FPL Gameweek 10 early Scout Picks: Four double-ups

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 10 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 10 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

Arsenal keep proving they have the league’s best defence. On three consecutive clean sheets, even doubling up on it at home to Hull City feels a bit light. David Raya (£6.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and probably Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) will play, but Riccardo Calafiori‘s (£5.9m) owners might have a rotation worry. Let’s see how they line up in Prague on Wednesday.

Also facing the promoted sides are Everton and Bournemouth. Ranking first for season-long big chances, backing Thierno Barry (£5.6m) at home to Coventry City makes sense. While the Sky Blues have three wins in five, no team is accumulating fewer big chances (11) or expected goals (xG, 8.32), giving appeal to James Tarkowski (£6.2m).

Meanwhile, the Cherries visit Ipswich Town hoping to achieve four successive wins. Marcus Tavernier‘s (£6.6m) ownership continues to massively increase, due to five goals and strong creativity data, but he’s actually behind teammates Rayan (£6.3m) and Evanilson (£6.4m) when it comes to attempts, shots inside the box and big chances. The latter won’t stop scoring – that’s now four matches in a row.

Bournemouth aren’t conceding in these victories, allowing Antonio Silva (£5.0m) to deliver eight points each time. He’s a defensive contribution (DefCon) magnet, though Ipswich are ending two-thirds of their matches with multiple goals.

By default, Erling Haaland (£15.8m) gets a nod. His seven-game scoring streak is over, despite four chances against Brighton and Hove Albion, but upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest are in terrible form. A City defender or Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) might even get a look-in, despite failing to convince lately.

Above: Best Gameweek 10 clean sheet odds, from our ticker

Both Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) netted past Manchester United on Saturday, but are still hard to trust. The trip to last-placed Sunderland instinctively looks good, at least. It’s a match that Chelsea lost twice during 2025/26, but the Mackems are a shadow of their former selves this season.

Covering Liverpool’s attack via Alexander Isak (£9.2m) or Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) feels wise. Yes, they deserve grief for ending a home game without any shots on target, but perhaps the best way to bounce back is facing Crystal Palace. The Eagles are letting in a league-worst 2.33 goals per match,

IN CONTENTION

Palace haven’t scored themselves since Gameweek 6. That’s why Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m) – one point ahead of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – is a Scout Picks contender. Liverpool’s backline has allowed the joint-second fewest shots on target (27).

Maybe Jacquet can repeat Jan Paul van Hecke‘s (£5.0m) 15-point haul versus Palace. The Dutchman’s five-shot performance puts him on two goals, four clean sheets and three DefCon triumphs from his last seven outings.

These picks might even want both Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur defences, as no team has been involved in fewer goals than the hosts (17). Like van Hecke, Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) combines DefCon reliability with attacking threat. Behind him, James Trafford (£5.0m) is the leading goalkeeper for saves (33).

Free Hit users could attempt to identify the best Arsenal attacker versus Hull. Is it Martin Odegaard (£6.7m)? Fellow midfielder Declan Rice (£7.4m) boasts five assists in seven matches.

It’s just so hard to back against Brighton right now, especially Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m). A clean sheet and an assist helped overcome Manchester City, meaning he’s reclaimed the honour of being FPL’s top points scorer (69). Both he and Pascal Gross (£6.2m) are very highly owned, with the Seagulls’ hosting of Brentford looking neither good nor bad.

Bought by 2.37 million before the latest deadline, Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) swiftly made it five goals in five. The in-form striker’s trip to Man United looks golden; it’s just that others in his position also look tempting. Plus, it comes soon after Aston Villa fly out to face Barcelona.

Finally, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) seems to be Everton’s best midfield option against Coventry. There are good underlying creativity stats by his name.

THE LONGER SHOTS

A trip to Fulham looks okay for Lewis Hall (£5.3m), but Newcastle United are hard to trust at the moment and the Cottagers arguably outplayed Aston Villa on Saturday. They rank second for box shots (98).

While they’re nailed, penalty takers and (nearly) 90-minute men, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) and Igor Thiago (£7.8m) being up against the sides ranked joint-third and joint-first for clean sheets in 2026/27 may count against them this week.

Counting against Manchester United are themselves. There were glimmers of hope on Saturday, but that’s all they are at present, and Aston Villa is not the fixture to be renewing faith in the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m).

Finally, do we trust Chelsea’s defence? Mike Penders (£4.4m) and co go to the Stadium of Light, knowing that Sunderland have only scored three home goals in 11 hostings that weren’t either a penalty or an own goal.

GAMEWEEK 10: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

*With £82.7m of our £100.0m budget used on the starting XI, it’s slim pickings for the subs. Penders and Robertson at least have decent chances of shut-outs, while Ouattara has three attacking returns in his last four. Yates, a half-time sub in Gameweek 9, may also benefit from his manager’s promised changes.