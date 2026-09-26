FPL

Is Pascal Gross a must-have in FPL?

26 September 2026 61 comments
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Another eye-catching score, this time helping his Brighton and Hove Albion side trounce defending champions Arsenal, sent Pascal Gross (£5.8m) soaring to the top of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points standings heading into this international break.

He’s since been snapped up by more than 744,000 new managers who are keen to lock in his services now, rather than watch his price keep rising before the Gameweek 6 deadline.

But is that the right move?

We’ve taken a closer look at Gross’ 2026/27 returns and underlying FPL data, plus what lies ahead for the Seagulls.

THE SEASON SO FAR

FPL notes: Gross + £5.5m forward haul again, Arsenal implode 3

Gross drew plenty of pre-season interest due to his creativity and set-piece duties (including penalties), all for a cheery price of £5.5m.

So his backers must’ve felt let down when the German delivered merely two points during Gameweek 1’s thrashing of Aston Villa, outshone by teammates Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) despite leading the way for final-third touches.

But the subsequent 13-pointer away to Chelsea was a glimpse of what was to come. A last-gasp header – his only shot of the game – and an own goal-forcing FPL assist, plus three bonuses.

Then, in Gameweek 3, Gross’ shooting volume increased versus Leeds United, accumulating a team-high five attempts, including a ‘big chance’ sitter. Yet none were converted, as a yellow card compounded such disappointment.

Rather, the last two Gameweeks are where Gross and Brighton have taken things to another level.

OPPONENTRESULTFPL POINTSFPL RETURNS
Gameweek 1Aston Villa (h)4-0 win2
Gameweek 2Chelsea (a)3-4 defeat13Goal, assist, 3 bonuses
Gameweek 3Leeds United (h)1-1 draw1
Gameweek 4Coventry City (a)5-0 win17Goal, 2 assists, 3 bonuses
Gameweek 5Arsenal (h)3-0 win14Goal, assist, 3 bonuses

First came the 5-0 demolition of Coventry City, in which Gross ran the show and gathered a goal, two assists and maximum bonus points.

Then, a long-range strike, a set-piece assist and three bonuses to defeat the Gunners last Saturday.

DEEPER DATA

Three double-digit hauls throughout four matches explain the surge in FPL investment. On the face of it, so do some of the veteran’s underlying stats.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

61 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is that a yes or a no?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 41 mins ago

      Definitely maybe.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 42 mins ago

    Tzolis to Gross a no brainer then? Got 5 FTs and need to use one somewhere before it burns.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      O.19xG for Tzolis in 5 games. Damn. That's bad.

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      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yet you're still asking for advice as to whether you should use a FT to swap him for the highest scoring player in the game. If you can't make a decision like this on your own... 🙄

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 47 mins ago

          On FPL Planet clash of the correspondents, the Arsenal correspondent said to keep Tzolis for the Leeds at home game.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            7 hours, 39 mins ago

            Is the Spurs correspondent recommending Solanke?

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            1. AAAFootball
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 53 mins ago

              I know a certain Leeds correspondent still recommending gnonto

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            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 42 mins ago

              It's hard to tell. He just swears a lot.

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              1. AAAFootball
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 27 mins ago

                Poor lad
                Two 17th place finishes in a row and now dead last... you gotta feel for the smaller clubs out there

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    2. Dr Funk
      • 14 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      Probably the biggest no brainer in the history of fantasy football. 🙂

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    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes a no brainer. What’s your rank?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Let's not talk about that.

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        1. theplayer
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          I think it proves that the obsession about saving to 5 transfers doesn't work.

          I'm not sure what the obsession is. Transfers are there to be used. I've seen several content creators obsess about this too.

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 4 mins ago

            The most I've ever managed to save is four, and that was a one-time event.

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          2. AAAFootball
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            I splurged four on Tzolis, palestra, mbeumo, Anderson to saka, Hall, king gross this week

            I think for me it's less about the saving and more about not making stupid kneejerk moves that screw my squad composition and get less than the original players.

            My logic is, if a full last season and hours of preseason research convinced me they were worthwhile, it will take at least four or five games before I can truly override that decision with confidence.

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    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would keep Tzolis and get gross also.
      He scored for greece, is Arsenal's main attacking outlet. Still settling on so needs patience.

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  3. Conners
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    Any reference to Brighton's October schedule in the article?

    7 games in 21 days. You'd have to hope Gross gets his rest in the European games...

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah. It covers that. Brighton have a good squad don't they? They can rotate in the conference league quite comfortably.

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 44 mins ago

        Assumed it would, thanks.

        Expect Gross will get reduced minutes in those games then.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 46 mins ago

          He seems like an absolute machine and the manager keeps hammering him minutes wise.

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  4. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 15 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    Anticipated Barry price rise tonight so I need to make a decision on my third striker (on wc). Swapped Wissa out for Kostoulas earlier in the week before he rose but with DC and Gross already in my team it takes that valuable third Brighton spot. So my options for that third spot are:

    A) Barry
    B) Kostoulas
    C) Gonzalo (already have King and he’s 0.4 more)

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    1. Desert Phoenix
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      I wildcarded, so I’ve changed to Barry due to the injury to Mr Brobby. I’m sticking with verb, DC & Gross. I did want kostoulis. I may change. Plenty of time.

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      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 15 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        Yes it’s between Verbruggen and Kostoulas for me too. Owned Verb from gw1 and he’s been solid, so seems a shame to get rid. Currently on Raya and 4m in my current draft but not sold on that either.

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        1. Desert Phoenix
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Less of a benching headache for me. verb… set n forget. Kostoulas would be a choice each week.
          Current team
          Verb (Dub)
          Cala, DC, Hall, (Konsa,Davis)
          Bruno(F), Schade, Gross, Saka, Barnes
          Haaland, JP (Barry)
          0.1 itb

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          1. CRAZY TRAIN
            • 15 Years
            5 hours, 34 mins ago

            You’re sticking with Bruno? Nice side that, fair play.

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  5. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 53 mins ago

    A. Palmer & MGW
    B. Bruno F & King

    Already own Rogers

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Bruno F*&$@#&King for me

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  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 50 mins ago

    Man CheatY - going down

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      Need the Rangers 2012 style punishment.

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      1. Dubem_FC
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 33 mins ago

        What happened to Rangers?

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        1. AAAFootball
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          Dissolved and reformed in amateur division

          Like if city went to national league to complete with clubs like Halifax and hartlepoole

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      Championship isnt enough. Should be dumped at least into League 1

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  7. Desert Phoenix
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Look what happened to Bury FC. They’re fighting back from total expulsion with no resources, for having a dodgy owner!!! I like the 100 pts deduction for 2 consecutive seasons. They would in effect become a cup team. Hypothetically defending a champions league crown from the first division. They can sell players but not buy. Would be a conduit for youth players. Chelsea had to do it for a while didn’t they?

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Why not spread 100 points over 3 or 4 seasons.. Then they’ll go down to the bottom

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  8. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    What concerns me slightly about Citeh and their impending punishment is that the league may use the opportunity to serve on other teams that may have breached also to ‘spread the load’ as it were. Thinking about my team Aston Villa, Newcastle and others, who may be at risk here.

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Newcastle can go together into the national league and I would not care. Villa can stay, I mean Chelsea got away with the same kind of thing as far as I can tell.

      You know, I was mad when Everton got deducted, but even if my club has to suffer for a season the ffp lads played this impeccably. By establishing this practice of deductions for minor errors by mid table teams they created a rock solid precedent, and now we all get to sit back and enjoy the chaos as Man city get royally f*cked...

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  9. Hoof It and Hope
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Man City players should receive zero points from here on in FF.

    Prices frozen, free transfers for replacement players.

    That would seem fair and appropriate?

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  10. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    How many extra titles will Liverpool get when they remove Man City’s?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Just the one

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        If the commission choses to hand City's titles to other clubs, this is who could benefit:

        Premier League

        2011-12: Manchester United

        2013-14: Liverpool

        2017-18: Manchester United

        FA Cup

        2010-11: Stoke City

        EFL Cup

        2013-14: Sunderland

        2015-16: Liverpool

        2017-18: Arsenal

        https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx30540044q0o

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        1. AAAFootball
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Stoke city winning the fa cup on a rainy Tuesday night 15 years after they lost...

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        2. Esraj
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          So, Jose Mourinho did win the title with MU.

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  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    i believe manchester city will get consecutive 70 point deductions for the next 3 seasons ,they cannot be placed in another division ive heard because they are different organisations,this ensures they start again in league 2 in 4 years time ,but my word what a mess,possibly why pep left

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  12. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    man city 3/1 to get relegated???? such a curious offer,what do the bookies know?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Doesnt sound like they know anything. If City get a hefty points deduction this season they go down. But its not clear if the punishment even comes this season because of possible appeals etc.

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        oh yeah , agreed on all points

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      They know thickos will lump on

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  13. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    This long break from the football seems weird - as if the season ended a week ago, and a new season will start in a couple of weeks!

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeah, next week we have another playoff between Middlesborough and Altrincham to see who gets to replace man city for the rest of the year.

      Middlesbrough were chosen as the Man City cheating allegedly inspired Southampton to hide behind trees and emotionally scar Boro permanently.

      Altrincham were chosen on request by folarin balogun for having a guy called Charlie Kirk

      Also because hopefully boro can at least defend against a non league side...

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  14. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Palace defensive numbers make me want Gross for that week but the fixtures outside of that are pretty bad

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      He just ripped Arsenal to pieces at the Emirates

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        And by Emirates, I mean Amex

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        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Exactly I don't think they will sustain this away from home against some of the tougher defences

          Arsenal they pressed with incredible intensity, do that away to any of the upcoming opponents and they will get picked off

          Could batter Palace although the 'derby' factor makes it unpredictable

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            They will batter Liverpool and City, doesn’t matter where they play

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            1. Brosstan
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Brighton favorites for the title then?

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 12 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                No

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                1. Brosstan
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  How can they not win the league if they will batter anyone?

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                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 12 Years
                    4 hours, 24 mins ago

                    Because Arsenal will get more points

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sunderland defense hasn't lookd great either, certinaly not inco mcomparison to last year.

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  15. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Tuchel calls out Palmer for fake international injuries. Not directly but its clearly what hes saying between the lines. Stop dodging international breaks or you wont go to tournaments.

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