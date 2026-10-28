FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 8

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 8.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 8 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 33 after hits, where 50 teams were eliminated.

15 of these captained the sent-off Cole Palmer (£9.8m), while one team took a 12-point hit. It wasn’t a good moment to place armbands – or vice-captaincy behind the absent João Pedro (£7.8m) – away from Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

It means that 653 are going through to Gameweek 9. Details of how to play can be found here, as entry will probably re-open during the upcoming international break.

Each of the qualifying post-hit points tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, 33, 52, 58 and 33) needs to have been met. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

C Williams was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from Gabriel Magalhães (£7.9m), Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads for a fourth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, doubling his lead to six points due to defeats for rivals Adam Ferguson, Alex Merchant and Aviinesh Kumar.

Shudrak Aziz (League 9 Division 216) is still the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, placed 168th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Monday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 8. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,714 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (62 points, OR 171k)

(62 points, OR 171k) 2nd (4th) Uz Ray (47 points, OR 22k)

(47 points, OR 22k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (52 points, OR 61k)

(52 points, OR 61k) 4th (2nd) Tom Dollimore (52 points, OR 269k)

(52 points, OR 269k) 5th (7th) Michael Giovanni (61 points, OR 106k)

(61 points, OR 106k) 6th (5th) John Walsh (55 points, OR 307k)

(55 points, OR 307k) 7th (6th) Ben Crellin (43 points, OR 607k)

(43 points, OR 607k) 8th (12th) BigMan Bakar (48 points, OR 146k)

(48 points, OR 146k) 9th (13th) Jon Ballantyne (61 points, OR 141k)

(61 points, OR 141k) 10th (27th) Dan Furneaux (49 points, OR 25k)

Since the Gameweek 7 update, Jon Ballantyne has returned to the top ten, but Colin Innes slips to 14th because his vice captain – after João Pedro – was Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m).

Three Career Hall of Fame top-tenners are no longer that high in the live version:

12th (9th) Jovan Popović (52 points, OR 374k)

(52 points, OR 374k) 18th (8th) Pro – (53 points despite captaining Palmer, OR 879k)

(53 points despite captaining Palmer, OR 879k) 20th (10th) Harry Daniels (39 points, OR 1.000m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (841st), Mark Sainsbury (659th), The Magician (75th), Timo Hovi (602nd), Steve Brown (837th) and Guillaume Duteil (582nd).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Kana N leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4) and is now sixth worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mark Sainsbury is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, moving to 65th overall. He’s had two top 8k finishes.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tinashe Gangera leads for a second week in the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy), rising to 15th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a tally of 51 points puts them 329th here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, The Magician (TorresMagic) remains in control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week, now sitting 6,868th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He also leads for a third week in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

And he claims a third consecutive top spot in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t) too.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Furthermore, he still leads Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This league is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Tom Hadley is back to setting the pace in the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 1, 3 and 4.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

John Howell leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a) and rises to 1,073rd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Timo Hovi tops the charts in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w), progressing to 1,893rd overall. He’s had three top 7k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He’s also the new leader of my Opening Day League.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Steve Brown is now in first place of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t), rising to 6,728th overall. He came 437th in 2015/16 and is responsible for another two top 4k finishes.

Although level on points, The Magician has made more transfers.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen regains the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously done so after Gameweeks 1 to 6.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Adderley has reached the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb), sitting 353rd overall. He came 4,427th in 2021/22.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Finally, Guillaume Duteil regains the lead in my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry), just like after Gameweek 5. The team is 4,028th overall.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.