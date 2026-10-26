Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 9 early Scout Picks: Villa triple-up

26 October 2026 19 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 9 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 9 difficulty ranking:

FPL Gameweek 9 early Scout Picks: 1

THE LIKELY LADS

The FPL half-term report: Spurs 4

We’re entering a strange weekend of fixtures, as the bigger teams and those most popular in FPL circles have tough matches against each other. But a Free Hit lacks appeal, as Coventry City, Sunderland, Hull City and Ipswich Town go head-to-head.

Budget isn’t an issue here, knowing Erling Haaland (£15.7m) is the only premium player doing well. A scorer in seven successive matches, he’s the default Gameweek 9 captain.

Mind you, he was outdone by a Nicolas Jackson (£6.7m) brace at Villa Park on Saturday, continuing the Senegalese forward’s great Premier League and Champions League form. The back-to-back clean sheets of opponents Fulham won’t put off those who see him as the natural replacement should we hear bad news about Joao Pedro (£7.9m).

Jackson’s teammates aren’t convincing at the back, but Matty Cash (£4.3m) or Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) would be a fixture-based selection.

Elsewhere, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) gets to host a Crystal Palace side that’s just lost 5-0 and 2-0. The Dutchman’s latest six outings delivered three clean sheets, three defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards and one goal, helping Tottenham Hotspur pull off a surprise win away at Chelsea.

Mathys Tel (£5.6m) sealed the victory late on, so either he or Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) are worth considering, knowing Palace have conceded at least twice in 75% of their matches.

It’s probably too soon to bring up such a sensitive topic, but Chelsea’s attackers let many down versus Spurs. Cole Palmer (£9.8m) isn’t suspended for Gameweek 9, but Morgan Rogers (£8.0m) has similar underlying data for much less money.

This pair have an opportunity to redeem themselves at home to crisis club Manchester United – whose defence is yet to shut out an opponent.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Semenyo + Brobbey 17-pointers, City’s suspect defence

It’s particularly tough to call the Coventry v Sunderland clash, as they’re on the joint-lowest goals (six) but have unconvincing defences too.

Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) is back from the injury suffered shortly after his hat-trick against Manchester City, while stopper Robin Roefs (£4.9m) meets the team that’s racked up the second-fewest shots (85). But Sunderland themselves have allowed the second-most big chances (26).

If Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) can’t play for the Sky Blues, attacking full-back Milan van Ewijk (£3.9m) is a good alternative. He assisted nine times in last season’s Championship.

Competing with Brobbey for our cheap striker spot are a pair who’ll face off at St James’ Park. Thierno Barry (£5.6m) is the league leader for big chances (15… promising) but has missed 12 of them (not so much).

FPL Gameweek 9 early Scout Picks: 2

But don’t be fooled by Newcastle United’s clean sheet at Palace. They should’ve let in 1.59 goals during the 2-0 win. Luckily, the Magpies were able to start a fit Will Osula (£5.8m) instead of Yoane Wissa (£6.1m), and it was he who broke the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s Antonio Silva (£5.0m) has been part of consecutive clean sheets, grabbing DefCon for the sixth time in eight. Saturday could see a tight contest, knowing Leeds United were part of two recent goalless draws. They won’t make it easy for Marcus Tavernier (£6.3m), but it’s hard to resist a low-priced asset who’s already on five goals. FPL’s second-best midfielder is escalating in value.

Staying at this price point, Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) was quiet against Man City, although the three before that featured four attacking returns, 14 shots and seven chance creations.

Another candidate between the sticks is Caoimhin Kelleher (£5.0m), knowing that opponents Nottingham Forest are the third team on only six goals. Oliver Glasner’s lot are off-form and have the misfiring Liam Delap (£5.5m) up front.

Champions Arsenal travel to Liverpool, coloured red on our Fixture Ticker, but Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) just scored and kept a fifth clean sheet. It may be worth having coverage of the league’s best backline, despite the fixture. And in fact, Andoni Iraola’s side are ranked only 10th for open-play xG in 2026/27.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Is Le Fee or Gross the better FPL budget midfielder? 4

As in Gameweek 8, managers wary of facing highly-owned players may still want to field Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) and Pascal Gross (£6.2m). After all, Man City recently conceded three and two at home to Sunderland and Ipswich.

A few more cheap midfielders could sneak into the XI. Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) and Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) are penalty takers. The latter also netted in open play during Gameweek 7.

Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m) outdoes both for attacking returns, playing for a Hull side that’s still unbeaten at home. But, to keep their heads above water, they probably need to beat Ipswich.

GAMEWEEK 9: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    55 mins ago

    Is Isak and Gakpo double up too much from gw10?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Nope, but Isak injury not impossible to imagine and then Gakpoo is prolly as good as Rogers and Palmer without Joao Pedro.

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    2. Ignasi M
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, I've had Isak in the past and learnt my lesson. He stresses me out because as soon as he starts scoring goals or getting into form, he gets injured again. Those who have played FF for a while, know to NOT select Isak.

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      1. FPLFrontline
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        I’ve played FF for a while and had him all season- he’s done me well

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  2. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    41 mins ago

    I have 4/11, Chelsea boys and strikers
    Hopefully a good sign.

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  3. Shark Team
    38 mins ago

    My guess on Ballon D’or rankings after seeing the top 10:
    10) Ruiz
    9) Kvara
    8) Haaland
    7) Dembele
    6) Olise
    5) Rodri
    4) Messi
    3) Mbappe
    2) Yamal
    1) Kane

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    1. Jafooli
      13 mins ago

      No Mata 😮

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  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    I tried to be too clever and sold Palmer for Saka, just to see Palmer punish me with two assists from 0.07 xA. Then after Saka injury I bought Palmer (and Mbeumo) back for a hit... Perhaps I am partly to blame, but the amount of bad luck... Now I really need start solving my team and be careful.

    Verbruggen(*) / 4.0
    Konsa, Gvardiol(*),

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      The main issue is that you are 11 players short.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        That's sorted now, mouse slip with finger.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      Verbruggen(*) / 4.0
      Konsa(*), Gvardiol(*), Calafiori(*), Hall(*), de Cuyper(*)
      Palmer(*), Rogers, MGW*, Mbeumo, Groß
      Haaland, Jackson, Kusi-Asare
      0 ft, 1.9 mitb

      I can see all my defenders to become a problem soon. Gvardiol not nailed especially when NOR back, how long is de Cuyper good OOP option, Hall has 2 nice fixtures, then 3 bad, Konsa at risk when Saliba is back and Calafiori is injured. Am I going to be able navigate this or do I have to start taking hits?

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        Do you still have wc? I guess Konsa still has a few starts and as does de Cuyper in OOP. , so you could relpace defenders one by one. But you may consider a hit this gw.

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          WC3... I have made the mistake of not saving enough transfers (and not getting Groß on WC. I tried to be too clever by getting Saka early with gw10 captaincy in mind.

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        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          If someone gets injured, I will take -4, but since Liverpool and Arsenal face each other this week, I don't see obvious targets now. Gvardiol is ok as long as he starts. I was close to sell him for Thomas last week to free up funds, but at least I dodged that bullet. Verbruggen I could sell to get Vuskovic later, but to whom? Or 4.0 to Kinsky or Trafford for rotation?

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Especially if I have to buy J P back soon. However that means 8 attackers and money being spread too much. Not having 3 Arsenalat the back can also hurt soon.

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      3. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Everyone starred probaly starts next week, so no panic. Reassess next week. Try to keep calm, and start building up those FTs.

        Never transfer out a player who is nailed to start the next week, that FT always goes further elswhere in this chaotic mess of a game.

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  5. Tinmen
    23 mins ago

    Folks. Can you me to decide if I should wildcard or wait another week
    Poor team here atm and terrible rank

    Kinsky
    Konsa Cala Gvardiol
    Palmer Rogers Mbuemo Le Fee
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Verb Gross Maguire Egan

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      I would pay a lot to have WC or afton transfers. Take a look at my team above. Since Palmer and Rogers play vs MU and Liv and Ars face each other this week, I would delay WC one week in your shoes. Then you can ditch Palmer on WC and redistribute the funds and improve your defence.

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  6. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Do you think Emery rests any players against Fulham for the Nou Camp game 3 days later?

    Villa Schedule:

    Wed 28th Oct: Bournemouth (Away)
    .
    .
    Sat 31st Oct: Fulham (Home)
    .
    .
    Tue 3rd Nov: Barcelona (Away)

    3 games in 6 days, including two tough away games. Surely Fulham game is high risk?

    Galatasaray and PSG coming up before xmas too. Two tough sides, and a lot of money on offer in the Champion's League knockouts. Does Emery usually prioritise Europe?

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  7. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Plz help me oOne decision that should I'd like to do before price changes tonight:

    Cherki -> Tav

    A ) Hold , and strap those knees. Cherki will hit back this gw
    B) Pick those Cherries

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