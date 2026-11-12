Sage sacked + next Palace manager odds

The managerial merry-go-round is in full force, with Pierre Sage the latest gaffer to be sacked.

Sage leaves his post at Crystal Palace with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, hours after it was confirmed that Manchester United were parting ways with Michael Carrick.

Thursday’s news from south London will likely come as little surprise to anyone, including Sage, of course, whose short-lived tenure saw just a single league win and a division-high 24 goals conceded in 10 matches.

So, surely the only way is up for the Eagles – but who will take the reins?

CLUB STATEMENT

“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as Manager. “Three members of Pierre’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have also left the club. “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future. “An update on the process of appointing a new Manager will be provided in due course.”

WHO WILL TAKE CHARGE?

This, as Palace’s statement above confirms, is still yet to be officially confirmed.

However, the bookmakers generally favour former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank.

Widely praised during his seven years with the Bees, Frank has been out of work since Spurs sacked him in February following a disappointing stint that inevitably dented his stock somewhat.

Frank, 53, interviewed for the Palace job in the summer before Sage was appointed and is also understood to have held advanced talks with the club more recently. He is believed to be the leading candidate, with alternatives including Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira.

Whoever is ultimately confirmed to be taking the job, we’ll be back with a full Scout Report on their style of play and what it could mean for Palace’s prospects.

WHAT ARE PALACE’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

You’d imagine that the Eagles will have their replacement in place by Gameweek 11, so what does the fixture schedule have in store for that manager?

Well, first up after the international break is a trip to Coventry City.

After that, comes a similarly promising home meeting with another promoted side, Hull City, followed by away days at offensively threatening but defensively suspect Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The rest of the fixtures through the turn of the year are a bit of a mixed bag, but the opportunity to build some momentum early doors is certainly there for whoever takes charge.