Scout Notes

FPL notes: van Hecke haul + De Zerbi on Porro’s fitness

1 November 2026 79 comments
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Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday, marking their third consecutive win.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

VAN HECKE 15-POINTER

Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) was the star of the show in north London, as he claimed a 15-point haul for his 10.1% ownership.

The Dutchman netted the all-important second goal when he headed into the net from a seated position, having seen his initial shot saved by Dean Henderson (£4.9m).

Camped in the opponent’s half, van Hecke was the initiator of many Spurs attacks.

Indeed, he racked up five shots and three chances created, underlying numbers you’d normally associate with attacking midfielders/forwards.

Above: Jan Paul van Hecke’s shot map v Crystal Palace

After Saturday’s haul, van Hecke is now the joint-fourth top-scoring defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), only behind Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m).

Prior to van Hecke’s strike, Archie Gray (4.9m) headed home Mohammed Kudus’ (£6.5m) corner after some poor marking.

Kudus, who was a constant threat for the Palace defence and probably should have scored late on, has now supplied three assists in his last five matches.

SPURS ON THE UP

It’s three wins in three for Tottenham, then.

Yes, they were helped by Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£6.3m) early red card on Saturday, but there are clear signs they are moving in the right direction under Roberto De Zerbi.

It was pretty much one-way traffic here, as Spurs racked up 34 shots and faced just two against.

“I’m very happy with the performance, because we showed to be a mature team, with clear ideas. We didn’t concede a counter-attack, maybe just one in the second half. We created many, many chances. If we want to follow the perfection, we have to be more… nasty. That is an individual thing, because if I’m number nine, number 10, I want to score, but I can’t say nothing.

“We are improving the physical condition. Tonali today was unbelievable, incredible. We played with two players more – Tonali was the double today. We are improving with Archie Gray, with Robertson, the two centre backs very good, to take the command of the game. Mateus Fernandes, another very good performance. Marmoush, Solanke, very well, especially when we lost the ball. So, it’s a clear signal that they were inside of the game. Kudus, Mathys, very well. They are improving and the team is improving.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Defensively, Spurs have now kept two clean sheets in a row.

They also rank first for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks…

“I think the best thing the players showed today was the reaction when we lost the ball, like animals. It was very important, because if we played in their half of the pitch, it was okay because we were one player more, but also because the transition was unbelievable.” – Roberto De Zerbi

DE ZERBI ON PORRO + UDOGIE

Tottenham took off Gray, the scorer of their opener, at half-time and replaced him with Pedro Porro (£5.3m).

Explaining his decision, De Zerbi said…

“No, the yellow card. I didn’t want to take a risk for another yellow card. I’m sorry, because he was playing very well. I explained why I took the decision, but I think it was the right decision in that moment.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Porro, who performed well, got some important minutes under his belt and is now ready to start.

Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) also returned off the bench on Saturday as a late substitute.

“Pedro is ready. We didn’t take risks, speaking with him, he decided before the game, he was very honest with me and I appreciate that a lot because the Premier League is 38 games, not one game.

“With Destiny Udogie, hopefully we can work many weeks in a row. Until now, it was not possible.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Elsewhere, De Zerbi made one alteration to the team that started the 2-0 win over Chelsea, with Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) in for James Maddison (£6.2m), who wasn’t risked from the start, having only recently returned from injury.

Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) subsequently played in the ‘10’.

MATETA BAN, PALACE ISSUES

Palace went down to 10 men after just 13 minutes when the referee sent Mateta off for a foul on Micky van de Ven (£5.0m).

From that point onwards, Pierre Sage’s men dropped deep into a 5-3-1 formation and gave up 80% possession to the hosts, with very little threat, although only a last-ditch block did deny makeshift centre-forward Dwight McNeil (£5.3m) a goal.

Palace will have to make do without Mateta in Gameweeks 10-12, so he’ll miss out against Liverpool, Coventry City and Hull City.

With only nine goals in nine league matches this season, the Eagles find themselves in a tricky spot.

“It is a problem with performance at the moment as a team we can be better, especially with the ball.” – Pierre Sage

At the other end of the pitch, their set-piece frailties were on show again: Palace have now conceded six headed goals in the Premier League this season, the most of any team.

Elsewhere, Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) dropped to the bench, while four members of the Palace backline, plus Adam Wharton (£5.4m) in midfield, banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points…

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is Rice an option? Or have we missed the run of points.

    Could do MGW + Egan to Rice + Vuskovic

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    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      If he had the same rate of DC as last season he would be seen as almost essential. He has only gotten DC once this season and still doing very well.

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    2. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Been thinking similar. Hes going to tick along isnt he. Not a bad 3rd arsenal layer, but is the 3 in defence better?

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      1. Tommyg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        5 assists , in 9 games. xgi 0.51 over the last 3. Not to be sniffed at. Hes class isn't he, so the numbers never really tell the whole story. Got lots of routes to points. Ha, talking myself into it,

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    3. Chukaokonkwo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I was literally going to get rice last week but chickened out. I believe he is going to tick along with assists or defcons. What I can definitely say is that he'll have to be a long-term hold.

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I'm thinking of going Muharemovic to Jacquet - is that worth it guys?!

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    1. banskt
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Couldn't you sell anyone else?

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I already have Gabriel, Konsa, Vušković, and Van Hecke.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    This is why Emery subbed Manzambi. Nothing to do with Barcelona midweek.

    https://x.com/J_Tanswell/status/2116644820240441665

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  4. banskt
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Raya
    Vuskovic, Muharemovic, Silva
    Rogers, Mbeumo, Tavernier, Groß
    Haaland (c), Isak, Evanilson
    (Bentley, Manzambi, Van Hecke, Thomas)
    2FT, £1.6m in the bank.
    Chips left: FH

    Surely, roll FT here?
    Or, shall I buy Konsa/Calafiori?

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  5. FantasyClub
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is it FPL suicide to go without a minimum of 2 Arsenal defenders next week?

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    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Its suicide any week

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      1. FantasyClub
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        You’ve made a very good point lol

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      2. FantasyClub
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I’ve got Cala. Gabriel’s the one right?

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    2. banskt
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not really. Nothing is a suicide. There are so nany ways to skin a cat.

      In WC9, I sold Verbruggen, Calafiori, Kinsky, Palmer and De Cuyper. And I still ended up scoring 66, which is 10 points more than I would have scored without the WC. I only have Raya and I am pretty confident going into GW10-16 with a single Arsenal defender. I will triple up again on GW17.

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    3. RICICLE
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I’m doing just fine with 1

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  6. have you seen cyan
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on when to FH?

    I see some potential GWs to use it, but there is no perfect week. The weeks people are probably looking at using it are ones where its hard to call the Arsenal, City, Chelsea results etc. Sure you can bet against them, but as Arsenal showed today, they can clean against anyone, and that might bite you.

    I think maybe a different approach is needed - don't plan to use it, just save it for when your squad is riddled with injuries. And when you play it, you aren't in reality changing your team that much from the template, just using it as a bandage to stem the bleeding.

    Busy xmas period is coming, and ofc the IB.

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    1. banskt
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I haven't got any idea -- I play for attacking upsides. I will keep it for some week where I can get some attacking upside relative to my squad. If not, I will just play it in GW17.

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  7. Ohh1454
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who to get in ? Already have Cala and Raya
    A. Konsa
    B. Van Hecke
    C. Jacquet

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    1. banskt
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      C. Jacquet.

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  8. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Was going to bring Isak in this week but he was completely anonymous today, proper put me off

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I thought he looked rather good, he’s a definite for Palace, I may even be capping him

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Away though

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        1. RICICLE
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          I don’t think it makes any difference with Palace, they’re atrocious

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Though should have had a pen goal tbf

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      1. Feanor
        just now

        And he would have got an assist if Wirtz’s free kick went in

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    3. banskt
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Think he looked decent. Not great, but decent. And that's just what I need him to be against Palace.

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    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Palace the worst team defensively in the league by some distance (2.1 xGC per game)
      Isak just played the best defence by some distance (0.7 xGC per game)

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      1. have you seen cyan
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yea I think I have to cap Isak this week.

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    5. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Playing against the best defence in the league will do that to you mate.

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  9. Steve Stiffler
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Have 1 F

    Palmer or Rice

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Palmer all day

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    2. Stranger Mings
      58 mins ago

      P

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    3. Steve Stiffler
      49 mins ago

      Thanks guys

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  10. BlzE_94
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who would you play if you had to pick one?

    A) Jackson vs MUN (A)
    B) Gvardiol vs NFO (A)
    C) DCL vs TOT (H)

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Toughie, I’ll say Jackson

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    2. have you seen cyan
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Jackson. Gvard last choice, I have feeling NFO will score, probably MGW as his owners are furious and selling him. Maybe Gvard doesnt even start.

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    3. banskt
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Tough. But A. Could also be DCL, but Tottenham defense is getting better by the day.

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  11. RICICLE
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper - Calafiori - Muharemovic
    Gross - Palmer - Rogers - MGW
    Isak - Haaland - Jackson
    ______________________________
    Bentley: Rudoni: Hall: Thomas*

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    I had originally planned on rolling but tempted by these options:

    A) Hall > Silva
    B) Hall > Van Hecke
    C) Hall > Porro
    D) Roll

    Have decided to endure keeping MGW for now, just no longer want Hall as upcoming fixtures turn a bit nasty.

    Cheers guys

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Jaquet is also in the mix

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    2. banskt
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Difficult. I vote for Silva, but any one of those looks good.

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      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers bud yeah I guess all options look decent, not necessarily a case of one is better over the other. Porro may be a gamble but according to De Zerbi he’s now ready to start.
        Silva is who I’m drawn towards though to be fair.

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  12. FDMS All Starz
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who to bench next week?

    A) Gross (bre H)
    B) Jackson (mun A)
    C) Gakpo (cry A)

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A

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    2. banskt
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B. I doubt how long can his jammy points continue. Gross and Gakpo are better players.

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    3. Stranger Mings
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

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  13. Bigler
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Which one to sell for Vuskovic?

    A) Hall
    B) Ajer

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

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    2. Stranger Mings
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

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  14. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    GTG?

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper, Konsa, Calafiori
    Tavernier, Palmer, Rogers, MGW
    Evanilson, Haaland (C), Jzckson (VC)

    Subs: Steele, Thomas, Egan, Slater

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  15. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Any ideas when Gabriel’s 10th Defcon will show, he got it in the final minute

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  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Reckon AI will be phased out soon, looking like like some countries already looking to get rid of it.

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    1. OverTinker
      4 mins ago

      Zero chance of it even though as a developer I wish it was never invented

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  17. Viper
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Currently have a front 7 of..

    Manzambi Gross Rogers Palmer Tavernier

    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Essentially Gross or Manzambi for the bench, which one?

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    1. Viper
      27 mins ago

      *Front 8

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      25 mins ago

      Groß

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    3. RICICLE
      9 mins ago

      It’s so close but Manzambi imo purely because he’ll play less mins

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  18. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Just watched the video where Liverpool beat Arsenal 5-1, man Salah, Mane and Firmino was so good.

    Have nowhere near the quality in the league anymore that even comes close to them, why does everything get worse over time 🙁

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Picking an fpl team used to be exciting with lots of options, now it feels like a case of picking a player least likely to blank 😆

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      1. OverTinker
        29 mins ago

        What a coincidence - I was thinking the same just 5 minutes ago and then I saw your comment. It's all about defenders now - hardly any consistent and exciting attacker now.

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          26 mins ago

          Yes the video just popped up on my YT feed, watching it blew me away reminding me how devastating that front three were.

          I’m not sure if the defending has improved that much, I just don’t think teams have the attacking prowess of yester year anymore.

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          1. OverTinker
            1 min ago

            I was saying in the context of FPL for defenders.

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            1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
              just now

              Yeah but I think that shift has happened because of the lack of attacking quality, note Defcon introduced just after those attacks depleted

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          2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            1 min ago

            Firmino was one in a million, false 9 and incredible intelligence.

            Mane rapid and insane press.

            Salah just devastating in every attacking way.

            Similar with Aguero, Silva and KdB, Kane and Son, Mahrez and Vardy etc.
            Just don’t get them anymore.

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        2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          18 mins ago

          Just out of interest, do you think the lack of attacking reliability is football generally these days, or prem specific?

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      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        15 mins ago

        “Best of a bad bunch”

        Man I’m feeling emotional today

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      1 hour ago

      Bring back the good ole days

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    3. have you seen cyan
      14 mins ago

      There's still good performances. You are just reminiscing about old players to some degree.

      I do think there is somewhat a lack of quality in the PL at the moment. But at the same time, teams got smarter and defenses evolved.

      The lack of quality this season is pretty visible when it comes to premiums and midfielders. Playing 3 up front is normally a no go, but this season its felt right. And there are no premiums.

      English teams are dominating europe though. So its not PL specific, its global. I therefore lean toward that the talent is still there, but the defensive aspect of the game has evolved.

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  19. grooveymatt65
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hey guys what do you think about this team? I definitely have some players to bring in but feel like I need so many that its hard to decide!

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Calafiori Gvardiol
    Palmer Rogers MGW Mbeumo Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson
    Verbruggen Egan Thomas* Furo

    £1.4 itb 3ft

    1. Gvardiol, MGW and Furo to De Cuyper, GroB and Barry/Evanilson and bench boost
    2. Gvardiol,MGW and Furo to De Cuyper, 4.5 mid and Isak
    3. Gvardiol, MGW and Furo to Vuskovic, Yalcouye and Evanilson
    4. Gvardiol and Egan to De Cuyper and Van Hecke
    5. Other? (Please state)

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      14 mins ago

      1

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  20. Jacquet or chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    I’ve used the Liverpool/Everton home and away rotation a few times over the years for defenders, it usually works out ok.
    Quite a few good fixtures, in the long term, for that rotation again.

    Konsa, De Cuyper, Jacquet, Mykolenko, Fixtures

    Might be ok…. and cheap.

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    1. Jacquet or chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Reply fail to Ricicle.

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      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Oh cheers bud! Appreciate that, definitely worth looking into, not entirely keen on Everton’s defence but just looked at the rotation and it’s actually pretty good! I like it.
        If i’d want VVD it’d have ti be a part of removing MGW as well, but Jaquet is doing a fine job on his own.

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  21. OverTinker
    33 mins ago

    If a player gets a yellow card after the game will it be counted in his GW score?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      28 mins ago

      I think so - has it happened this gameweek?

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      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        1 min ago

        Van Dijk was booked after full time

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  22. Dynamic Duos
    22 mins ago

    Gvardiol and Cherki to Gabriel and Gakpo -4?

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  23. have you seen cyan
    10 mins ago

    Does anyone watch this FPL Nightmare guy? Seen his two most recent videos, one where he was on the pubcast and one he uploaded. Guy comes across as an annoying ahole, maybe a bully.

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