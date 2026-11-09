FPL notes: Szoboszlai injury latest + Sage on the brink

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, a result which leaves Pierre Sage under mounting pressure.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

SZOBOSZLAI INJURY LATEST

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), who is not long back from injury, partnered Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) in central midfield against Palace.

He supplied the assist for Liverpool’s opener, when his free-kick delivery was headed home by Mac Allister, and could easily have had more, with six chances created, the most of any player in Gameweek 10.

However, a knee issue eventually forced Szoboszlai off in the 68th minute, after he initially received treatment in the first half.

“Yes, Dom has… I don’t know [if it’s] a problem, but he definitely wasn’t 100 per cent. Let’s see. “I think he extended a little bit the knee, it was fine, but not 100 per cent, so he has to be careful to see if he can play with the national team or not.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai

“I know he will do everything to go because he loves to play with the national team, but he was not 100 per cent when he finished the game. I suppose they will have to analyse, the medical staff, and see what it is. I know what I want, but I also have to understand the national teams. I’m sure that Dom, if he is fine he will want to go, but I’m not sure if he’s going to be fine.” – Andoni Iraola on whether Dominik Szoboszlai will join up with the Hungary national team

The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) has since released a statement…

Liverpool host Manchester United after the international break, on Sunday 22 November.

WIRTZ HAULS

Liverpool have now won four league away matches in a row, with Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) and Alexander Isak (£9.3m) on the scoresheet here.

Alisson Becker (£5.5m) admittedly played a blinder in south London, with six saves, but the Reds’ quality in attack also showed.

After Mac Allister’s headed opener, Wirtz added a second from Bradley Barcola’s (£8.1m) low cross, a decent finish for his first Premier League goal of the season.

The German midfielder later supplied the assist for Isak’s strike, taking his tally to five attacking returns in six matches.

“Happy for him because I think he’s been very unlucky in the Premier League; I think a couple of goals disallowed, situations where he deserved honestly to score. Today, to help us, the 2-0, and also, he has had a very good performance, I am happy for him.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz

Isak meanwhile has now scored seven league goals this season, the second-most of any player, only behind Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

Liverpool conceded late on, when substitute Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) netted a penalty.

However, centre-backs Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) and Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m), who nearly scored just before half-time, at least earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points…

SAGE ON THE BRINK

This was actually a pretty positive performance from Palace.

Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) hit the bar and was unlucky not to score, with six shots in total, while Alisson made a superb save to deny Daichi Kamada (£5.0m). Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m) also had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, Palace failed to take their chances and their opponents punished them, leaving Sage to fight for his future after four successive Premier League defeats.

The Athletic have since reported that Thomas Frank is the leading contender to take over – if the club sacks the manager, of course.

Palace have conceded 24 times this season, the most of any team, with another set-piece being their undoing against Liverpool.

“The first one is a mistake, we lose the ball high and we fall on the side and they score the set piece. The second and the third, and another one before that Dean [Henderson] saves, it is about the transition and they are quicker than us. If we leave too much space as we did, the scenario was for them. To concede the first goal was a big problem for us and a tactical problem second half.” – Pierre Sage

With Coventry City and Hull City up next, a new manager at Selhurst Park could perhaps prompt a bit of Fantasy interest, with Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) expected to return after the international break.

Equally, however, Bobby Thomas‘ (£4.0m) owners will probably be keen to play him in Gameweek 11, given Palace’s ongoing set-piece problems, provided he is fit.

Meanwhile, both Pino and Mac Allister picked up their fourth yellow cards of the season on Sunday.