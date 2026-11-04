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How ‘The Great and The Good’ did in FPL Gameweek 9

4 November 2026 68 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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In ‘The Great and The Good’, community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 9 strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. 

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralTom Freeman and Joe Lepper, defending ‘Great and The Good’ champion Huss E, FPL celebrities FPL HarryLTFPL AndyPras and Zophar, plus Hall of Famers Fabio BorgesThomas BrønsbyBen CrellinElevenify and Tom Dollimore.

Alongside these, of course, are last year’s mini-league winner, Andrew McKinnon, and invitational champ, Ben McCrum.

“Popular. You’re gonna be popular.”

Gameweek 9 was another episode of FPL’s favourite game show: ‘Who Wants to Replace Joao Pedro?

His injury dominated the transfer chat, and top of the charts was Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m), whose staggering 2,370,904 purchases created some most-bought Fantasy history.

For those less keen on following the herd, Evanilson (£6.4m), Alexander Isak (£9.2m) and algorithmic darling Thierno Barry (£5.6m) were also in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori‘s (£5.9m) owners went through the full emotional rollercoaster. First, he was flagged, then he missed the midweek cup defeat, before finally turning up and punishing those who doubted Mikel Arteta’s ability to annoy.

We also realised that Xabi Alonso won’t be appearing on any FPL forums soon, as he responded to the chat around Joao Pedro leaks with: “No, I’m not into the Fantasy team thing.” Please yourself.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How 'The Great and The Good' did in FPL Gameweek 9 2

It turns out that it wasn’t a dream. Andy North is actually having a good season – possibly a great one – as he top-scored again with 81 points, taking him tantalisingly close to the top 10k.

This week’s witchcraft was his well-timed moves for Jackson and 15-pointer Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m). Also delivering for him were Chelsea’s popular midfield duo, Johan Manzambi (£6.1m) and, of course, Barry. Rumours are circulating that Andy attempted the dance when Everton’s forward netted on Monday.

Thankfully, he benched Calafiori and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m), otherwise we would’ve had to burn him at the stake.

Pras sneaks into third place just behind the two Andys and, in a further sign that FPL is currently an upside-down world, Fabio Borges still hasn’t got going. Admittedly, he does still have three chips in his back pocket.

WILDCARDS

The big risers were Az and Huss E, who had immediate returns from their Wildcard overhauls.

Az’s team is certainly well stacked for the winter: his cheapest outfielder is Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), alongside some rotating £4.5m goalkeepers. He even felt comfortable enough to bench his Brighton and Hove Albion boys.

No place for Cole Palmer (£9.8m) means his big hitters are Haaland, Isak and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m), with Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) there too.

Very heavy on defensive contribution (DefCon) stoppers, there is van Hecke, Muharemovic, Antonio Silva (£5.2m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m). Plus, two Aston Villa attackers and cut-price midfielder Mohamed Belloumi (£5.3m).

I worry that he’ll suffer some benching pain and may have to engage in some surgery if certain heavy hitters do eventually hit heavy. However, for now, a big success!

And if Az’s Wildcard was a trip to the casino, Huss E’s looks more like a carefully considered investment portfolio. He’s tripling up on the teams with good form and fixtures, such as Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. If both continue to perform, some big point tallies could be coming.

He’s also got a goalkeeping rotation behind Arsenal duo Gabriel and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m), while money allows Palmer to join Rogers in midfield. In fact, the only player making me scratch my head is Matty Cash (£4.3m).

Again, the strength of his squad highlights that budget is not an issue. But, again, he’s asking for some bench pain. Exhibit A is the 29 points he left on Gameweek 9’s sidelines.

TRANSFERS

How 'The Great and The Good' did in FPL Gameweek 9 1

‘The Great and The Good’ clearly decided that Joao Pedro was yesterday’s news.

In a transfer stampede that makes Black Friday look orderly, Jackson attracted nine new admirers. Some even moved early in the week to get the sweet, sweet rush of that £0.2m price gain.

Thankfully, this time the masses were rewarded, as Jackson found the net and justified the frenzy. Perhaps the group’s collective wisdom isn’t quite as questionable as we sometimes suggest. Andy North, Zophar and Tom Freeman were particularly pleased with their van Hecke investments.

Bournemouth duo Antonio Silva and Evanilson got amongst the points, rewarding those who looked beyond the Jackson bandwagon. Teammate Marcus Tavernier (£6.6m) picked up some interest, plus we saw punts on Isak, Barry and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m).

Ben McCrum was particularly busy, making three transfers, while Andrew McKinnon opted to replace Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) with Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m).

As for Fabio, well, he did nothing.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

As a group, the love for van Hecke grew, as his ownership doubled.

How 'The Great and The Good' did in FPL Gameweek 9

In attack, the final spots move Mbeumo to Tavernier and poorly Pedro to ‘Action Jackson’.

TRANSFER TITANS

Now, after a very profitable week for buyers, a look at this season’s immediate transfer gains. For anoraks who care about such things, the data below goes up to Gameweek 8.

How 'The Great and The Good' did in FPL Gameweek 9 3

Unsurprisingly, Andy North is top of this metric. Just have a look below at what he’s done over the last few weeks. Is now a good time to ask him for the lottery numbers?

Tom Dollimore has also done rather well, but the less said about Andrew McKinnon, the better.

CONCLUSION

So it was a good Gameweek for most – an unexpected one, considering how dull the match-ups looked. The same cannot be said for this upcoming weekend, where the fixture list seemingly favours a lot of the popular picks. Spoiler alert: it will therefore probably be a stinker.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter.

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. kempc23
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Would you do Hall and Gonzalo to Gabriel (HUL) and Evanilson (Ips) for -4? Would bench Van Hecke (Lee)

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not for a hit. Van Hecke is startable. Would you be benching Gonzalo and Hall anyways?

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  2. kempc23
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Other option is Vuskovic and Isak….

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  3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hall to Van Hecke a good move or save FT?

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    1. kempc23
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Next week it definitely is.

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  4. The Philosopher
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs and potentially WCing after IB.

    A: Gonzalo -> Evanilson
    B: Cherki -> Taverneir
    C: Cherki -> Rayan
    D: A + B
    E: A + C
    F: Start both Gonzalo and Cherki and roll 2 FTs into the WC.

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      D

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    2. Kroenius
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      F

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  5. DagheMunegu
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Would you play Schade or King or sell Schade to any mid (except GrosS) up to 7.4 ?

    If so which one ? Tav Rayan Gakpo Kudus Manzambi Szobo...

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    1. JBG
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Sell to Tav

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      You could start King this week

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    3. Kroenius
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Start King, I've got him benched atm but I don't like that that's my best benching option

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  6. Rhodes your boat
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Are hill or truffert worth the extra over silva?

    Think Ipswich probably score anyway

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm happy with Silva

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    2. Casual Player
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I don’t think so

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  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thomas to Gab to give:

    Kinsky
    Cala Muharemovic Konsa Vuskovic Gab
    Palmer Gross
    (H)aaland Jackson DCL

    Dubs Rudoni MGW Sangare

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes, then Gibbs White out next

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    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Assuming Thomas returns from injury swiftly, I think he offers excellent value. If you can accommodate him in a rotation for greater squad balance, I think thats very viable. I know heavy investment is going into defence for good reason, but he is a solid pick in his own right. I own Thomas and dont intend to sell currently.

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  8. Under my Cucurella
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who would be your choice to transfer in from these 3 these week?

    A: Kudus
    B: Manzambi (already own Jackson)
    C: Ndiaye (already own Haaland)

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thanks, he has great numbers and fixtures - my only concern is the early subs

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, but he is the best out of those 3.

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          1. Under my Cucurella
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Appreciate the response, I'm curious if you think there is a better MGW replacement I'm missing?

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            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I have MGW and am struggling to find a decent replacement worth a ft.

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    2. Old Wulfrunian
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      b

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, looks like the best choice!

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  9. Barnaby Wilde
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I’m on the hunt for a defender. Who’s the biggest defcon magnet for 4.5 or less.

    My other defenders are:

    Gabriel Konsa Vuskovic Thomas

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    1. Kroenius
      2 mins ago

      I quite like Affengruber and Ajer at that price point.

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  10. BlzE_94
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is this team gtg? Have I benched the right players?

    Raya
    De Cuyper Calafiori Konsa Silva
    Gross Palmer Rogers Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson

    Bentley Gvardiol DCL MGW

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    1. JBG
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      G2G

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  11. JBG
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Gabriel-Calafiori-Vuskovic-Bogle
    Doku-Mbuemo-King
    Barry-Jackson-Haaland

    Dub-Schade-MGW-Giles

    1ft 1.3itb

    Would you make any changes here or just roll FT?

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  12. Karan_G14
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Gross (BRE)
    B) Barry (COV)
    C) Tavernier (ips)
    D) Mbuemo (AVL)

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Seriously no other options?

      A or D, Groß might play again this midweek and has (finally) returned to norm with his returns.

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      1. Karan_G14
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Palmer, Rogers, Jackson & Haaland don’t think I can bench them.

        Currently I’m on benching Groß for the differential.

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        1. JBG
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yeah, probably him

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  13. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Worth it to do MGW to Barcola for -4?

    Nah, didn't think so.

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  14. PartyTime
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Think we need to sign Cunha. What a player! Limbs everywhere last night, man threw himself into the crowd like a rockstar. Best celebration in ages, but then received a red card about 7 minutes later lol

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Better if you sign Ligma

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    It's funny seeing the tide turn towards Gabriel now when the overwhelming opinion of him was that he was "way too overpriced for a defender" not too long ago...

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Nah, he's still not worth it. Advice all managers to stay away.

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    2. Casual Player
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      He’s still too overpriced

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      1. Casual Player
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        But he did score 17 and Last Weeks Points is the strongest metric for content creator moves

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    3. The Tinkerman
      41 mins ago

      Because only Haaland of the other premiums is performing and he is the only nailed Arsenal defender bar Raya?

      If Palmer, Saka and Bruno were firing regularly people would not be going there

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  16. Casual Player
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Interesting to me that the content creators all went the obvious Jackson while the IMO 3 sharpest managers IMO on the list went Barry/Evanilson/DCL. Be interesting to see how that plays out in the long run

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      People who follow the Terminator advisory went for Barry.

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      1. Casual Player
        57 mins ago

        It took me awhile but do you mean he was the AI pick?

        I mean he has really high xG and Everton have decent fixtures so not sure it’s worth draining a lake over

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        1. JBG
          42 mins ago

          Yup AI pick hehe.

          Had him since GW1 personally

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  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Konsa is killing my rank, but too late to get him?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Muha, De Cuyper,
    Mbeumo, Rogers, Tavernier, Palmer, Gross
    Haaland, Jackson

    Forster, Davis, Hall, De Cuyper, Valle-Egeli

    1.3 in the bank

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You don't need Konsa, you have 2 De Cuypers

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    2. Casual Player
      56 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s ever too late to get a starting defender in easily the best defence of the last 2 seasons for 4.7m

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        4.8 now and Saliba is back

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    3. The Tinkerman
      43 mins ago

      Not worth it now, Saliba back in training

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      1. The Tinkerman
        39 mins ago

        I’m figuring out how to get him up to Gabriel at the moment. I’d say he’s a hold but definitely not a buy now Saliba is fit, he will probably be a sell after the international break

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    4. Gizzachance
      38 mins ago

      People been saying this bout Konsa for while, he keeps returning the pts , 33 in last 3 alone
      For me it’s a problem when it happens, saliba been out long time, probably be eased back

      Said same bout de cuyper because of mitoma, he’s been smashing it

      If saliba back fully fit ready for starts, then assess see if Konsa dropped, or even still plays

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      1. x.jim.x
        8 mins ago

        Yeah Arteta is well-known for his patience when it comes to injuries and player safeguarding

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  18. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Evanilson vs Nicolas Jackson - what are we saying here if we had to choose one?!

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    1. Casual Player
      56 mins ago

      BARRY

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  19. theshazly
    57 mins ago

    WC11 and want to get a one week punt

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa MDC ( Thomas* / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki Barnes Gomez ( MGW )
    Haaland DCL Jackson

    1 FT / 5.6 ITB

    Do:

    A ) MGW > Gakpo
    B ) MGW > Tavernier
    C ) DCL > Isak
    D ) DCL > Evanilson
    E ) MGW & DCL >> Tav & Isak ( -4 )

    Please help lads!

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    1. Gizzachance
      33 mins ago

      C

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    2. Kroenius
      3 mins ago

      Depending on Cherki minutes midweek, I'd either start him/MGW and just roll, extra transfer in pocket is always useful imo with christmas rotation/IB injuries.

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  20. The Tinkerman
    44 mins ago

    Bench one this week:

    A) Mbuemo
    B) Calvert Lewin
    C) Jackson

    Think I’m going for B at the moment… despite the pens

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    1. JBG
      41 mins ago

      Probably B

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  21. Gizzachance
    34 mins ago

    2ft

    Dcl and Mgw to Isak and manzambi?

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    1. JBG
      29 mins ago

      In the words of Starsky.

      Do it

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      1. Gizzachance
        28 mins ago

        Cheers

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  22. DagheMunegu
    16 mins ago

    Is Tavernier really better than Rayan ?

    Stats favor Rayan even though less points yet

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    1. JBG
      14 mins ago

      Tav seems more clinical though

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  23. Full Ham Fc
    10 mins ago

    Play two ? Am on 1 and 2 atm

    1- Mbueno (villa h)
    2- Dcl (tot h)
    3-hall (ful a)
    4- schade (bri a)

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