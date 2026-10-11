Scout Notes

FPL notes: Calafiori’s threat, Saka’s big chances + Konsa’s DefCon

11 October 2026 123 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Arsenal bounced back from a Gameweek 5 trouncing with a victory on Saturday but were made to work very hard by a Leeds United side that continues to impress.

Here are the major Fantasy talking points from the Emirates.

Konsa DefCon

ANOTHER ATTACKING RETURN FOR CALAFIORI

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) made it three attacking returns in six matches with Arsenal’s first goal on Saturday. It wasn’t far off being four in six, after his disallowed goal against Chelsea.

He’s often the ‘fifth man’ in the Arsenal attack. There were multiple examples of this against Leeds United, as he joined Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) and the front three in the box as the hosts approached the visitors’ goal.

He was to get his reward just after the hour mark, when he ghosted to the edge of the six-yard box, latched onto Ben White‘s (£5.5m) knockdown, and prodded in Arsenal’s equaliser. Surprisingly for a full-back so attacking, that was his first goal since August 2025.

“I’m enjoying a lot this kind of role that I have in the team. Obviously, every every game is different, you know, so you need to be careful with this and it’s not casual as it seems. It’s a bit more study in the back but I think [attacking] is my best quality and he knows, he told me, and I can still improve a lot.” – Riccardo Calafiori

There are downsides to Calafiori: he’s never banked DefCon points since their inception over a year ago, and his minutes are sometimes managed in busy periods. Even in this match, with the game delicately poised, he came off for Piero Hincapie (£5.2m).

Still, it was just midweek cup matches he was benched for in the autumn of last season.

And few FPL defenders are offering such attacking threat from open-play:

Konsa DefCon

Gabriel who?

BLANKS, BUT BIG CHANCES, FOR SAKA + ODEGAARD

It wasn’t such an enjoyable afternoon for owners of Arsenal’s other most selected assets.

The clean sheet went up in smoke after 55 minutes, while Odegaard, Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.5m) all blanked.

It was a subdued or below-par performance from many of Arsenal’s big-name players. Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m) was loose at the back. Havertz, an injury doubt for this one, didn’t seem fit despite starting. Declan Rice (£7.3m), meanwhile, looked rusty early on after three weeks without any football. Saka, who conversely had plenty of game-time for England, was off the boil.

The disruption caused by the international break maybe is an excuse, although everyone could say that.

Still, some encouraging signs in that Odegaard and Saka both should have scored. You’d take your player ‘getting into good goalscoring positions’, as cliched as it is, over having a stormer but not posing any threat.

Odegaard someone failed to divert this chance over the line…

…while Saka, with the last kick of the game, couldn’t convert a breakaway, one-on-one chance. That continues the winger’s record of having a ‘big chance’ in every match this season:

Above: Bukayo Saka’s goal threat by week

MADUEKE OVER EZE + ASSIST NO. 3 FOR RICE

Rice did at least bank assist number three of the season. All of them have come from open play, too, which is a bit different from last year’s steady flow of set-piece set-ups.

“I went to him and said, and it’s a private conversation, but you are not the lighthouse anymore; you are something else. At the end of the season, I can tell you what, where I want to take him, but he’s not the lighthouse anymore. He’s something else, and he needs to prove that on the pitch.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

The unexpected pick of Arsenal’s attackers was Noni Madueke (£6.2m), who got the nod over Eberechi Eze (£6.2m) in the battle to replace Christos Tzolis (£6.3m). Madueke flashed some great balls across the box, although he finished without any reward.

“What he’s done is raise the level, and in training, he’s been the best player in the last 10 days. He gave me no option not to select him and not to play him today, and you could see that every time he was in and around the box, he looked a threat.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

For the second time this season, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) emerged from the bench to score a decisive goal. He’s yet to do it over 90 minutes (he was poor on his sole start in Gameweek 5), however, and true fitness is still a consideration.

“I think all the players that were on the bench today expected to start because they’ve been doing so well for the national team. That’s what we have to manage, I have to manage. The reality as well is that he went to Australia, then to India.

“He’s not still in the best condition because he hasn’t had a pre-season, so we thought when the players that are more settled here, if we have to bring him in and change the game, do it. We play again on Tuesday night and then on Sunday, so we know that it’s going to be a lot of demands for everybody, so we manage that one.” – Mikel Arteta on Bruno Guimaraes

MUHAREMOVIC BANKS DEFCON AGAIN – AND KONSA JOINS HIM

Konsa DefCon

Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) owners at least had the nice consolation of a) their cheap defender being fit in the first place and b) the former Villa man banking DefCon points for the second time this season.

Another boost was one of his positional rivals, Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m), not even making the squad, despite being fit.

Really, only when William Saliba (£5.9m) returns – likely in November – will we fear Konsa’s minutes.

The only other player reaching their DefCon threshold on Saturday was Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m). The impressive Leeds centre-half did so for the fourth time this season.

LEEDS IMPRESS

Don’t let the 1.71 xG difference fool you – this game was much closer than that metric suggests.

Leeds more than matched their hosts for the first hour. Had James Trafford (£5.0m) done better with Calafiori’s effort (he could and perhaps should have palmed it over), who knows what would have happened.

Plus, it was only after Bruno’s goal, and after Daniel Farke sent for the cavalry, that Odegaard and Saka had their huge chances.

Jayden Bogle (£4.6m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m) both had good opportunities saved from around the edge of the six-yard box, Anton Stach (£6.0m) saw a back-post volley inadvertently blocked by Bogle, and Ethan Ampadu (£5.4m) couldn’t get the power on a looping header with the goal empty.

Attacking defenders have been a theme of Leeds’ play this season. Bogle has been getting into some very, very good positions, Muharamovic is a menace from set plays, and Joe Rodon (£4.3m) was making lots of forward raids from centre-back before his injury. James Justin (£4.5m) took up that mantle on Saturday, getting into the box to blast Leeds into a 1-0 lead.

“Very proud of what was a top away performance. I think the first half was already on a really good level. We didn’t allow any chances; it was more the other way around. We looked more dangerous, and I told them at half-time, ‘Listen, if we keep going to have a bit more clarity and belief in our offensive actions, we will win this game’. And this is also how we started the second half. I think we fully deserved to go and lead. Also went for it, wanted the second goal, but yeah, it’s Arsenal. It’s one of the best teams in Europe, if not the best.” – Daniel Farke

Plenty of encouragement to take into Gameweek 7 and beyond, then.

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123 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sold de Cuyper on wc 2 gws ago. Time to correct the mistake ? Cheers

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      That's what I am wondering too. If he loses his wing place by the end of the Liverpool and City games, it's not really that appealing

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

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  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anyone considering Enzo? Any reason why he’s being over looked on here?

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Feels like small fish in big pond. Better options

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Set and forget

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  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Repost-

    If considering FH which is the best option below??

    A- Doku and Van Hecke(Triple city attack with Haaland and Cherki) 3-5-2
    Or
    B- Gvardial and Gonzalo 3-4-3

    Cheers everyone!!

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  4. FPL Emu
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    What do we think about De Cuyper, his position in the team and appeal for the coming period?

    I'll be priced out if I don't get him tonight. But will also have to bench Konsa or Ødegaard if I get him

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Form over fixtures, get him in.

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        Does thine honor think he'll continue playing far advanced though?

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        1. NZREDS
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          He won’t even mitoma / minteh are back

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          1. NZREDS
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            when*

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          2. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Why wouldn’t he? If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, it’s gotta be his position to keep for the time being surely

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        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          No idea, but he’s delivering and Mitoma is brittle! If I didn’t have Schade to deal with he would be my top priority. Pre-GW1 I had to decide between OOP Hume and OOP De Cuyper. Got that call spectacularly wrong!

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          1. FPL Emu
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            Haha, me too mate! Was on the lose-all-your funds Hume-and-Le-Fee train. Was a bumpy ride

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Even if out of position, he won’t lose it the form he’s in

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Just realized Brighton have Europa before Palace too - on Thursday.

        Potential spanner in the works there, line-up wise and injury wise

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  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Verbruggen Tzolakis
    Calafiori Ajer De Cuyper Bogle Hall
    Saka Rogers Groß Belloumi Mbeumo
    João Pedro Barry Haaland

    Any good? Which positions would you change with a BB in Gw 9 on Hull v Ipswich in mind?

    Barry perhaps

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coming from a United fan I would not get Mbeumo right now. We are a mess

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      If WC would defo get Cherki over Mbeumo

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  6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do bookies get inside info?
    And if so do they get it from dodgy leakers like the falseness of Joao Pedro not starting

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      FFS didn’t have Pedro in their predicted line-up, which boasts 90% accuracy, costing many who benched him for DCL a whopping 10pts.

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think the odds dropped on Chelsea scoring by bookies, so either loads of bets came in on a Bournemouth clean sheet or they got wind of him/Palmer not playing.

        Interested how that works since insider dealing is illegal.

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Early thoughts for next week?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori | De Cuyper | Shaw*
    Bruno | Palmer | Cherki | Groß | King
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Dubravka | Davis | Thomas | Walle Egeli

    1FT, 0.4ITB. Still have WC

    Thinking Shaw to Robinson/Affengruber/Sessegnon or Justin/Bogle.

    Thanks

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fulham are execrable. What about the 110% guaranteed CS Man City will get against Ipswich?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t think I can afford any City defenders with 0.4ITB

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