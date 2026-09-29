Set pieces + penalties: All 20 Premier League clubs’ takers – updated

We had our first proper look at each team’s main set-piece takers in Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Since then, however, we’ve seen new signings arrive, players return from injury and new set-play pretenders come to the fore.
So, in this piece, we look back on who was on dead-ball duties in Gameweeks 2-5.
As well as providing a table of all 20 Premier League clubs’ corner, free-kick and penalty takers, we’ll discuss any notable changes from our last article.
GAMEWEEKS 2-5: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS
Based on the official Opta data in our Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties taken
|Arsenal
|Saka (9)
Rice (7)
Dowman (1)
|Rice (2)
|Odegaard (1)
|Saka (1)
|Aston Villa
|McGinn (8)
Buendia (3)
Garnacho (1)
Mbaye (1)
|McGinn (2)
|Buendia (1)
|Bournemouth
|Tavernier (9)
Scott (8)
Brooks (1)
|Tavernier (4)
Truffert (4)
Scott (3)
|Tavernier (2)
Scott (1)
|Brentford
|Damsgaard (8)
Janelt (4)
Lewis-Potter (2)
Carvalho (1)
|Damsgaard (2)
Janelt (1)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Gross (12)
De Cuyper (10)
|Gross (4)
Boscagli (3)
De Cuyper (1)
|Gross (1)
|Chelsea
|James (9)
Neto (9)
Henderson (7)
Gusto (3)
Estevao (1)
|Palmer (1)
Rogers (1)
|James (3)
Palmer (1)
Rogers (1)
|Coventry City
|Grimes (6)
Rudoni (6)
Tchaouna (3)
Torp (1)
Hamer (1)
Mason-Clark (1)
|Rudoni (5)
Grimes (3)
Tchaouna (2)
Torp (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Pino (6)
Wharton (5)
Kamada (1)
|Pino (3)
Wharton (1)
|Pino (2)
|Everton
|Dewsbury-Hall (10)
Garner (8)
Hackney (3)
|Garner (3)
Hackney (1)
|Garner (1)
|Fulham
|Iwobi (9)
Bobb (8)
Kevin (3)
Sessegnon (2)
|Iwobi (3)
Palacios (1)
|Hull City
|Belloumi (6)
Slater (4)
Giles (4)
Cho (1)
Gelhardt (1)
|Belloumi (1)
Giles (1)
|Ipswich Town
|Lukic (7)
Fatawu (7)
Philogene (1)
|Fatawu (1)
Davis (1)
|Leeds United
|Stach (16)
Wilson (4)
|Stach (5)
Wilson (1)
|Stach (2)
|Liverpool
|Szoboszlai (11)
Tsimikas (2)
Mac Allister (1)
|Szoboszlai (6)
|Szoboszlai (4)
|Manchester City
|Anderson (8)
Cherki (7)
Fernandez (5)
Foden (2)
Ndiaye (1)
|Fernandez (3)
Cherki (2)
|Fernandez (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (21)
Mbeumo (8)
Cunha (1)
|Fernandes (3)
Shaw (1)
|Rashford (2)
Fernandes (1)
|Fernandes (1)
|Newcastle United
|Hall (11)
Barnes (3)
Elanga (3)
Murphy (2)
Miley (1)
|Hall (3)
Barnes (1)
Murphy (1)
|Dedic (1)
|Wissa (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|McAtee (7)
Williams (6)
Netz (1)
|Gibbs-White (4)
McAtee (1)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Sunderland
|Xhaka (8)
Le Fee (6)
Hume (1)
|Xhaka (8)
Le Fee (2)
|Xhaka (1)
Isidor (1)
|Le Fee (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Savinho (11)
Tel (6)
Fernandes (5)
Maddison (3)
Porro (3)
Kudus (3)
Robertson (2)
Marmoush (2)
|Robertson (3)
Maddison (2)
Porro (2)
|Marmoush (1)
Maddison (1)
Tel (1)
NOTES
USUAL SUSPECTS ON PENALTIES
There weren’t any real shocks from the spot, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) continuing where they left off in 2025/26. Saka’s penalty-taking prospects are boosted by the lack of game-time given to Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m), with whom he job-shared last season.
Also staying on penalties is Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m). Despite a miss from 12 yards in Gameweek 4, he was back successfully converting spot-kicks in the subsequent UEFA Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.
As pretty much expected, Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) and Pascal Gross (£5.8m) stepped up after the summer exits of last season’s penalty takers. Wissa missed his effort in Gameweek 5, of course.
Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) got the nod over Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m) when Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty in Gameweek 2, although Chris Wood (£5.8m) was off the field at the time.
In the cups, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m) took spot-kicks for Crystal Palace and Coventry City. With Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Haji Wright (£5.4m) all absent, however, those two may still be far from first choices.
ENZO INTO THE EQUATION AT CITY
Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) got off the mark for Manchester City with a well-taken direct free-kick in Gameweek 5.
It marked a busy afternoon of set-piece duties for the Argentine international, who was on corner-taking duties from both sides against Sunderland. Those were the first corners he’d taken in a City shirt since his move.
Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), who’d taken at least one corner in all four preceding Gameweeks, took a backsheat at dead-ball situations.
DEFENDERS ON DUTY
Lewis Hall (£5.3m), Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.4m) are the only defenders who have taken corners in all of their 2026/27 appearances to date, although Neco Williams (£5.0m) has also been a regular for Nottingham Forest.
Hull City’s bargain-bin buy, Ryan Giles (£4.0m), is another name to mention. He wasn’t involved with set plays until Gameweek 5, when he replaced budget midfielder Regan Slater (£4.5m) on left-sided corners.
Despite not being involved with corner kicks, Adrien Truffert (£5.4m), Oliver Boscagli (£4.5m) and Luke Shaw (£4.3m) have taken more than one crossed free-kick for their respective sides.
SPURS MESS
The mess at Tottenham Hotspur is encapsulated by their chaotic set-piece pecking order. We’re only five Gameweeks in but nine different Spurs players have taken a corner or crossed free-kick this season, with Roberto De Zerbi still trying to find the right starting XI blend.
Savio (£6.5m) was most heavily involved in Gameweek 5, taking a whopping eight corners.
PALMER AND ROGERS NOT TOO HEAVILY INVOLVED
Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) both took a corner in Gameweek 1 but neither player has done since. Palmer, indeed, hasn’t been involved with any indirect set piece since Gameweek 2, although Rogers did take a crossed free-kick in Chelsea’s most recent game.
Each of them has taken one direct free-kick, with Reece James on three.
SOME OTHER DEVELOPMENTS SINCE GAMEWEEK 1
In terms of any other notable developments since our last article, John McGinn (£5.4m) has returned to the set-piece fold at Villa, taking corners in each of the last four Gameweeks.
We’ve already mentioned the Giles/Slater switcheroo at Hull but the in-form Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m) has begun taking corners from the other flank over the last four Gameweeks.
Another budget midfielder from another newly promoted side, Jack Rudoni (£4.9m), has similarly wrested control of (some) corners over the last three Gameweeks.
As we expected would happen when he was fit to start, James Garner (£6.0m) has resumed set-piece duties for Everton. He was only available for bench duty in Gameweek 1.
Harry Wilson (£6.2m) dropping out of the side/squad due to form/fitness has helped Anton Stach (£6.0m) reassert almost total control at Leeds.
Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) meanwhile continues to hog all manner of dead-ball duties at Liverpool, although we did see his monopoly broken slightly by Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) in the last two Gameweeks.