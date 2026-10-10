FPL

The FPL half-term report: Arsenal

10 October 2026 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Where better to end our Half-Term Report series than with the reigning champions: Arsenal.

Up until Gameweek 5, they were also the league leaders, but a surprise 3-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out has maybe provided a minor reality check heading into the autumn.

In this piece, we look back on their season so far, both as a team collectively and individually.

Only Chief Scout members can read every bit of these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultArsenal’s xGArsenal’s xGC
1Arsenal 3-0 Coventry1.880.20
2Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal1.040.33
3Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea2.050.39
4Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal1.881.80
5Brighton 3-0 Arsenal1.631.31

There’s no reason to overreact to one bad result, of course, especially with the context above.

Brighton were superb against the Gunners but their opening two goals were speculative efforts from well outside the box, each carrying an xG of under 0.06. On another day, they fly into the East Stand or into David Raya‘s (£6.1m) gloves.

Arsenal, indeed, actually outperformed their opponents on the expected goals front.

That’s something they’ve done in every match this season, in fact

By the same token, we have to acknowledge the luck (or Raya’s heroics) in Gameweek 4, with Sunderland missing a penalty and running the Gunners very close on Wearside.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG8.486th
xGC4.041st

Even with the Brighton blip, and the Sunderland near-slip, Arsenal are in familiar territory: ranked 1st for lowest xGC.

Their xGC from open play (2.1) is also way superior to that of any other team.

Indeed, be it most clean sheets (three) or fewest shots on target conceded (13), few sides can better the Gunners in any defensive metric.

At the other end, not quite so elite – and that’s of course been the case for many years now. This is a side whose success is predicated on a mean backline.

The Gunners are actually a lowly 9th for non-penalty xG (7.69). Nine sides have carved out more big chances (12).

Strangely, given their past successes, they’ve not scored a single set-piece goal (excluding penalties) all season!

LINE-UP LESSONS

The calm before the storm?

Arteta has kept things fairly settled this season, with eight players ever-present starters (Christos Tzolis (£6.3m) will, of course, drop out of the XI for the first time this season now). Ben White (£5.5m) may have made it nine, had he not missed out in Gameweek 5.

Approaching, however, is the three-games-a-week period. The Champions League really ramps up now, and so might the rotation:

Above image from Legomane

Interestingly (and maybe encouragingly, if you own Arsenal assets), Arteta didn’t do too much resting of key players in the league between the September and November international breaks last season:

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m), for instance, tended to get the midweeks off and continued to start in the Premier League throughout.

Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.6m) only league benching came at the start of the run above, when he’d just returned from injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) powered through, too, only getting nights off in the EFL Cup.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CORNERSSaka (14), Rice (10), Dowman (1)
FREE-KICK CROSSESRice (2)
FREE-KICK SHOTSOdegaard (1), Eze (1)
PENALTIESSaka (1)

Much the same as last season, with Saka and Declan Rice (£7.4m) hogging the crossing duties from set plays.

Rice, Arsenal’s leading taker of direct free-kicks in 2025/26 (with five), has yet to chance his arm in this campaign.

Saka benefitted from Viktor Gyokeres‘ (£7.1m) peripheral role this term by slotting in a Gameweek 4 penalty. The two job-shared last season.

Gyokeres may well be starting in Gameweek 6, however, with Kai Havertz (£7.6m) an injury doubt.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

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What is Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

OTHER HALF-TERM REPORTS

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Chelsea | Coventry | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Hull | Ipswich | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Nottm Forest | Sunderland | Spurs

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Captain Palmer or Fernandes? No Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Between Bruno and Saka for me

      Open Controls
  2. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC

    Verb
    Cal De Cuyper Hall
    Bruno Saka Gros Barnes Tav
    Gonzalo Haaland

    Leno Konsa Gvardiol Walle Egeli

    Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best 5m defender on WC (rest of defence is Raya, Calafiori, Gvardiol, Hall & Davis?

    A) Vuskovic
    B) Muharemovic

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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  4. tim
    • 17 Years
    43 mins ago

    Konsa or Muha?
    Tark or Hall?

    On WC

    Open Controls
    1. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Konsa, Hall

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 17 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks

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  5. BusbySwede
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Calafiori, Hall, Munoz, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, MGW
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    Would you bench anyone and start King instead, or put him first on the bench?

    Open Controls
  6. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is Greaves (IPS) not nailed on anymore?

    X) Greaves + Gonzalo
    Y) Thomas + Barry

    Best 5m defender
    A) Muha
    B) Vuskovic
    C) De Cuyper
    D) Silva (BOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Y

      C

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  7. Puzzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start Kinsky or Rushworth? Will likely start Thomas as well

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kinsky in that case

      Open Controls
  8. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best replacement for Tzolis apart from Gross? Have 6.3 to spend

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tavernier

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  9. Steve Stiffler
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    2 FTs, not sure what to do this week or just bank another transfer, any help on these would be great:

    A) Mbeumo, DCL > Saka, Thomas-Asante (Coventry striker for anyone who doesn’t know)
    B) Mbeumo, Muharemovic > Saka, Egan
    C) Semenyo, DCL > Saka, Kostoulas
    D) Something else

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Could just Gomez > Gross also

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. hazza44
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one to captain?
    A) Haaland
    B) MGW
    C) Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

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    2. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    G2G? BB in 7. Will downgrade Leno post that to use funds elsewhere

    Raya Leno
    Califiori Hall Kadioglu Egan Thomas
    Bruno Saka Tavernier Gross Slater
    Haaland Pedro Kostoulas

    Open Controls
  12. MADCHESTER UTD
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Start 2 from De Cuyper, KDH, JPedro? All 3 could do well, still not sure on JPedro’s minutes. Cheers

    Open Controls

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