Is Pascal Gross a must-have in FPL?

Another eye-catching score, this time helping his Brighton and Hove Albion side trounce defending champions Arsenal, sent Pascal Gross (£5.8m) soaring to the top of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points standings heading into this international break.

He’s since been snapped up by more than 744,000 new managers who are keen to lock in his services now, rather than watch his price keep rising before the Gameweek 6 deadline.

But is that the right move?

We’ve taken a closer look at Gross’ 2026/27 returns and underlying FPL data, plus what lies ahead for the Seagulls.

THE SEASON SO FAR

Gross drew plenty of pre-season interest due to his creativity and set-piece duties (including penalties), all for a cheery price of £5.5m.

So his backers must’ve felt let down when the German delivered merely two points during Gameweek 1’s thrashing of Aston Villa, outshone by teammates Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) despite leading the way for final-third touches.

But the subsequent 13-pointer away to Chelsea was a glimpse of what was to come. A last-gasp header – his only shot of the game – and an own goal-forcing FPL assist, plus three bonuses.

Then, in Gameweek 3, Gross’ shooting volume increased versus Leeds United, accumulating a team-high five attempts, including a ‘big chance’ sitter. Yet none were converted, as a yellow card compounded such disappointment.

Rather, the last two Gameweeks are where Gross and Brighton have taken things to another level.

OPPONENT RESULT FPL POINTS FPL RETURNS Gameweek 1 Aston Villa (h) 4-0 win 2 – Gameweek 2 Chelsea (a) 3-4 defeat 13 Goal, assist, 3 bonuses Gameweek 3 Leeds United (h) 1-1 draw 1 – Gameweek 4 Coventry City (a) 5-0 win 17 Goal, 2 assists, 3 bonuses Gameweek 5 Arsenal (h) 3-0 win 14 Goal, assist, 3 bonuses

First came the 5-0 demolition of Coventry City, in which Gross ran the show and gathered a goal, two assists and maximum bonus points.

Then, a long-range strike, a set-piece assist and three bonuses to defeat the Gunners last Saturday.

DEEPER DATA

Three double-digit hauls throughout four matches explain the surge in FPL investment. On the face of it, so do some of the veteran’s underlying stats.