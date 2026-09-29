Set pieces + penalties: All 20 Premier League clubs’ takers – updated

We had our first proper look at each team’s main set-piece takers in Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Since then, however, we’ve seen new signings arrive, players return from injury and new set-play pretenders come to the fore.

So, in this piece, we look back on who was on dead-ball duties in Gameweeks 2-5.

As well as providing a table of all 20 Premier League clubs’ corner, free-kick and penalty takers, we’ll discuss any notable changes from our last article.

GAMEWEEKS 2-5: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Based on the official Opta data in our Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties taken Arsenal Saka (9)

Rice (7)

Dowman (1) Rice (2) Odegaard (1) Saka (1) Aston Villa McGinn (8)

Buendia (3)

Garnacho (1)

Mbaye (1) McGinn (2) Buendia (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (9)

Scott (8)

Brooks (1) Tavernier (4)

Truffert (4)

Scott (3) Tavernier (2)

Scott (1) Brentford Damsgaard (8)

Janelt (4)

Lewis-Potter (2)

Carvalho (1) Damsgaard (2)

Janelt (1) Brighton & Hove Albion Gross (12)

De Cuyper (10) Gross (4)

Boscagli (3)

De Cuyper (1) Gross (1) Chelsea James (9)

Neto (9)

Henderson (7)

Gusto (3)

Estevao (1) Palmer (1)

Rogers (1) James (3)

Palmer (1)

Rogers (1) Coventry City Grimes (6)

Rudoni (6)

Tchaouna (3)

Torp (1)

Hamer (1)

Mason-Clark (1) Rudoni (5)

Grimes (3)

Tchaouna (2)

Torp (1) Crystal Palace Pino (6)

Wharton (5)

Kamada (1) Pino (3)

Wharton (1) Pino (2) Everton Dewsbury-Hall (10)

Garner (8)

Hackney (3) Garner (3)

Hackney (1) Garner (1) Fulham Iwobi (9)

Bobb (8)

Kevin (3)

Sessegnon (2) Iwobi (3)

Palacios (1) Hull City Belloumi (6)

Slater (4)

Giles (4)

Cho (1)

Gelhardt (1) Belloumi (1)

Giles (1) Ipswich Town Lukic (7)

Fatawu (7)

Philogene (1) Fatawu (1)

Davis (1) Leeds United Stach (16)

Wilson (4) Stach (5)

Wilson (1) Stach (2) Liverpool Szoboszlai (11)

Tsimikas (2)

Mac Allister (1) Szoboszlai (6) Szoboszlai (4) Manchester City Anderson (8)

Cherki (7)

Fernandez (5)

Foden (2)

Ndiaye (1) Fernandez (3)

Cherki (2) Fernandez (1) Manchester United Fernandes (21)

Mbeumo (8)

Cunha (1) Fernandes (3)

Shaw (1) Rashford (2)

Fernandes (1) Fernandes (1) Newcastle United Hall (11)

Barnes (3)

Elanga (3)

Murphy (2)

Miley (1) Hall (3)

Barnes (1)

Murphy (1) Dedic (1) Wissa (1) Nottingham Forest McAtee (7)

Williams (6)

Netz (1) Gibbs-White (4)

McAtee (1) Gibbs-White (1) Gibbs-White (1) Sunderland Xhaka (8)

Le Fee (6)

Hume (1) Xhaka (8)

Le Fee (2) Xhaka (1)

Isidor (1) Le Fee (2) Tottenham Hotspur Savinho (11)

Tel (6)

Fernandes (5)

Maddison (3)

Porro (3)

Kudus (3)

Robertson (2)

Marmoush (2) Robertson (3)

Maddison (2)

Porro (2) Marmoush (1)

Maddison (1)

Tel (1)

NOTES

USUAL SUSPECTS ON PENALTIES

There weren’t any real shocks from the spot, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) continuing where they left off in 2025/26. Saka’s penalty-taking prospects are boosted by the lack of game-time given to Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m), with whom he job-shared last season.

Also staying on penalties is Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m). Despite a miss from 12 yards in Gameweek 4, he was back successfully converting spot-kicks in the subsequent UEFA Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

As pretty much expected, Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) and Pascal Gross (£5.8m) stepped up after the summer exits of last season’s penalty takers. Wissa missed his effort in Gameweek 5, of course.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) got the nod over Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m) when Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty in Gameweek 2, although Chris Wood (£5.8m) was off the field at the time.

In the cups, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m) took spot-kicks for Crystal Palace and Coventry City. With Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Haji Wright (£5.4m) all absent, however, those two may still be far from first choices.

ENZO INTO THE EQUATION AT CITY

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) got off the mark for Manchester City with a well-taken direct free-kick in Gameweek 5.

It marked a busy afternoon of set-piece duties for the Argentine international, who was on corner-taking duties from both sides against Sunderland. Those were the first corners he’d taken in a City shirt since his move.

Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), who’d taken at least one corner in all four preceding Gameweeks, took a backsheat at dead-ball situations.

DEFENDERS ON DUTY

Lewis Hall (£5.3m), Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.4m) are the only defenders who have taken corners in all of their 2026/27 appearances to date, although Neco Williams (£5.0m) has also been a regular for Nottingham Forest.

Hull City’s bargain-bin buy, Ryan Giles (£4.0m), is another name to mention. He wasn’t involved with set plays until Gameweek 5, when he replaced budget midfielder Regan Slater (£4.5m) on left-sided corners.

Despite not being involved with corner kicks, Adrien Truffert (£5.4m), Oliver Boscagli (£4.5m) and Luke Shaw (£4.3m) have taken more than one crossed free-kick for their respective sides.

SPURS MESS

The mess at Tottenham Hotspur is encapsulated by their chaotic set-piece pecking order. We’re only five Gameweeks in but nine different Spurs players have taken a corner or crossed free-kick this season, with Roberto De Zerbi still trying to find the right starting XI blend.

Savio (£6.5m) was most heavily involved in Gameweek 5, taking a whopping eight corners.

PALMER AND ROGERS NOT TOO HEAVILY INVOLVED

Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) both took a corner in Gameweek 1 but neither player has done since. Palmer, indeed, hasn’t been involved with any indirect set piece since Gameweek 2, although Rogers did take a crossed free-kick in Chelsea’s most recent game.

Each of them has taken one direct free-kick, with Reece James on three.

SOME OTHER DEVELOPMENTS SINCE GAMEWEEK 1

In terms of any other notable developments since our last article, John McGinn (£5.4m) has returned to the set-piece fold at Villa, taking corners in each of the last four Gameweeks.

We’ve already mentioned the Giles/Slater switcheroo at Hull but the in-form Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m) has begun taking corners from the other flank over the last four Gameweeks.

Another budget midfielder from another newly promoted side, Jack Rudoni (£4.9m), has similarly wrested control of (some) corners over the last three Gameweeks.

As we expected would happen when he was fit to start, James Garner (£6.0m) has resumed set-piece duties for Everton. He was only available for bench duty in Gameweek 1.

Harry Wilson (£6.2m) dropping out of the side/squad due to form/fitness has helped Anton Stach (£6.0m) reassert almost total control at Leeds.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) meanwhile continues to hog all manner of dead-ball duties at Liverpool, although we did see his monopoly broken slightly by Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) in the last two Gameweeks.