Scout Notes

FPL notes: Tavernier goal, Silva DefCon + why Bruno wasn’t used

25 October 2026 55 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The benching of club captain Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) was probably Michael Carrick’s last roll of the dice as Manchester United’s head coach.

It failed spectacularly, as Marcus Tavernier (£6.3m) helped Bournemouth secure an easy 3-0 win.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

FPL notes: 315

BRUNO STAYED UNUSED

Six FPL blanks from seven, combined with explosive post-Como comments, led to Carrick’s huge call. The head coach said it was a “pure football” decision to bench Fernandes, and he didn’t even turn to his Portuguese playmaker during the second half.

“You’re picking a team, a starting XI, you’ve got options to choose from so there’s always a difficult decision. We’ve got to make what we think is the right one for the team to try and get the performance we want.” – Michael Carrick

If Carrick remains in charge, will Fernandes get back into his lineup? Of course, all eyes are locked onto the first part of that question.

GOAL FOR TAVERNIER

FPL pre-season: Tavernier impresses, Muharemović defcon, Brobbey, Calvert-lewin + Gomez updates

The team hasn’t won in eight matches (all competitions) and are still without a Premier League clean sheet.

Boos got louder throughout the stadium, as players racked up error after error, a couple of which led to goals.

Before that, Bournemouth’s Rayan (£6.3m) broke the deadlock. The most frequent shooter to still be goalless after Gameweek 7, our ‘Goals Imminent’ table said he was due one, and that came when calmly volleying in a deep Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) free-kick.

An outing of four big chances means he’s now on nine overall – the third most – while sitting joint-third for attempts (26, below).

FPL notes: Tavernier goal, more Silva DefCon + why Bruno wasn't used 2

Fellow Brazilian Evanilson (£6.2m) also found the net when Lewis Cook‘s (£5.0m) long ball tempted Senne Lammens (£4.9m) to come sprinting out of his penalty area, allowing the striker to go around him and produce an uncharacteristically brilliant tight-angled finish. He’s scored in three successive matches.

In between came a goal from Gameweek 8’s most-bought player, Tavernier, whose 655,000 new owners were delighted when Leny Yoro‘s (£4.8m) 42nd-minute stumble allowed Adrien Truffert (£5.4m) to set up a simple tap-in.

Best Saka + Szoboszlai replacements, keep or sell Bruno? FPL Q&A 4

By netting his only shot of the match, Tavernier is now on five for the season. Expect his price to keep rising ahead of the Cherries’ attractive fixture swing.

MBEUMO BLANK

Interestingly, Man United had almost twice as many attempts as their visitors (17 v 10), but lost 0-6 when it came to big chances.

FPL notes: Tavernier goal, more Silva DefCon + why Bruno wasn't used

341,000 bought Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) this week, and the Cameroonian put one shot on target shortly after Rayan’s opener. But not much else, finishing on 0.26 expected goals (xG).

As for Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), he had a couple of moments after being thrown on at half-time.

Defender Harry Maguire (£4.7m) received a yellow card, meaning zero points.

DEFCON

Meanwhile, Marco Rose’s side find themselves on consecutive clean sheets. Centre-backs James Hill (£5.5m) and Antonio Silva (£5.0m) further increased their tallies by securing defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

21 actions ensured Hill comfortably reached the threshold for the fifth time this season, whereas Silva is one of only two players to do it six times. He should be a key target for FPL managers.

FPL notes: 316

Back to Rayan, the accumulation of 17 actions was by far his best of 2026/27. The other seven matches totalled 23, so treat this as an exception to the norm.

Nobody really owns Ryan Christie (£5.0m), but collecting 11 in just 21 minutes is quite an achievement.

CAMEO FOR KROUPI

A more notable cameo saw Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) play his first minutes of the campaign.

The exciting 20-year-old scored 13 times in 2025/26, despite just 21 starts, boasting a great minutes-per-goal rate (134).

His return adds competition to Bournemouth’s versatile front four and, as he’s not registered for the Europa League group stage, this could be a slight concern for Tavernier’s owners. Will he enable some rotation?

Also, Kroupi is another potential penalty-taking obstacle. Not that it’s holding Tavernier back right now!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MetallicaJack93
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    8th attacker? 5.3 max

    A. Belloumi
    B. Rudoni
    C. Other

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 hours ago

      B

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    2. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I would go A if you are looking for someone for 1st bench, or if someone else has a horrible fixture or injury.

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    3. Rico123
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I have A from recent wildcard and happy with that for now, B also a good shout

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  2. ZakAFC_
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Muha
    Palmer, Rogers, Mbeumo, Tavernier, Groß
    Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Dubravka, De Cuyper, Thomas, Kusi-Asare

    1FT, 0.7 ITB

    Joao Pedro to Jackson?

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    1. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      That's what I did

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yes

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  3. marcus2704
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Regardless of Pedros injury, is the smart money now on Jackson, for time being at least?

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    1. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I think so. Their next 4 fixtures are great, and their form is also good.

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  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Apart from Haaland which other players would you keep if you were WCing this team

    Kinsey Dubravka
    Calaflori* Muharemovic De Cuyper Ajer Thomas*
    Fernandes Mbeumo Rogers KDH Slater
    Pedro* Haaland DCL

    2FTs 0.1ITB WC

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Any news on Pedro? I was going to sell Barry for Jackson but would do JP if he's out for some time

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    1. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      "liquid on the knee" is all we know.

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Well, if "on the knee", I guess it can just be tied off. But "in the knee" is another story. Then we're talking weeks

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  6. mr_jones
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    2 FTs

    a) Hall / Thomas-Asante to Hill / Jackson
    b) Odegaard / Thomas-Asante to Kudus / Jackson

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    1. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A looks decent to me.

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

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  7. Richm
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Any need to wc this? 1ft
    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Konsa Cala de Cuyper Van Ewijk Davis
    Palmer rogers gross belloumi schade
    Haaland JP DCL

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    1. SalahFingers
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I wouldn't. It's close to template. Save your WC for when there are injuries and there will be a bunch before xmas.

      If JP is out for a while, I'd prob get Jackson or Isak in, or could switch DCL to them if you can afford.

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      1. OverTinker
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Why should we get forwards instead of defenders??

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      2. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Would you go DCL to Jackson or Isak?

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  8. OverTinker
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Combined points from my mid is 0 yet Kinsky, Konsa, Munoz and Hall took me to 55 points

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  9. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ajer to Konsa or J.Pedro to Jackson?

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      JP > Jackson

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    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Why Konsa when his days are potentially numbered?

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      1. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Because I have Califiori who didn’t start so I missed out on clean sheet points

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        1. RICICLE
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          But we won’t get those Konsa points back?
          I sold him two Gameweeks ago for de Cuyper lol

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          1. Klip Klopp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Ok let me spell it out for you lol. I want an arsenal defender who is fit and will play more than 60 minutes

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            1. NZREDS
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Hahah, quite simple really!

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            2. RICICLE
              1 hour ago

              days are potentially numbered?

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  10. Paganoi
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    No one interested in Evanilson?

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    1. Assisting the assister
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Definitely an option

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  11. cruzex
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who would you buy? Cheap defender...

    Cash
    Robertson
    Ian maaters

    I need to buy isak.

    Thanks

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Robertson

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  12. Bleh
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I was all set to sell Cherki but with Semenyo out, do you think he’s worth gambling on keeping?

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    1. Assisting the assister
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yep gamble - he will haul one of these days. Always dodgy around European fixtures

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  13. Stranger Mings
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone benching gross v city? Currently benching barry but may sell for jackson.

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      1 hour ago

      I might if JP is sold.

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  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW8 Prov Results (703 teams)

    Current safety score = 33
    Top score = C Williams 84

    50 teams likely to be eliminated, 653 teams through to GW9

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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    1. RICICLE
      7 mins ago

      Well that’s me out, good while it lasted cheers TM!

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    2. Babit1967
      just now

      Out with 32. Unfortunately have Gross subbing in for JP

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  15. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    59 mins ago

    with all these injuries mounting up and with some tough overall fixtures next GW, are some people considering FH for GW 9?

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  16. Gazwaz80
    54 mins ago

    It’s a good shout

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  17. RICICLE
    44 mins ago

    Early thoughts here guys?

    Absolute car crash of a Gameweek ending on 30 damn points! Shocking! First bad GW of the season. Always gonna happen.

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Hall
    Odegaard - Palmer - MGW - Rogers - Gross
    Pedro - Haaland
    __________________________________
    Bentley: De Cuyper: Barry: Thomas

    2FT’s, 0.7 ITB

    Trying to not be too reactionary, but what would you do here gents?

    A) Chill and roll
    B) Odegaard > Tavernier
    C) Odegaard + Jackson > Tavernier + Jackson (exact funds before Barry drops tonight)
    D) Other

    But flummoxed as to what to do really.
    Any help most appreciated!

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    1. RICICLE
      32 mins ago

      Apologies: Odegaard + Barry > Tavernier + Jackson

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      Wait for JPedro/Cali info
      C is confusing

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        Do C

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        1. RICICLE
          17 mins ago

          Cheers man! Yeah I gotta say that is mightily tempting, may just do it.
          Odegaard potentially on pens but always the chance of Gyokeres taking them if on the pitch.

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      2. RICICLE
        18 mins ago

        Haha C meant to be Ode + Barry > Tav + Jackson bud, apologies

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  18. TheTinman
    31 mins ago

    Liv v Ars
    City v Bri
    Che v Manure

    Its kind of free hittable no? Keep Haaland and target other games

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    1. TheTinman
      just now

      Triple Spurs, Triple Villa

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  19. Dynamic Duos
    29 mins ago

    Cherki, Palmer, Gvardiol, DCL really stinking up my team

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    1. TheTinman
      1 min ago

      Eww yeah

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  20. DangerFC
    20 mins ago

    Best odegard replacement? 9.7m budget

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      8 mins ago

      Manzambi

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  21. Dynamic Duos
    6 mins ago

    Best Donkey replacement? Not Jackson

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