed attempts this season (34), and we know that Vuskovic is great in the air, especially from set pieces. The Tigers have also had the fewest attempts in the league (103), so this is a good opportunity for a clean sheet. My third Brighton pick, of course, is Pascal Gross, who feels like he is ever-present in my selections.

I have also tripled up on Tottenham Hotspur. Now, some of you will note this and say that it is my Spurs bias coming through. However, as a season ticket holder at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I haven’t watched my team win three Premier League home games on the bounce since December 2023 – yes, you read that correctly. I am not used to seeing good things, so I only recommend a Spurs asset if I really believe in them. Jan Paul van Hecke is one such name: he is Spurs’ top points-scoring player, having registered two goals, four clean sheets, eight defensive contribution points and six bonus points. Currently averaging 5.7 points per start, he is on track to exceed 200 FPL points this term! I have paired him with Antonin Kinsky and Mohammed Kudus, who continued his decent attacking form with a goal for Ghana over the international break.

Aston Villa are a team in good form, so I have picked three of their assets, too. Nicolas Jackson is the most transferred-in player for a reason this Gameweek. He continued his goalscoring run over the international break and is a genuine captaincy candidate for the weekend. I have paired him with penalty- taking John McGinn, my obligatory sub-£6.0m midfielder, and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Despite Man United hiring a new manager over the break, I am not completely convinced that we will see an overnight improvement, especially as they head to Anfield on Sunday. Tom wrote a brilliant article this week on what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino at United and, defensively, I think his new system might take a while to implement. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in good form in front of goal, so I have doubled up with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. I do think Wirtz might actually be the best differential for the next six Gameweeks.

Over the season to date, I have become confident in writing Riccardo Calafiori and Ezri Konsa‘s names as my Arsenal defender picks. Moving forward, with William Saliba back and Piero Hincapie right there, I suspect I will become less comfortable in doing so. For now, though, I am still siding with Konsa, as I don’t see him not starting in this match against Newcastle. I have doubled him up with Gabriel Magalhaes. Only Crystal Palace have conceded more than Newcastle’s 57 attempts from set pieces, something that Konsa and Gabriel could exploit in Gameweek 11.

Four of my final five picks are nothing unexpected: DefCon magnet Antonio Silva, five-goals-in-five forward Evanilson, the joint-top-goalscoring midfielder, Morgan Rogers, and the ever-present Erling Haaland.

But I have gone a bit rogue with my final forward pick. With Igor Thiago suspended, there is an opportunity for Callum Wilson to get a start. He has started and scored for Brentford in the League Cup and actually has the best minutes-per-shot rate amongst FPL forwards, having had four attempts in his 88 minutes of football.

TOM SAID…

Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross are easy inclusions as Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to face Hull City.

No defender can match De Cuyper’s 22 chances created this season. The Tigers are joint-bottom for key passes conceded down their right flank on home turf, too. It’s not just attacking returns I’m after, however: Hull are 20th for non-penalty expected goals (xG), which explains the defensive double-up with Bart Verbruggen.

As for Gross, he’s racked up more attacking returns in away matches (six) than any other player this season (even Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak).

For my other defensive selections, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are second, third and fifth respectively on the clean sheet odds list this week.

Ian Maatsen is probably the defensive pick that requires the most explanation. Part of it is due to the opposition, who look set to be without the influential Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey this weekend. Maatsen meanwhile has quietly amassed eight shots across four home matches in 2026/27 so far.

Still, there’s probably more conviction with my Antonio Silva pick, helped by his set play threat and defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential.

In midfield, I considered Christos Tzolis but eventually landed on Martin Odegaard in an attempt to target Newcastle United, as they often look exposed in the space in front of their back four. The Norwegian playmaker, among the top two midfielders for expected assists (xA), looks perfectly placed to exploit that.

Do we include a Chelsea attacker in the Scout Picks this weekend? It’s hard to know which version of Xabi Alonso’s side will turn up, while their opponents, Leeds United, are typically well-drilled under Daniel Farke. However, I’m keeping faith with penalty-taker Cole Palmer, who hauled in the corresponding fixture last season. Morgan Rogers is probably going to stand a better chance of making the cut, mind.

Elsewhere, John McGinn is hard to look past as my token sub-£6.0m midfielder against a Sunderland side still without an away clean sheet. Nicolas Jackson looks well-equipped to take advantage, too.

Evanilson and Thierno Barry round off my forward selection. Both opponents, Nottingham Forest and Brentford respectively, look tricky, but their form is really hard to ignore.

NEALE SAID…

We’ll see if the ‘big at the back’ craze has longer-term legs, but for this week at least, I’d be very much advocating a 4-3-3.

In truth, this is as much to do with the paucity of appealing midfielders as the attractive options at the back and up top. Of the few midfielders that FPL managers are content with, the likes of Morgan Rogers and Marcus Tavernier don’t have straightforward Gameweek 11 tests, up against sides boasting strong xGC numbers. More maverick picks like Florian Wirtz and Jack Rudoni, who did have appealing fixtures, now face more unknown quantities following managerial changes. So, who joins mainstay Pascal Gross this week?

Martin Odegaard is someone who has, in my opinion, a very good fixture. From what I’ve seen of my side, Newcastle United, this season, this is not the Eddie Howe-led club of old, capable of rousing themselves on the big occasions (Gameweek 1 aside!). Their confidence is brittle, and Matthias Jaissle’s insistence on playing a 4-2-3-1 leaves the central midfield two painfully exposed at times. Odegaard could make hay, then, and the Magpies ranking 19th for set-piece attempts conceded is another potential boon for the Norwegian, who has inherited corner-taking duties from the injured Bukayo Saka.

Mohammed Kudus, on a run of three assists in as many home games, is back on his own turf this week. Ipswich Town’s search for a clean sheet goes on, and in the meantime, they’re rock-bottom for goals conceded (13) and xGC (11.76) in away games. Kudus seems to be the only settled attacker in a rotating cast up top.

His xMins are all over the shop, and he’s as liable to get hooked at the break as finish a match. But there Rayan Cherki is, sitting third in the FPL midfielder points table, ahead of minute monsters like Rogers. The good and bad of Cherki were seen in Gameweek 10, but he scored a superb consolation at Forest – and lasted the full 90! Surely his ingenuity will be needed against a Fulham side that has proven difficult to break down since Gameweek 4? It’s a dangerous game backing the mercurial Frenchman in FPL but averaging 6.4 points per start, if you can be (fairly) confident about his line-up prospects, there are few more explosive midfielders.

For my final, token sub-£6.0m pick, I’ve gone with Alysson against a Sunderland side shipping 2.6 goals per match on the road. With Johan Manzambi flagged and John McGinn’s spot-kicks masking the fact that he’s not had a non-penalty shot since Gameweek 6, I’ve sided with the young Brazilian winger, who was excellent at Old Trafford a fortnight ago. Pretty much every Villa attacker has game-time caveats but Alysson at least didn’t go away with his country over the break.

The defenders and forwards are straightforward this week.

Template foursome Gabriel Magalhaes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Luka Vuskovic and Antonio Silva are template for a reason: all aerial threats, very capable DefCon amassers and playing for pretty solid defences. Three of them rank in the top four for clean sheet odds in Gameweek 11, with Silva the exception – and even he’s facing the division’s second-lowest scorers. Nottingham Forest have also given away more DefCon points to opposition players (48) than 17 other clubs.

With David Raya my top ‘keeper pick by a margin, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Dean Henderson and Ian Maatsen are very much making up the numbers. Donnarumma’s Manchester City are at least joint-top of the clean sheet odds this week (and their defenders don’t carry much FPL appeal at present), while Maatsen’s Aston Villa – no great defensive shakes – will be facing a Sunderland side massively blunted by Brian Brobbey’s absence. Henderson is more gut ‘new manager bounce’ feel, with Thomas Frank promising to address the defensive deficiencies at Crystal Palace. It helps that Henderson fits the sub-£5.0m bill for Scout Squad purposes, of course.

Up top, I think Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Nicolas Jackson are comfortably the go-to three this week. We could have done without the potential banana skin of a manager change for Manchester United, of course. Outside of the above, Evanilson and Thierno Barry are pretty much the only other two forwards courting FPL interest at present, and they’ll be facing obdurate defences in Forest and Brentford this weekend. Still, Barry’s had at least one big chance in all 10 Gameweeks this season, even against Arsenal; no backline can contain him…

Charalampos Kostoulas, with a very decent seven returns in nine starts, completes my frontline. Hull are clean-sheet-less in seven.