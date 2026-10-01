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Here are our Scout Picks for Round 3 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, Nations League Fantasy is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

SQUAD RULES & RESTRICTIONS SUMMARY

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

SOFASCORE NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY: ROUND 3 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Azerbaijan face a Liechtenstein side who have failed to score in their last four international matches, so backing their defence could be a wise move. Fortunately, we’ll have access to the line-ups before the deadline, allowing us to check whether Emil Balayev (£4.0m) starts.

If he fails to pick up a significant return, we can turn to Fedor Lapoukhov (£4.5m). Belarus may not be the most convincing side in the competition, but with a woeful San Marino up next, investing in their defence this week looks particularly appealing.

DEFENDERS

Wing-back Tellur Mutallimov (£4.0m) could be the best option to complete an Azerbaijan defensive double-up. Again, access to the line-ups before the deadline will be key, but an assist in his most recent outing makes him one of their more interesting defenders.

Back-to-back clean sheets in the Nations League make Switzerland’s defence appealing for their home clash with Slovenia. Nico Elvedi (£5.5m) naturally stands out after scoring last time out on his way to an impressive 17-point haul.

After Gibraltar failed to find the net in their previous two matches, bringing in a Malta defender could prove rewarding. One of their options is centre-back Kurt Shaw (£4.5m), who has shown goal threat for club in the past – potentially giving owners multiple routes to points for this match.

Spain are another defence to consider. Czechia head into the match in poor form, so backing a Spanish defender could pay off. Marc Pubill (£4.5m) isn’t just cheap, either. He has started both of Spain’s Nations League matches so far, suggesting he could offer some security for minutes.

Armenia also have an appealing away fixture against Cyprus, which could bring clean-sheet potential. However, most of Georgiy Harutyunyan‘s (£4.2m) appeal comes from his attacking threat. The defender has produced a goal and an assist across his previous two Nations League matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Continuing with the Armenian coverage, we simply have to include talisman Eduard Spertsyan. After enjoying a brilliant domestic campaign, he appears to have carried that form onto the international stage, producing back-to-back double-digit hauls in the Nations League.

San Marino have shipped 10 goals across their opening two matches, once again highlighting the gulf in quality they face. One Belarus player who continues to start, without the threat of significant early substitutions that some of his team-mates carry, is Max Ebong (£5.0m).

Back-to-back double-digit hauls are a reminder that even with difficult fixtures on paper, Lamine Yamal (£12.1m) can inflict major damage. The teenager has amassed a huge 31 points from just two matches, highlighting his explosive potential.

Italy may have won their previous match, but they have conceded at least 2.0 expected goals (xG) in both of their Nations League outings. Targeting them with a French attacker looks more than viable, and Michael Olise (£10.0m) stands out after registering a goal contribution in each of the opening two matches.

Bulgaria are struggling for form, while Iceland have scored four goals across their previous two matches. Their standout attacker is Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen (£6.6m), who plays out of position up front and has scored in each of his last two outings, alongside registering an assist.

FORWARDS

Doubling up on the Belarus attack against San Marino makes sense. German Barkovskiy (£5.0m) helps lead the line and has picked up three and four points in his previous matches despite blanking. That suggests he has a solid floor, with the favourable opposition giving him an opportunity to add attacking returns.

After hauling against fellow Nordic side Denmark in Round 1, Erling Haaland (£11.5m) showed his quality again by scoring against European heavyweights Portugal last time out. Going without him for a meeting with Wales could prove costly.

Completing the front three is Nikola Krstović (£6.6m). Montenegro scored five goals across their opening two matches, with penalty-taker Krstović playing a major role by scoring twice and assisting another. A favourable meeting with Latvia comes next, giving him every chance of continuing that form.