Set pieces + penalties: All 20 Premier League clubs’ takers – updated

In the lull of the current international break, it’s time for another look at each Premier League club’s penalty and set-piece takers.

Our last such round-up was in the September/October break, with five Gameweeks’ worth of findings to report since then.

As well as providing a table of all 20 Premier League clubs’ corner, free-kick and penalty takers from Gameweeks 6-10, we’ll discuss any notable changes from our last article.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27: Premier League Set-Piece Takers table (now updated with the below info)

GAMEWEEKS 6-10: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Based on the official Opta data in our Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties taken Arsenal Rice (14)

Odegaard (13)

Saka (4) Rice (5)

Odegaard (3) Aston Villa McGinn (11)

Cash (3)

Buendia (2)

Alysson (2)

Mbaye (1) McGinn (5)

Buendia (1)

Mbaye (1) Manzambi (2) McGinn (2) Bournemouth Tavernier (17)

Cook (6)

Kluivert (2)

Evanilson (1)

Kroupi (1) Tavernier (2)

Kluivert (2)

Cook (1) Tavernier (2)

Brentford Jensen (11)

Janelt (3)

Damsgaard (1)

Lewis-Potter (1)

Anthony (1) Damsgaard (3)

Jensen (3) Jensen (2) Brighton & Hove Albion Gross (15)

De Cuyper (7)

Yalcouye (2) Gross (2)

Boscagli (2) De Cuyper (1)

Vuskovic (1) Gross (1) Chelsea Estevao (8)

Henderson (8)

Neto (5)

Gusto (1) Estevao (5)

Henderson (3)

Rogers (1) Henderson (2)

Palmer (1)

Rogers (1) Palmer (1) Coventry City Rudoni (10)

Torp (2)

Grimes (1)

Hamer (1)

Sakamoto (1)

Thomas-Asante (1) Rudoni (8)

Hamer (1) Rudoni (2)

Torp (2) Rudoni (1) Crystal Palace Wharton (11)

Pino (8)

Kamada (1)

Osorio (1) Pino (3) Pino (1) Nketiah (1) Everton Dewsbury-Hall (11)

Garner (10) Dewsbury-Hall (4)

Garner (2) Garner (2) Fulham Iwobi (17)

Bobb (14) Iwobi (1)

Cairney (1) Bobb (1)

Berge (1) Hull City Belloumi (8)

Slater (7)

Thomas (6)

Cho (2)

Gelhardt (1) Belloumi (1)

Slater (1)

Giles (1) Belloumi (2)

McBurnie (1) McBurnie (1) Ipswich Town Davis (4)

Philogene (2)

Clarke (2)

Lukic (1)

Palacios (1) Davis (4)

Clarke (2)

Enciso (1) Enciso (4)

Davis (1) Flemming (1)

Clarke (1) Leeds United Stach (11)

Longstaff (6)

Wilson (4) Stach (5)

Longstaff (3)

Wilson (2) Stach (1)

Wilson (1) Liverpool Mac Allister (9)

Szoboszlai (8)

Wirtz (7)

Gakpo (6)

Kerkez (2) Szoboszlai (4)

Wirtz (4) Mac Allister (2)

Wirtz (1) Manchester City Fernandez (17)

Foden (5)

Anderson (4)

Cherki (4) Foden (2) Fernandez (1) Manchester United Fernandes (15)

Mount (5)

Mbeumo (4)

Amad (3) Fernandes (3) Fernandes (1) Newcastle United Hall (10)

Murphy (6)

Barnes (4)

Fernandez-Pardo (1) Barnes (3)

Hall (2) Nottingham Forest Williams (15)

McAtee (10)

Schlager (2)

Netz (1) Gibbs-White (5) McAtee (2)

Williams (1) Sunderland Xhaka (9)

Le Fee (9)

Hume (1)

Talbi (1) Xhaka (6)

Le Fee (1) Xhaka (1)

Le Fee (1) Le Fee (2) Tottenham Hotspur Fernandes (15)

Kudus (13)

Marmoush (3)

Tonali (3)

Savinho (1)

Tel (1)

Kulusevski (1) Robertson (4)

Fernandes (2)

Savinho (1)

Marmoush (1) Porro (1)

Robertson (1)

NOTES

THE PENALTY-TAKING PRETENDERS AT VILLA

John McGinn (£5.4m) has taken penalties in each of the last two Gameweeks, missing one and scoring one. Those were the first spot-kicks he’d ever taken at competitive club level.

However, it’s worth reiterating that Ross Barkley (£5.0m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) were both off the field in each instance. That’s noteworthy as both of those players had taken spot-kicks in the UEFA Champions League in mid-October. McGinn was on the field on each occasion:

Match of penalty Taker Who was on the pitch Who was not on the pitch v Fenerbache (Oct 14) Barkley McGinn Buendia v Viking (Oct 21) Buendia McGinn, Barkley – v Fulham (Oct 31) McGinn – Barkley, Buendia v Man Utd (Nov 8) McGinn – Barkley, Buendia

It suggests that, while McGinn is definitely in the penalty-taking mix, he may not be first choice when all the spot-kick pretenders are on the field.

JOBSHARE AT BOURNEMOUTH?

Four different Bournemouth players have taken a penalty this season. Not one of them was Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m); the Frenchman had netted two at the back-end of 2025/26.

Match of penalty Taker Who was on the pitch Who was not on the pitch v Sturm Graz (Oct 15) Rodriguez Kluivert, Cook Tavernier, Kroupi v Milan (Oct 22) Kluivert Tavernier Rodriguez, Cook, Kroupi v Milan (Oct 22) Tavernier Kluivert Rodriguez, Cook, Kroupi v Sparta Prague (Nov 5) Cook Rodriguez Tavernier, Kroupi, Kluivert

While Lewis Cook (£5.0m) and Alvaro Rodriguez (£6.0m) have stepped up from 12 yards in Europe (the former missing), Marco Rose has hinted that Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) are his first-choice takers, in that order. Both had netted from the spot against Milan last month.

Rose did, however, suggest it’s partly up to the players on the field.

“I’m quite happy that the lads took the responsibility. And to be honest, with penalties it’s not my job, so I’ve heard that Justin is the number one because Eva [Evanilson] missed when he [first] came here, one penalty or something like this. Tav is the number two, and they did it well today, so keep on doing it!” – Marco Rose on Bournemouth’s penalty takers, speaking after the Milan game, via the Bournemouth Echo

OTHER NOTEWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS: PENALTIES

Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) both scored penalties in the EFL Cup tie between Liverpool and Chelsea last month. However, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), Alexander Isak (£9.3m), Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Joao Pedro (£7.6m) were not on the field at the time, so those two takers may still be some way down the pecking order at their respective clubs.

Similarly, and much less significantly from an FPL perspective, Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) netted a consolation penalty for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 10. However, previous takers Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) were off the field. Nketiah is also far from what you’d call a regular starter, although he’ll get the chance to impress a new boss now.

Already on a share of corners, crossed free-kicks and direct free-kicks, Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) completed the set-piece set in Gameweek 6 when netting from the spot. That was the first spot-kick he’d ever taken in a competitive senior game. Even Rudoni hinted after full-time that he wasn’t first choice, with previous takers Haji Wright (£5.3m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m) not on the field:

“As soon as [Cherif] went down, I wanted it. A few penalty takers weren’t on the pitch. I said to the lads, ‘This one is mine’.” – Jack Rudoni, quoted by BBC Sport

Finally, Zian Flemming (£5.5m) and Jack Clarke (£5.2m) – neither of whom is a regular starter – have both scored penalties for Ipswich Town over the last four Gameweeks. Flemming netted without Clarke on the pitch in Gameweek 7, with the latter resuming control of spot-kicks in Gameweek 10. Clarke had been a regular taker in 2025/26.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS: CORNERS

Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) has benefitted from Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.4m) absence on the dead-ball duty front. He’d not delivered a single corner until Saka picked up his recent injury, and has taken 13 in three league matches since.

It’s worth a line of explanation on the numbers posted by Gakpo, Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m). Szoboszlai was either absent or reduced to limited minutes in Gameweeks 6-9, when the above three took all of their corners. However, the Hungarian returned to the Liverpool starting XI in Gameweek 10, resuming the monopoly on set pieces with six corners and four crossed free-kicks.

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) was absent entirely from corner-taking duties in Gameweeks 6-9 but took four in the Gameweek just gone, resuming a share of set plays with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m). We’ll have to see whether Mauricio Pochettino has any new ideas about set pieces when he arrives.

While Leif Davis’ (£4.0m) open-play threat has diminished, he is, at least, on more set-piece duties. He’s taken eight corners/crossed free-kicks (as well as a direct free-kick) since the last break.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS: DIRECT FREE-KICKS

We’ve seen just two free-kick goals scored over the last five Gameweeks. Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) and Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) were the players responsible for those.

The Premier League’s leading shooter from outside the area, Julio Enciso (£5.5m), is now at it from free-kicks, too. He’s taken four in as many Gameweeks.

Another summer signing, Johan Manzambi (£6.2m), is also a new addition to the direct free-kick list. He’s taken two since the last break.

And finally, as if they weren’t appealing enough as it is, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) each had a stab at a direct free-kick last month! Vuskovic’s effort was poor but free-kick-taking isn’t actually new to the Croatian stopper; he’d taken three for Hamburg in 2025/26, scoring one.