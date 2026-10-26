FPL Gameweek 9 early Scout Picks: Villa triple-up

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 9 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 9 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

We’re entering a strange weekend of fixtures, as the bigger teams and those most popular in FPL circles have tough matches against each other. But a Free Hit lacks appeal, as Coventry City, Sunderland, Hull City and Ipswich Town go head-to-head.

Budget isn’t an issue here, knowing Erling Haaland (£15.7m) is the only premium player doing well. A scorer in seven successive matches, he’s the default Gameweek 9 captain.

Mind you, he was outdone by a Nicolas Jackson (£6.7m) brace at Villa Park on Saturday, continuing the Senegalese forward’s great Premier League and Champions League form. The back-to-back clean sheets of opponents Fulham won’t put off those who see him as the natural replacement should we hear bad news about Joao Pedro (£7.9m).

Jackson’s teammates aren’t convincing at the back, but Matty Cash (£4.3m) or Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) would be a fixture-based selection.

Elsewhere, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) gets to host a Crystal Palace side that’s just lost 5-0 and 2-0. The Dutchman’s latest six outings delivered three clean sheets, three defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards and one goal, helping Tottenham Hotspur pull off a surprise win away at Chelsea.

Mathys Tel (£5.6m) sealed the victory late on, so either he or Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) are worth considering, knowing Palace have conceded at least twice in 75% of their matches.

It’s probably too soon to bring up such a sensitive topic, but Chelsea’s attackers let many down versus Spurs. Cole Palmer (£9.8m) isn’t suspended for Gameweek 9, but Morgan Rogers (£8.0m) has similar underlying data for much less money.

This pair have an opportunity to redeem themselves at home to crisis club Manchester United – whose defence is yet to shut out an opponent.

IN CONTENTION

It’s particularly tough to call the Coventry v Sunderland clash, as they’re on the joint-lowest goals (six) but have unconvincing defences too.

Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) is back from the injury suffered shortly after his hat-trick against Manchester City, while stopper Robin Roefs (£4.9m) meets the team that’s racked up the second-fewest shots (85). But Sunderland themselves have allowed the second-most big chances (26).

If Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) can’t play for the Sky Blues, attacking full-back Milan van Ewijk (£3.9m) is a good alternative. He assisted nine times in last season’s Championship.

Competing with Brobbey for our cheap striker spot are a pair who’ll face off at St James’ Park. Thierno Barry (£5.6m) is the league leader for big chances (15… promising) but has missed 12 of them (not so much).

But don’t be fooled by Newcastle United’s clean sheet at Palace. They should’ve let in 1.59 goals during the 2-0 win. Luckily, the Magpies were able to start a fit Will Osula (£5.8m) instead of Yoane Wissa (£6.1m), and it was he who broke the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s Antonio Silva (£5.0m) has been part of consecutive clean sheets, grabbing DefCon for the sixth time in eight. Saturday could see a tight contest, knowing Leeds United were part of two recent goalless draws. They won’t make it easy for Marcus Tavernier (£6.3m), but it’s hard to resist a low-priced asset who’s already on five goals. FPL’s second-best midfielder is escalating in value.

Staying at this price point, Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) was quiet against Man City, although the three before that featured four attacking returns, 14 shots and seven chance creations.

Another candidate between the sticks is Caoimhin Kelleher (£5.0m), knowing that opponents Nottingham Forest are the third team on only six goals. Oliver Glasner’s lot are off-form and have the misfiring Liam Delap (£5.5m) up front.

Champions Arsenal travel to Liverpool, coloured red on our Fixture Ticker, but Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) just scored and kept a fifth clean sheet. It may be worth having coverage of the league’s best backline, despite the fixture. And in fact, Andoni Iraola’s side are ranked only 10th for open-play xG in 2026/27.

THE LONGER SHOTS

As in Gameweek 8, managers wary of facing highly-owned players may still want to field Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) and Pascal Gross (£6.2m). After all, Man City recently conceded three and two at home to Sunderland and Ipswich.

A few more cheap midfielders could sneak into the XI. Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) and Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) are penalty takers. The latter also netted in open play during Gameweek 7.

Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m) outdoes both for attacking returns, playing for a Hull side that’s still unbeaten at home. But, to keep their heads above water, they probably need to beat Ipswich.

GAMEWEEK 9: EARLY SCOUT PICKS