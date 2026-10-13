Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 7?

Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table has long been a Fantasy Football Scout favourite, and even spawned a podcast of the same name. In recent years, we’ve turned it into an article – and we’re back again with it for Gameweek 7.

If you’re new to this feature, we’re looking at players who are racking up good underlying numbers but who are not finding the back of the net (much). In other words, the individuals who are ‘due’ a goal!

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

More recently, we’ve highlighted instances where assists could be imminent, too.

The idea is that we can look beyond mere recent FPL points and be proactive, rather than reactive.

GOALS IMMINENT

Thierno Barry (£5.7m), Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) all found the net from Gameweek 6’s lot. So, who features this time?

The table below shows players who’ve accumulated at least 11 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.





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NDOYE + DEWSBURY-HALL REAPPEAR!

The stats of Ndoye and Dewsbury-Hall are so good that they actually feature again. They’re ranked first and second among midfielders for shots in the box (10 and 9) over the last four Gameweeks. Between them, they’ve amassed eight big chances in that time.

“Dan had a great performance today.” – Oliver Glasner on Dan Ndoye, speaking on Sunday

Dewsbury-Hall is no flash in the pan, having averaged a superb 5.0 points per match in 2025/26. Arsenal aside, he’s got decent fixtures over the next four Gameweeks, with Chelsea on a 22-match clean sheet drought:

Ndoye’s teammates James McAtee (£5.5m) and Liam Delap (£5.6m) also appear. McAtee is more assister than goal threat (nine of his 10 shots in this period were from range) but Delap has been a menace, racking up 12 shots in his last three outings.

Still, Arsenal at home in Gameweek 8 is not a great entry point.

SAKA + HAVERTZ DUE?

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.5m) appear high on the list.

Saka’s more central positioning has been noticeable this season, and was something Mikel Arteta commented on in Monday’s pre-Lille presser.

“That’s where we need to get him. And if he misses the chance, so be it. At the end, the more volume we generate, the bigger the probability of him scoring more goals. “And he’s been getting in great positions. He’s getting shots, he’s getting one-touch finishes, tap-ins. And that’s the kind of unpredictability that we have created with that player, because otherwise we know how the opponents are going to protect him. “And he’s doing great. And he could have another four or five goals by now, easily. But if he continues like that, we know. “So when he talks about, ‘I want to score a certain amount of goals’, he needs to be thinking about scoring a certain amount of goals per game, in terms of [where he wants to be[ at the end of the season. And if that shifts that mentality, he will get into those positions and score more goals.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s added goal threat

Saka, indeed, has had at least one ‘big chance’ every Gameweek this season:

The data suggests he and Havertz have been unfortunate. TopMarx’s post-shot xG tables, which are always worth a look, suggest Saka and Havertz have been finishing quite well and that they’ve been unlucky to net just once over the last four Gameweeks.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEW BOYS ON THE LIST

Some relatively unknown quantities appear on the list, too.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m) has had limited senior experience, and even though he slightly overperformed on the xG front at Real Madrid last season (hopefully a sign of a good finisher), it was a small sample of data to go off.

This time around, a different story. TopMarx’s Finishing Skill table suggests that Garcia has been the worst Premier League player this season for how well he’s shooting compared to the quality of his chances (SGA = Shooting Goals Added, below):

Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) has been catching the eye at Villa, meanwhile. Only making his first start in Gameweek 5, thanks to injury, he’s the Premier League’s leading shot-taker in the last two Gameweeks:

Ipswich Town summer signing Julio Enciso (£5.5m) also appears on the list but only three of his 13 shots in the last four Gameweeks have been in the box, and he’s not had a single ‘big chance’. It’s quantity over quality of efforts with him.

THE REST

Fantasy footnotes Joe Willock (£5.0m), Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) and Diego Gomez (£5.0m) round off the list.

Ayari is a serial shooter from distance, as he was last season, so of limited appeal. Willock will likely lose his place soon, meanwhile.

As for Gomez, he’s ticked over fairly well at £5.0m, with three assists and four DefCon points. Finishing isn’t his strong suit, however. Brighton’s biggest xG underachiever last season, he’s repeating the same trick in 2026/27.

ASSISTS IMMINENT

Onto assists now.

The table below shows players who’ve created at least nine chances over four Gameweeks but registered no more than one assist. It is ordered by biggest expected assists (xA) delta value. TA stands for total assists.

DEWSBURY-HALL + MCATEE COMPLETE THE DOUBLE

Dewsbury-Hall and McAtee appear on both lists, helped by a role at set plays. That’s something that Dewsbury-Hall lost at the back-end of last season, so he’s arguably even more appealing now than he was then.

The Everton man is joint-third among all FPL assets for chances created this season (15).

LUCKLESS GIBBS-WHITE

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) owners watching the Palace-Forest game on Sunday would have been tearing their hair out, with assist after assist going begging.

In fact, it’s been like that for weeks.

The Forest talisman created 16 chances in Gameweeks 4-6 alone, of which six were Opta-defined ‘big’ ones. All but one was uncoverted.

No surprise that no one could better those figures, nor his xA tally of 1.77.

Plenty of reasons to keep the faith, then (he’s also on penalties), even if Arsenal on Sunday will be a stern test of Forest’s attack. History suggests Delap and/or Chris Wood (£5.8m) have the capacity to convert chances, even if it’s not happening right now.

SAVIO A NAME TO CONSIDER?

Tottenham Hotspur begin a favourable run of matches this week (we can even include Chelsea in that, given their defensive problems):

While there are still some reservations about the Lilywhites’ attack, Savio (£6.5m) has been lively, if unrewarded. He’s joint-third among all FPL midfielders for chances created (11) since his Gameweek 3 debut.

He’s one of just four ever-present starters in Roberto De Zerbi’s XI in that time, while he’s also Spurs’ leading shot-taker over the same period (eight).

THE REST

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) has been out of luck. The biggest ‘underachiever’ in terms of xA, he’s carved out nine chances – three of them ‘big’ ones – without reward in the last four Gameweeks. In fact, he hasn’t banked a single assist all season. He also somehow failed to score from point-blank range on Saturday, so he’s still in the thick of things.

Cheapo set-piece takers, and (potential in the former’s case) penalty takers, Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) and Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) join Odegaard on three big chances created.

The underwhelming pair of Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Florian Wirtz (£7.3m) have created nine chances apiece in the last four Gameweeks, but none of them was deemed gilt-edged.