Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 4 Scout Picks

3 November 2026 35 comments
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With Matchday 3 behind us, attention now turns to the fourth round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks for Matchday 4, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 4 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

LASK are one of four sides with a 30% chance of keeping a clean sheet heading into the Matchday, making goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth (€4.5m) a reasonable budget option.

If Jungwirth fails to deliver a decent return on the opening day, Viking could provide an alternative. They host Champions League newcomers Sabah, giving Arild Østbø (€4.5m) an opportunity to keep a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Matchday 4 Picks

With few teams offering convincing clean-sheet prospects this Matchday, attacking potential could prove particularly valuable when selecting defenders.

Inter’s Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) stands out in that regard. After breaking the Serie A assist record last season, the wing-back has already registered 15 shots and created 20 chances domestically. A favourable fixture against Feyenoord gives him another excellent opportunity to deliver attacking returns.

Arsenal top the projected clean-sheet rankings this week, having already recorded eight shutouts across all competitions. The Gunners face Slavia Praha, making Gabriel Magalhães (€6.0m) an appealing option. His recent goalscoring form adds another route to points. Ezri Konsa (€4.7m) also makes the cut following his recent attacking return.

Borussia Dortmund rank among the top three teams for projected clean-sheet probability ahead of their home meeting with Real Betis. Centre-back Waldemar Anton (€4.5m) offers a relatively inexpensive route into their defence, with his regular starting role providing additional reassurance.

Sporting CP will hope to bounce back from their defeat to LASK when they face Shakhtar Donetsk. Their opponents have failed to score in two of their previous three matches, making Sergi Altimira (€4.0m) an interesting budget option. Listed as a defender but operating in midfield, he offers potential value as one of the cheapest regular starters in the game.

MIDFIELDERS

Matchday 4 Picks

Barcelona rank among the top two teams for projected goals this Matchday, making their attacking assets particularly appealing ahead of the home clash with Aston Villa. Raphinha (€9.7m) offers penalty and set-piece potential, while Lamine Yamal (€10.2m) has already registered 14 goal contributions in La Liga this season. Both make the cut.

Lens have conceded at least twice in each of their opening three Champions League matches, making their defence one to target. Nicolás Paz (€7.0m) looks the standout option from Como’s attack after his outstanding performance last time out. The midfielder collected 20 points thanks to two goals, an assist and the Player of the Match award.

Viking’s 3-3 draw will arguably go down as one of the significant shocks of the tournament. That game showed us how good Viking can be when playing at home, and this week they host Sabah. Because of this, talisman and penalty taker Zlatko Tripic (€5.8m), who has produced a goal and two assists already this campaign, could be an excellent option.

Matchday 4 Picks

See Olise’s Bundesliga form above

No side has a higher projected goal tally this Matchday than LASK. They’ve impressed going forward, scoring three times against both Sporting CP and Liverpool, and now face a vulnerable Slovan Bratislava defence. Christoph Lang (€4.5m) could offer excellent value, particularly when deployed in a more advanced role than his usual position.

FORWARDS

Luis Suárez (€7.3m) is one of the few players to have scored in all three Champions League matches so far this season. That makes the Sporting CP forward an appealing option ahead of the clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. His domestic form has been equally impressive, with eight goals and one assist in just 10 league appearances. Those numbers underline why he is currently among Europe’s most in-form strikers.

He joins Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) in the Scout Picks attack. Real Madrid have scored four goals across their previous two matches and look capable of producing another strong attacking display. Mbappé should benefit from that form, having already demonstrated his potential in Matchday 2. The Frenchman scored, assisted and collected the Player of the Match award.

Serhou Guirassy (€8.6m) completes the forward line and ranks among the leading attackers for projected points. Borussia Dortmund host Real Betis, who conceded twice across their opening two Champions League fixtures. Guirassy has once again demonstrated his explosive potential in this competition, scoring braces in two of his previous three appearances.

SCOUT PICKS

35 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Where are my auto subs!!

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  2. DagheMunegu
    1 hour ago

    Would you play Schade or King or sell Schade to any mid (except GrosS) up to 7.4 ?

    If so which one ? Tav Rayan Gakpo Kudus Manzambi...

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    1. Warby84
      6 mins ago

      Probably Tavernier with their fixtures

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  3. Botman and Robben
    56 mins ago

    Keep Gvardiol on bench this GW?

    Raya
    Calafiori Tarkowski De Cuyper
    Rogers Tavernier Groß Sangaré
    Haaland Evanilson Isak

    Dubravka Gvardiol Belloumi Kipré

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    1. antis0cial
      47 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      37 mins ago

      Yes

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    3. Tonyawesome69
      27 mins ago

      Gvardiol may edge it over Sangare (mins concern)

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      1 min ago

      Sell to Silva and bench Sangaré

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      1. Botman and Robben
        just now

        Out of FTs

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  4. The Mighty Whites
    47 mins ago

    1FT, 1.4 ITB:

    Raya
    Calafiori - De Cuyper - Muharemovic
    Palmer - MGW - Rogers - Gross
    Haaland - Jackson - DCL

    Bentley - Van Hecke - Rudoni - Thomas

    A - Roll, play MGW
    B - Roll, play Van Hecke
    C - Roll, play Rudoni
    D - MGW to Tavernier / Rice / Barcola and start him

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      D Tav

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      7 mins ago

      Roll, B

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    41 mins ago

    I am playing bb this gw. I have 1 ft. Shall I save and keep davis who plays bournemouth at home, or upgrade to a defender?

    def is cala - konsa - de cuyper - muha - davis.

    I could sell for hill/silva?

    cheers and gl

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      3 mins ago

      Cala seems a bigger risk than Davis on a BB if he plays midweek. I’d buy Silva if you plan to play at least 4ATB going forward, which is probably a good idea. Otherwise you should probably keep Davis

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  6. antis0cial
    38 mins ago

    Hall to...
    A) De Cuyper
    B) Silva
    C) Van Hecke

    Or...
    D) Barnes > Manzambi/Kudus
    E) DCL > Evanilson

    Trafford
    Konsa Calafiori Mykolenko
    Palmer Rogers Groß Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    Kinsky Barnes Muharemović Hall

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      37 mins ago

      Don't mind rolling FT into the IB

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        3 mins ago

        This

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  7. sk24
    32 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 6.6?
    A) Gross
    B) Manzambi
    C) Rayan
    D) Kudus
    E) Other

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      3 mins ago

      C

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        2 mins ago

        Though also consider Tav…

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  8. theshazly
    29 mins ago

    WC11 and want to get a one week punt

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa MDC ( Thomas* / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki Barnes Gomez ( MGW )
    Haaland DCL Jackson

    1 FT / 5.6 ITB

    Do:

    A ) MGW > Gakpo
    B ) MGW > Tavernier
    C ) DCL > Isak
    D ) DCL > Evanilson
    E ) MGW & DCL >> Tav & Isak ( -4 )

    Please help lads!

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      25 mins ago

      Alternatively roll and have 2FTs in GW12

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      1. theshazly
        3 mins ago

        I will WC in the IB
        so no need to roll 2 FT

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        1. Warby84
          2 mins ago

          Why ask??

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    2. Warby84
      23 mins ago

      C

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    3. Bavarian
      14 mins ago

      Keep DCL, nice home fixtures

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      2 mins ago

      Roll. No need to 1 week punt, it’s much more valuable to have the extra transfer post WC. You have so little time for a transfer to have an impact

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  9. Warby84
    23 mins ago

    Trafford (Leno)
    De Cuyper Gabriel Calafiori Konsa (Muha)
    Tavernier Gros Barcola (Manzambi Schade)
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Gabriel and Isak in!!
    Gtg for next week?

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    1. Warby84
      21 mins ago

      Play Leno or Trafford??

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    2. theshazly
      16 mins ago

      Play Leno
      G2G!

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      1 min ago

      Good team. I’d play Trafford. Gtg

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  10. GW9 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    12 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW9.

    Auto-subs have now been processed.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. Warby84
      11 mins ago

      Smooth; Villa dbl up
      Rough; Haaland C, DeC/konsa benched 19 points

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    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      4 mins ago

      Smooth:
      De Cuyper, Rogers, Palmer, Calafiori

      Rough:
      Benched Verbruggen and Barry (20 points)
      Down another 300k to 1.9m

      But somehow I'm still in LMS!

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  11. Old Wulfrunian
    8 mins ago

    Barnes->Manzambi for a hit or start King?

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