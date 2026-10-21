FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 8?

21 October 2026 101 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players are about to score or assist in Gameweek 8.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Johan Manzambi (£6.0m), plus Brighton and Hove Albion pair Diego Gomez (£5.0m) and Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) are the successes from last week’s article.

Ordered by xG delta, table number one shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

101 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Mandalorian
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    We have entered a key monthly period for Man United managers getting the sack.

    José Mourinho December 2018 Sacked

    Ole Gunnar Solskjær November 2021 Sacked

    Erik ten Hag October 2024 Sacked

    Rúben Amorim January 2026 Sacked

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    1. Jafooli
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Michael Carrick October 2026 Sacked/Walked

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      1. x.jim.x
        38 mins ago

        Have to be the daftest mf alive to walk

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          24 mins ago

          Id go buy a villa in Ibiza and check out till the money is gone.

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          1. x.jim.x
            23 mins ago

            After securing the massive payout surely

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            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              20 mins ago

              Run out the contract
              Don't worry about tomorrow. Its not gauranteed.

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