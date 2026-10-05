FPL

The FPL half-term report: Coventry

5 October 2026 25 comments
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In this Half-Term report series, we review each Premier League team’s start to the season.

Here, we focus on Coventry City, who have taken three points from their first five matches.

Only Chief Scout members can read these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultCoventry’s xGCoventry’s xGC
1Arsenal 3-0 Coventry0.201.88
2Coventry 0-1 Hull1.290.72
3Man City 1-0 Coventry 1.372.12
4Coventry 0-5 Brighton1.332.81
5Nott’m Forest 0-1 Coventry     0.671.10

The outlook for Coventry looks a bit brighter after their narrow win over Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Prior to that, Frank Lampard’s men suffered four defeats in a row to nil.

In terms of the underlying numbers, they have underperformed their expected goals (xG) more than any other team, having scored merely one goal from 4.87 xG.

But apart from a tricky period when they went down to 10 men against Brighton and Hove Albion, they’ve generally been competitive, ranking mid-table for expected goals conceded (xGC).

That said, the 1-0 home defeat to Hull City in Gameweek 2 represented a real setback.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG4.8719th
xGC8.6312th

LINE-UP LESSONS

After starting the season in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Frank Lampard has since switched to a back three in Gameweeks 3-5.

In that period, the line-up was largely settled, with eight ever-present starters: Carl Rushworth (£4.5m), Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m), Jay Dasilva (£4.0m), Matt Grimes (£4.9m), Frank Onyeka (£4.9m), Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) and Ephron Mason-Clark (5.3m).

Even then, the other positional changes were enforced.

Aurele Amenda (£4.0m) and Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) both started in Gameweeks 3 and 4, before injuries ruled them out of Gameweek 5. Stephen Mfuni (£4.0m) and Caleb Yirenkyi (£4.8m) subsequently provided cover at the City Ground.

Then, up front, Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.4m) missed out due to suspension last time out, with Brandon Thomas-Asante (£5.0m) his replacement.

Awoniyi completes his three-match ban in Gameweek 6.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersGrimes (8), Rudoni (6), Tchaouna (3), Hamer (1), Mason-Clark (1), Torp (1)
Crosses from free-kicksRudoni (5), Grimes (4), Tchaouna (2), Torp (2)
Shots from direct free-kicks n/a
Penaltiesn/a

Grimes and Rudoni have been the main set-piece takers so far.

Victor Torp (£5.3m) scored a direct free-kick and a penalty in the EFL Cup, but is yet to start in the Premier League this season.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    I admire the commitment to make a report about most irrelevant team in the league.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      They have a sweet run of fixtures coming up, don't know if that will help though...

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    2. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Man City supporter per chance?. Chelsea?

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        No, why?

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  2. FPL Emu
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I have three Coventry players, I am actually very intrigued

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I started with three too, but got rid of VanEwijk...

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Help me put these in correct order:

    A. Thomas(NEW)
    B. DCL(ars)
    C. Slater(EVE)

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      ABC

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

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  4. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I quite like the look of Coventry and they could be buoyed if City are docked points soon. I had Thomas in from the start and I've been impressed with his points returns. He got me 8 points on my Bench Boost and has sat quietly on the bench in all other matches.

    I am a bit tied because I think the absolute best move this season is to have 5 starting defenders ticking over on your pitch, all with high likelihood of DC points. If they each get 4-9 points a week then you'll end up on a base point average of 35. Anything else further up front is a sweet bonus and you can probably choose 5 of the most expensive players if you do it.

    But... Coventry and Hull have a few absolute bargains so they are, ironically, holding me back!

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  5. LarkyTown
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Credit to the in-house Marketing Department for spamming me with adverts for Watermelon Nicotine Pouches and Gemma Collins new TV show. Jesus

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    1. LarkyTown
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      And Spreadbetting now as well!

      Hope there's no under 18s on here

      Might as well just get Bonnie Blue on now

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      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        You do know that the ads you're served are a reflection of your own browsing history, yeah?

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    2. z13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Why do people forget ad blockers exist

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      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        40 mins ago

        On this site, they don't work half the time for some reason.

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Why do people forget not all browsers support them

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  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I feel like this is the most confusing time to WC, but hey. Thoughts on this lot?

    Tzolakis
    Gvardiol - Calafiori - Konsa
    Bruno - Rogers - Gross - McGinn
    Haaland - JP - Kostoulas

    Leno, Tavernier, Muharemovic, Furlong

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Was there ever time where McGinn was a FPL option?

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      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        Is there a better one at 5.4 or below?

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Are you really going to play him?
          If not then just go cheaper for a bench fodder and save yourself money - looks like your TV is low.

          If yes then rejig your team find another 0.1m and get King.

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          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not much to rejig, honestly, but I did end up going for King, dropping Konsa to Thomas to keep 0.4 in the bank for the future (or for when Konsa drops from people selling him because of the flag). I wouldn't actually mind playing McGinn, but his fixtures are pretty meh.

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Gomez probably

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          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            Interesting. Might have considered him if I didn't already have Gross and Kostoulas.

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  7. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Haaland injured?

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cq8jz7verm24o

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Apparently just a knock

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