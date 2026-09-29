Set Piece Takers

Set pieces + penalties: All 20 Premier League clubs’ takers – updated

29 September 2026 29 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

We had our first proper look at each team’s main set-piece takers in Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Since then, however, we’ve seen new signings arrive, players return from injury and new set-play pretenders come to the fore.

So, in this piece, we look back on who was on dead-ball duties in Gameweeks 2-5.

As well as providing a table of all 20 Premier League clubs’ corner, free-kick and penalty takers, we’ll discuss any notable changes from our last article.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

GAMEWEEKS 2-5: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Based on the official Opta data in our Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties taken
ArsenalSaka (9)
Rice (7)
Dowman (1)		Rice (2)Odegaard (1)Saka (1)
Aston VillaMcGinn (8)
Buendia (3)
Garnacho (1)
Mbaye (1)		McGinn (2)Buendia (1)
BournemouthTavernier (9)
Scott (8)
Brooks (1)		Tavernier (4)
Truffert (4)
Scott (3)		Tavernier (2)
Scott (1)
BrentfordDamsgaard (8)
Janelt (4)
Lewis-Potter (2)
Carvalho (1)		Damsgaard (2)
Janelt (1)
Brighton & Hove AlbionGross (12)
De Cuyper (10)		Gross (4)
Boscagli (3)
De Cuyper (1)		Gross (1)
ChelseaJames (9)
Neto (9)
Henderson (7)
Gusto (3)
Estevao (1)		Palmer (1)
Rogers (1)		James (3)
Palmer (1)
Rogers (1)
Coventry CityGrimes (6)
Rudoni (6)
Tchaouna (3)
Torp (1)
Hamer (1)
Mason-Clark (1)		Rudoni (5)
Grimes (3)
Tchaouna (2)
Torp (1)
Crystal PalacePino (6)
Wharton (5)
Kamada (1)		Pino (3)
Wharton (1)		Pino (2)
EvertonDewsbury-Hall (10)
Garner (8)
Hackney (3)		Garner (3)
Hackney (1)		Garner (1)
FulhamIwobi (9)
Bobb (8)
Kevin (3)
Sessegnon (2)		Iwobi (3)
Palacios (1)
Hull CityBelloumi (6)
Slater (4)
Giles (4)
Cho (1)
Gelhardt (1)		Belloumi (1)
Giles (1)
Ipswich TownLukic (7)
Fatawu (7)
Philogene (1)		Fatawu (1)
Davis (1)
Leeds UnitedStach (16)
Wilson (4)		Stach (5)
Wilson (1)		Stach (2)
LiverpoolSzoboszlai (11)
Tsimikas (2)
Mac Allister (1)		Szoboszlai (6)Szoboszlai (4)
Manchester CityAnderson (8)
Cherki (7)
Fernandez (5)
Foden (2)
Ndiaye (1)		Fernandez (3)
Cherki (2)		Fernandez (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (21)
Mbeumo (8)
Cunha (1)		Fernandes (3)
Shaw (1)		Rashford (2)
Fernandes (1)		Fernandes (1)
Newcastle UnitedHall (11)
Barnes (3)
Elanga (3)
Murphy (2)
Miley (1)		Hall (3)
Barnes (1)
Murphy (1)		Dedic (1)Wissa (1)
Nottingham ForestMcAtee (7)
Williams (6)
Netz (1)		Gibbs-White (4)
McAtee (1)		Gibbs-White (1)Gibbs-White (1)
SunderlandXhaka (8)
Le Fee (6)
Hume (1)		Xhaka (8)
Le Fee (2)		Xhaka (1)
Isidor (1)		Le Fee (2)
Tottenham HotspurSavinho (11)
Tel (6)
Fernandes (5)
Maddison (3)
Porro (3)
Kudus (3)
Robertson (2)
Marmoush (2)		Robertson (3)
Maddison (2)
Porro (2)		Marmoush (1)
Maddison (1)
Tel (1)

NOTES

USUAL SUSPECTS ON PENALTIES

FPL notes: White injury, Saka + Le Fee pens, Raya haul

There weren’t any real shocks from the spot, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) continuing where they left off in 2025/26. Saka’s penalty-taking prospects are boosted by the lack of game-time given to Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m), with whom he job-shared last season.

Also staying on penalties is Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m). Despite a miss from 12 yards in Gameweek 4, he was back successfully converting spot-kicks in the subsequent UEFA Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

As pretty much expected, Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) and Pascal Gross (£5.8m) stepped up after the summer exits of last season’s penalty takers. Wissa missed his effort in Gameweek 5, of course.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) got the nod over Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m) when Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty in Gameweek 2, although Chris Wood (£5.8m) was off the field at the time.

In the cups, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m) took spot-kicks for Crystal Palace and Coventry City. With Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Haji Wright (£5.4m) all absent, however, those two may still be far from first choices.

ENZO INTO THE EQUATION AT CITY

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) got off the mark for Manchester City with a well-taken direct free-kick in Gameweek 5.

It marked a busy afternoon of set-piece duties for the Argentine international, who was on corner-taking duties from both sides against Sunderland. Those were the first corners he’d taken in a City shirt since his move.

Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), who’d taken at least one corner in all four preceding Gameweeks, took a backsheat at dead-ball situations.

DEFENDERS ON DUTY

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Gross score, another Everton clean sheet

Lewis Hall (£5.3m), Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.4m) are the only defenders who have taken corners in all of their 2026/27 appearances to date, although Neco Williams (£5.0m) has also been a regular for Nottingham Forest.

Hull City’s bargain-bin buy, Ryan Giles (£4.0m), is another name to mention. He wasn’t involved with set plays until Gameweek 5, when he replaced budget midfielder Regan Slater (£4.5m) on left-sided corners.

Despite not being involved with corner kicks, Adrien Truffert (£5.4m), Oliver Boscagli (£4.5m) and Luke Shaw (£4.3m) have taken more than one crossed free-kick for their respective sides.

SPURS MESS

Is Savinho about to become a good FPL asset at Spurs? 2

The mess at Tottenham Hotspur is encapsulated by their chaotic set-piece pecking order. We’re only five Gameweeks in but nine different Spurs players have taken a corner or crossed free-kick this season, with Roberto De Zerbi still trying to find the right starting XI blend.

Savio (£6.5m) was most heavily involved in Gameweek 5, taking a whopping eight corners.

PALMER AND ROGERS NOT TOO HEAVILY INVOLVED

great-and-good-gw-4 2

Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) both took a corner in Gameweek 1 but neither player has done since. Palmer, indeed, hasn’t been involved with any indirect set piece since Gameweek 2, although Rogers did take a crossed free-kick in Chelsea’s most recent game.

Each of them has taken one direct free-kick, with Reece James on three.

SOME OTHER DEVELOPMENTS SINCE GAMEWEEK 1

FPL notes: Tarkowski + Dewsbury-Hall joy, as Garner delivers again 1

In terms of any other notable developments since our last article, John McGinn (£5.4m) has returned to the set-piece fold at Villa, taking corners in each of the last four Gameweeks.

We’ve already mentioned the Giles/Slater switcheroo at Hull but the in-form Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m) has begun taking corners from the other flank over the last four Gameweeks.

Another budget midfielder from another newly promoted side, Jack Rudoni (£4.9m), has similarly wrested control of (some) corners over the last three Gameweeks.

As we expected would happen when he was fit to start, James Garner (£6.0m) has resumed set-piece duties for Everton. He was only available for bench duty in Gameweek 1.

Harry Wilson (£6.2m) dropping out of the side/squad due to form/fitness has helped Anton Stach (£6.0m) reassert almost total control at Leeds.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) meanwhile continues to hog all manner of dead-ball duties at Liverpool, although we did see his monopoly broken slightly by Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) in the last two Gameweeks.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Man City could be on the list with £830.69 million penalties? And that’s confirmed folks…

    Open Controls
    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      And there a quite a lot of (p1ss) takers at the club too.

      Open Controls
  2. Random Name
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    This Man City stuff goes a lot lot deeper than people realise.
    What about us FPL folk that have been robbed too?

    GW27 of the 17/18 season, I captained Salah instead of Aguero. Aguero scored four goals against Leicester
    I lost my mini league by 11 points

    I'm a victim of financial irregularities. I think there are legitimate grounds for compensation here too

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m fine with it - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/26/fpl-gameweek-6-early-scout-picks-three-double-ups?hc_page=1#hc_comment_27746624

      Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Andy Burnham is not so bullish on the City hysterics.

    Once this case goes through the High Court the Premier League lose their control.

    The big political figures will sit down and create an outcome with the Premier League waiting at the door like a jilted ex.

    Nobody mentions the 30 odd billion invested in the UK by Abu Dhabi.

    This case will take several years to see out.

    We might see it galavanise the team and Haaland becomes a better asset.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      What is also interesting is how the Left Wing media are keen to run a witch hunt against an Islamic owned football club. This is the same media that calls people Far Right and racist for questioning aspects of UK Islamic behaviour. The hypocrisy never gets old.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah can’t move in Britain for its left wing media

        Open Controls
        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah, the bloody Guardian and all it's dozens of readers (I am one to be fair so a total hypocrite).

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            This is all Max Rushden’s fault!

            Open Controls
    2. vova
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      I think in the short term, City players become better assets in FPL. However, I do think that the final verdict will come sooner than we think, I believe that the Premier League will be desperate for a quick resolution and to look strong in the public's eye.

      I think City will be sanctioned a fair bit before the season's end and City's appeals will inevitable but largely non-consequential. There's is a lot of PR in this case and no-one will want to come off as weak, especially since the public opinion will 99% be against Man City (1% being City fans and UAE officials).

      Open Controls
  4. SM001
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Release the Pepstein files!

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      And Artetein files, please….deep in the dung heap during the questionable years…

      Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Since he left, he's been employed by the City Football Group as an "advisor". Same role they gave Mancini to inflate his wages under the table.

      They all know.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pep totally stitched up Enzo Maresca, who must be fuming that he was lured into this excrement show…

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • 16 Years
          6 mins ago

          that's on Enzo tbh, was pretty obvious that the verdict would come soon after Pep's departure. Good on Enzo (both of them tbh), he deserves everything he gets with City. Handled themsleves with zero dignity in regards to Chelsea towards the end of their time here (spoken as a very biased Chelsea fan).

          Open Controls
        2. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          He may have been offered a similar deal, with boosted wages under the table, along with players like Anderson, Enzo, Guehi, Semenyo etc...

          I have no sympathy for any of them. They knew the club were under investigation, yet they decided to join anyway, enticed by the hidden bonuses...

          Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Remember when Allardyce was England manager and we was caught offering access for a pint and a packet of B&H….oh how things have changed lol

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      the more things change, the more they remain the same

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    it all seems so damming. is it really unlikely they don't at least get a points deduction this season? swear point deductions can just be handed out then appealed and maybe reduced at a later date

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      yes, thats my undestanding too, I expect a points deduction soon, other sanctions might take a while longer. The Premier League (and UEFA too) surely can't have them winning anything this season whilst this is ongoing.

      Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Apparently the EFL have agreed to kick them too.
      https://x.com/GunnersReplay/status/2104157271705968907?s=20

      They could end up below League 2. Plus they'll face muliple multi-million pound lawsuits from countless clubs. It will be devestating.

      I doubt the club will survive. It might be a Rangers situation where the club is dissolved and refounded at the bottom of the pyramid.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      - 100 points deduction this season
      - multi-year ban from the Prem
      - multi-year transfer ban
      - owners forced to sell
      - trophies and achievements voided

      Anything less and it will have been worth it for them.

      Open Controls
      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        This, absolutely. It needs to be proportionate and a deterrent.

        Open Controls
      2. SM001
        • 10 Years
        just now

        For once jim I agree with you.

        Open Controls
    4. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      They have until 2nd October to appeal. The rules say this process must be concluded within 3 months of the appeal being filed. So we could have a final verdict by the end of the year.
      Source: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-115-charges-timeline-34681397

      Surely they want everything to resolved by the end of the season or this season could add extra complications.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        City playing Bracknell Town away this Boxing Day, happy days

        Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Why haven't Scout released a statement on this massive footballing news?

    Open Controls
  8. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    People have long memories when it comes to cheating, the stench that will follow Man City around will outlast religion.

    Open Controls
    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yeah, how will they get sponsors and which players will want to join?

      When they get dissolved and refounded they'll probably choose a new name.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.