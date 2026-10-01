Schade v Barnes v Tavernier: Who is the best midfielder to own in FPL?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have identified Kevin Schade (£6.2m), Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) as priority buys for Gameweek 6.

The trio rank second, third and ninth respectively in their position for transfers in this week.

Certainly, all three players merit our attention, but which midfielder is the best to own in FPL?

Let’s look at the data to find out.

It goes without saying, of course, that Pascal Gross (£5.8m) is another desirable option in this price bracket. You can read more about him here.

GOAL THREAT

Goals Shots Shots in the box Big chances Expected goals (xG) Schade 3 13 12 3 1.52 Barnes 1 8 6 1 0.62 Tavernier 3 13 8 2 1.70

Schade and Tavernier have both produced three goals from 13 shots in Gameweeks 1-5.

The Brentford’s winger’s ability to get in behind opposition defenders, stretch teams and attack space has given him the greater goal threat, however, with 12 shots from inside the box, compared to Tavernier’s eight.

Above: Kevin Schade and Marcus Tavernier’s shot maps in 2026/27

As for Barnes, he’s recorded eight shots so far, so his goal threat has been more limited than Schade and Tavernier.

Above: Harvey Barnes’ shot map in 2026/27

That said, Newcastle United have taken fewer shots in the box (31) than every other team apart from Aston Villa this season, which should be factored in.

For context, Bournemouth sit mid-table for shots in the box (41), while Brentford are as high as third (59).

Tavernier’s shot share is subsequently the highest of the trio when on the pitch, at 21%.

ASSIST POTENTIAL