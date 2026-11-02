Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 10 early Scout Picks: Four double-ups

2 November 2026 43 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 10 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 10 difficulty ranking:

FPL Gameweek 10 early Scout Picks

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

Arsenal keep proving they have the league’s best defence. On three consecutive clean sheets, even doubling up on it at home to Hull City feels a bit light. David Raya (£6.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and probably Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) will play, but Riccardo Calafiori‘s (£5.9m) owners might have a rotation worry. Let’s see how they line up in Prague on Wednesday.

Also facing the promoted sides are Everton and Bournemouth. Ranking first for season-long big chances, backing Thierno Barry (£5.6m) at home to Coventry City makes sense. While the Sky Blues have three wins in five, no team is accumulating fewer big chances (11) or expected goals (xG, 8.32), giving appeal to James Tarkowski (£6.2m).

Meanwhile, the Cherries visit Ipswich Town hoping to achieve four successive wins. Marcus Tavernier‘s (£6.6m) ownership continues to massively increase, due to five goals and strong creativity data, but he’s actually behind teammates Rayan (£6.3m) and Evanilson (£6.4m) when it comes to attempts, shots inside the box and big chances. The latter won’t stop scoring – that’s now four matches in a row.

FPL Gameweek 10 early Scout Picks 1

Bournemouth aren’t conceding in these victories, allowing Antonio Silva (£5.0m) to deliver eight points each time. He’s a defensive contribution (DefCon) magnet, though Ipswich are ending two-thirds of their matches with multiple goals.

By default, Erling Haaland (£15.8m) gets a nod. His seven-game scoring streak is over, despite four chances against Brighton and Hove Albion, but upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest are in terrible form. A City defender or Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) might even get a look-in, despite failing to convince lately.

Above: Best Gameweek 10 clean sheet odds, from our ticker

Both Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) netted past Manchester United on Saturday, but are still hard to trust. The trip to last-placed Sunderland instinctively looks good, at least. It’s a match that Chelsea lost twice during 2025/26, but the Mackems are a shadow of their former selves this season.

Covering Liverpool’s attack via Alexander Isak (£9.2m) or Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) feels wise. Yes, they deserve grief for ending a home game without any shots on target, but perhaps the best way to bounce back is facing Crystal Palace. The Eagles are letting in a league-worst 2.33 goals per match,

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Gross score, another Everton clean sheet

Palace haven’t scored themselves since Gameweek 6. That’s why Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m) – one point ahead of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – is a Scout Picks contender. Liverpool’s backline has allowed the joint-second fewest shots on target (27).

Maybe Jacquet can repeat Jan Paul van Hecke‘s (£5.0m) 15-point haul versus Palace. The Dutchman’s five-shot performance puts him on two goals, four clean sheets and three DefCon triumphs from his last seven outings.

These picks might even want both Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur defences, as no team has been involved in fewer goals than the hosts (17). Like van Hecke, Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) combines DefCon reliability with attacking threat. Behind him, James Trafford (£5.0m) is the leading goalkeeper for saves (33).

Free Hit users could attempt to identify the best Arsenal attacker versus Hull. Is it Martin Odegaard (£6.7m)? Fellow midfielder Declan Rice (£7.4m) boasts five assists in seven matches.

It’s just so hard to back against Brighton right now, especially Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m). A clean sheet and an assist helped overcome Manchester City, meaning he’s reclaimed the honour of being FPL’s top points scorer (69). Both he and Pascal Gross (£6.2m) are very highly owned, with the Seagulls’ hosting of Brentford looking neither good nor bad.

Bought by 2.37 million before the latest deadline, Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) swiftly made it five goals in five. The in-form striker’s trip to Man United looks golden; it’s just that others in his position also look tempting. Plus, it comes soon after Aston Villa fly out to face Barcelona.

Finally, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) seems to be Everton’s best midfield option against Coventry. There are good underlying creativity stats by his name.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL Gameweek 5: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

A trip to Fulham looks okay for Lewis Hall (£5.3m), but Newcastle United are hard to trust at the moment and the Cottagers arguably outplayed Aston Villa on Saturday. They rank second for box shots (98).

While they’re nailed, penalty takers and (nearly) 90-minute men, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) and Igor Thiago (£7.8m) being up against the sides ranked joint-third and joint-first for clean sheets in 2026/27 may count against them this week.

Counting against Manchester United are themselves. There were glimmers of hope on Saturday, but that’s all they are at present, and Aston Villa is not the fixture to be renewing faith in the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m).

Finally, do we trust Chelsea’s defence? Mike Penders (£4.4m) and co go to the Stadium of Light, knowing that Sunderland have only scored three home goals in 11 hostings that weren’t either a penalty or an own goal.

GAMEWEEK 10: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

*With £82.7m of our £100.0m budget used on the starting XI, it’s slim pickings for the subs. Penders and Robertson at least have decent chances of shut-outs, while Ouattara has three attacking returns in his last four. Yates, a half-time sub in Gameweek 9, may also benefit from his manager’s promised changes.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Two elite strikers miles ahead of the pack on xG for the season

    1st Haaland 6.57 npxG - 15.8m
    2nd Barry 6.37 npxG - 5.6m 😉

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      League of their own.

      Isak (4.35) & Mbeumo (4.24) the next best and they're over 2 npxG away!

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    2. conrad10
      52 mins ago

      Do walk around with a virtual reality headset on ?

      Barry is not an elite striker .

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      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        spot the sarcasm... no?

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        1. Deulofail
          1 min ago

          Winking is a sign of sincerity these days 😉

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  2. FDMS All Starz
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    After hull, is it viable to ditch Calafiori given rotation risk during the Xmas time?

    Moves would be Calafiori & Egan —> Silva & Vanheck (2FTs)

    Rest of defence:
    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calafiori Konsa DeCuyper Muharemovic Egan

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm thinking about Calafiori to Silva soon as well. GWs 12, 13, & 14 are all in the space of a week, and I really can't see Cala starting all 3 after the benching against Everton. Arteta likes Lewis-Skelly, and with Rice and Bruno G bossing the centre LB is a good opportunity for him to fill in now and again. But the Cala upside is scary...

      I like those moves on paper though. See how you feel after the international break, injuries could change the picture.

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      1. FDMS All Starz
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cheers

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  3. DagheMunegu
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Play Schade or sell ? To who? Max 7.4 (not Gross)

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    1. Deulofail
      4 mins ago

      I think Max is in Fantasy F1, not FPL. And 7.4 IS gross for that Belgian fraud!

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    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Tav?

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  4. Warby84
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Trafford (Leno)
    De Cuyper Gabriel Calafiori Konsa (Muha)
    Tavernier Gros Barcola (Manzambi Schade)
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Gabriel and Isak in!!
    Gtg for next week??

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Really tempted by Barcola to accompany my Isak as well, trying to decide between him and Szoboslai if I’m to make a. Decision

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  5. RICICLE
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Sounds a little ludicrous but could Szoboslai be worth a look now he’s back? Everyone’s heads may be turned to the likes of Tavernier or Rayan etc but with Pool’s tasty fixtures coming up, anyone thinking of going there?
    Surprised I’m even considering it actually.

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think Wirtz & Szobo in the same team kills both of their output, id monitor first

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      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I guess so, I think it was just more thinking towards Szoboslai will boost them further, and he looked lovely for the brief part he played against Arsenal

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yep, in my thoughts for sure. Liverpool are starting to look good now that Iraola has built up their fitness. It usually takes around 10 games for his teams to snowball.

      Interesting interview from Semenyo about what Iraola is actually like if you have 10 mins: https://youtu.be/70Itg7Ke4ac?si=P7qpjTP_DEZsAz7e

      Iraola drives them crazy hard, giving no days off. The Bournemouth players hated it. Then suddenly things clicked, and it became easy. No one could beat them.

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      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        They are looking a lot sharper aren’t they, you can tell fitness levels have built up now under Iraola and are now reaping the rewards for it. Cheers for that mate I’ll defo have a watch of it shortly, sounds interesting.

        If I went MGW > Szoboslai I could do Hall > VVD
        However if I did Hall > Silva/Van Hecke I could do MGW > Barcola

        But of a tough decision.

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  6. FantasyClub
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    One day I’m sure I’ll get a brace from Barry. One day.

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  7. FantasyClub
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Gabriel or Konsa?

    Funds ain’t an issue as I do not own Haaland

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Gabriel all day and in every potential alternate multiverse

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      1. FantasyClub
        just now

        Thanks

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Konsa till he becomes a problem, then upgrade to Gabriel

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      1. FantasyClub
        33 mins ago

        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/FuwkiBUnw5
        William Saliba

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        1. Deulofail
          27 mins ago

          Shouldn't be knee-sliding like that, mind. Not with his injury issues

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        2. FDMS All Starz
          just now

          Don’t think Saliba will be rushed back and risk losing him again, expect Konsa to get atleast the next 2

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  8. ARRichter
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Set team is:

    Verb
    Cala Konsa DeCp
    gross Palmer Rogers
    Isak Harland Jackson

    Do I play Tarvanier or Mazambi on midfield?

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  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Price changes 3 November

    No rises

    Falls:
    Barco 5.3
    Gonzalo 5.9
    Mosquera 5.1

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    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

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      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        My pleasure!

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cheers

      Almost 3-0 😉

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    3. Deulofail
      56 mins ago

      This is brilliant. HT-worthy

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  10. Deulofail
    57 mins ago

    Looking about right? In case I get distracted by a whirlwind romance. Or just a whirlwind. And miss the deadline.
    Could BB, but there are some other good weeks for that coming up

    Trafford
    Gabriel (C)alafiori Konsa
    Rogers Kroupi Ta(v)ernier Gross
    Isak Jackson Evanilson

    Kinsky (lee) | Vuskovic, Hinshelwood (BRE), Muharemovic (TOT)

    3FTs. 7.0 ITB

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  11. tuturututu
    51 mins ago

    More trusting in Kinsky for that game, although both could easili concede. Missing De Cuyper, I think he is essential but triple Arsenal defence looks solid. Not sure about Kroupi, Kluivert starting in that position isn't he? Fun fact Haaland did not score vs Forest in their last 5 games. Never with Milenkovic Murillo in defence, interesting as I think about a captain punt like De Cuyper but then again Forest is 19th currently

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    1. tuturututu
      7 mins ago

      Intended as a reply for Deulofail*

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      1. Deulofail
        just now

        Thank you for your intentions. Wouldn't say anything's worth a transfer though, would you? I'm thinking more about the bench and captains, but open to transfer ideas.

        Kluivert started there, yes, but Kroupi's coming back from injury. Maybe this is the game he gets a start. Or maybe it's better to bench him again and miss out on his cameo points. He's something of a magic bean. Albeit not a cheap one

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  12. tuturututu
    49 mins ago

    Looking alright here?

    Verbruegen
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Tavernier, Cunha
    Haaland, Evanilson

    Kinski, Gvardiol, JP, Thomas

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    1. Deulofail
      11 mins ago

      Might be a good week to make a sale, no?

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      1. tuturututu
        6 mins ago

        Who do you think of? JP back for Leeds in GW11, thats when I will use BB. Cunha going for Rudoni or Manzambi next week, will see. Rudoni would help me get Gakpo and Isak after Liv Che game. Manzambi will get in over Palmer for Palace game, will it be too late what do you think?

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  13. Deulofail
    48 mins ago

    Please c&p to rough with the smooth, if that still happens:

    Last thing i did before deadline was sell Haaland for Evanilson before I went to bed late on Friday night

    (And Palmer (GK) to Kinsky (benching Trafford))

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  14. Tripleh123
    42 mins ago

    2 FT, which option to take?

    A. Mbeumo + Cherki > Palmer + Kudus
    B. Cherki > Dewsbury Hall, keep Mbeumo

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  15. Eightball
    9 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Manzambi
    B) DCL

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    1. tuturututu
      6 mins ago

      B

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