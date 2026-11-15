Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 6 Scout Picks

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Here are our Scout Picks for Round 6 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

This selection is strictly tailored for the final Group Stage round.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, Nations League Fantasy is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

SQUAD RULES & RESTRICTIONS SUMMARY

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

WHICH TEAMS HAVE SOMETHING LEFT TO PLAY FOR?

Firstly, with the final round of the Nations League group stage upon us, motivation could play a huge part in our decisions.

Some nations still need points to secure quarter-final places, promotion or avoid relegation. Others have already achieved their objectives, which could encourage managers to rotate their squads and give fringe players an opportunity.

With that in mind, we have looked at the latest group standings and permutations to identify which teams still have something to play for.

TEAMS WITH SOMETHING LEFT TO PLAY FOR

Team Final fixture What’s at stake? France Türkiye (H) Quarter-final qualification and potentially first place Italy Belgium (A) Quarter-final qualification and first place Belgium Italy (H) Must win to reach the quarter-finals Netherlands Germany (A) Quarter-final qualification and first place Germany Netherlands (H) Quarter-final qualification and potentially first place Greece Serbia (H) Chance to qualify for the quarter-finals Denmark Norway (H) Quarter-final qualification and potentially first place Norway Denmark (A) Must win to reach the quarter-finals Croatia Czechia (H) Avoid finishing fourth Czechia Croatia (A) Must win to escape fourth place Albania Belarus (A) Avoid defeat to secure automatic promotion Belarus Albania (H) Must win to secure automatic promotion Iceland Luxembourg (H) Secure automatic promotion Estonia Bulgaria (H) Outside chance of automatic promotion Slovenia North Macedonia (A) Secure a promotion play-off place Scotland Switzerland (A) Chance to reach the promotion play-offs Northern Ireland Hungary (A) Avoid defeat to secure automatic promotion Hungary Northern Ireland (H) Must win to secure automatic promotion Faroe Islands Moldova (H) Must win to reach the promotion play-offs Moldova Faroe Islands (A) Avoid defeat to secure a promotion play-off place Republic of Ireland Kosovo (H) Must win to reach the promotion play-offs Kosovo Republic of Ireland (A) Avoid defeat to secure a promotion play-off place Ukraine Georgia (H) Avoid relegation play-offs Georgia Ukraine (A) Must win to avoid relegation play-offs Poland Sweden (H) Avoid relegation play-offs Romania Bosnia and Herzegovina (A) Must win to have a chance of avoiding relegation play-offs Wales Portugal (H) Avoid automatic relegation

TEAMS THAT COULD ROTATE

Several nations have already secured their final group positions. That doesn’t necessarily mean wholesale changes, but it does increase the uncertainty surrounding some of their usual starters.

The following teams have no remaining group-position objective:

Finland – Confirmed third, despite an excellent home fixture against San Marino.

– Confirmed third, despite an excellent home fixture against San Marino. San Marino – Confirmed fourth.

– Confirmed fourth. Türkiye – Confirmed fourth.

– Confirmed fourth. Serbia – Confirmed fourth.

– Confirmed fourth. Switzerland – Already secured promotion as group winners.

– Already secured promotion as group winners. Austria – Already secured promotion as group winners.

– Already secured promotion as group winners. Sweden – Already secured promotion as group winners.

– Already secured promotion as group winners. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Confirmed second and heading into the promotion play-offs.

– Confirmed second and heading into the promotion play-offs. North Macedonia – Confirmed fourth and heading into the relegation play-offs.

– Confirmed fourth and heading into the relegation play-offs. Montenegro – Already promoted as group winners.

– Already promoted as group winners. Cyprus – Confirmed second and heading into the promotion play-offs.

– Confirmed second and heading into the promotion play-offs. Armenia and Latvia – Confirmed third and fourth respectively.

– Confirmed third and fourth respectively. Slovakia – Already promoted as group winners.

– Already promoted as group winners. Kazakhstan – Confirmed to remain in League C.

– Confirmed to remain in League C. Bulgaria and Luxembourg – Both confirmed to remain in League C.

– Both confirmed to remain in League C. Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and Malta – Their final group positions are settled.

There are also some important cases where rotation remains possible, despite something still being at stake.

Spain and England have both secured quarter-final places, but first place remains undecided. Portugal are also through, although they haven’t guaranteed top spot.

TEAMS ALREADY QUALIFIED BUT STILL PLAYING FOR POSITION

Team Final fixture Remaining incentive Spain England (H) Avoid defeat to finish first England Spain (A) Win to finish first Portugal Wales (A) Protect first place Israel Austria (H) Chance to avoid relegation play-offs

SOFASCORE NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY: ROUND 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Hungary and Slovenia rank among the top sides for clean-sheet potential this week. As a result, Balázs Tóth (£4.7m) and Jan Oblak (£5.7m) both make the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS

Hungary have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, making a defensive double-up with Márk Csinger (£4.8m) particularly appealing. Injuries and suspensions could also hand Finland’s Ville Koski (£5.5m) a start against San Marino. Meanwhile, Berat Djimsiti (£5.6m) offers another route into Albania’s defence ahead of their meeting with Belarus.

Completing the defence are Greece’s Konstantinos Mavropanos (£5.7m) and Iceland’s Victor Pálsson (£4.8m). Mavropanos carries significant goal threat from set pieces, while Pálsson has already scored during this Nations League campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

Moving into midfield, Michael Olise (£10.3m) looks difficult to leave out after three consecutive double-digit hauls. Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.2m) also offers a reliable floor of points and plenty of attacking upside. The latter was clear to play in the previous round.

The Faroe Islands rank among the leading sides for projected goals this week. That brings Géza Dávid Turi (£4.7m) firmly into consideration after three goals and two assists in his last three league matches.

Finland’s excellent fixture against San Marino is difficult to ignore, although rotation remains a concern. Leo Walta (£7.2m) has started every Nations League match so far and delivered a huge 22-point haul against San Marino in Round 1.

Iceland also have an excellent fixture against Luxembourg. Andri Guðjohnsen (£6.8m) heads into it after a brilliant 21-point return in the previous round.

FORWARDS

The forward line focuses heavily on favourable fixtures, although Erling Haaland (£11.6m) is the obvious exception. Norway face Denmark, but Haaland has already delivered a double-digit haul against the Danes this campaign. Another big return certainly isn’t out of the question.

There’s some risk involved in selecting Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.6m), given Finland’s rotation potential. However, he didn’t start their previous match, which could work in his favour ahead of San Marino.

Finally, Iceland have shown enough consistency in attack to justify a double-up. Orri Óskarsson (£7.3m) completes the squad after delivering a double-digit haul against Luxembourg in their previous meeting. Another return could be on the cards.