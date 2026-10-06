FPL

The FPL half-term report: Leeds

6 October 2026 53 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In this Half-Term report series, we’re reviewing each Premier League team’s start to the season – and we continue here with Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s side are sitting pretty in fifth, having made an unbeaten start to 2026/27.

But are things about to get tougher for the Whites, with the schedule looking trickier?

Only Chief Scout members can read every bit of these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultLeeds’ xGLeeds’ xGC
1Nottm Forest 0-1 Leeds0.470.66
2Leeds 1-1 Brentford1.461.67
3Brighton 1-1 Leeds2.492.19
4Leeds 4-1 Newcastle1.990.88
5Leeds 0-0 Crystal Palace     1.311.06

Leeds haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game this season. In fact, no club has shipped fewer Premier League goals overall than the Whites (three).

Outside of the Newcastle match, when Daniel Farke’s troops ran riot, the goals haven’t really flowed at the other end, however.

There is a feeling that the Premier League is tighter than ever before, and you can see with the xG figures above how keenly contested most of Leeds’ games have been. Ignoring the trouncing of the Magpies, the Whites’ match xG differences have been 0.19, 0.21, 0.30 and 0.25. Not much in it.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG7.729th=
xGC6.465th

The underlying numbers have been better from a defensive perspective.

Leeds, despite a fairly favourable start, are bottom-eight material for shots (60), efforts in the box (40), big chances (10) and attempts on target (17).

Expected goals-wise, they’re mid-table, but there’s some disparity between open-play xG (4.56, ranked 15th) and set-piece xG (3.16, ranked 3rd).

At the back, only three sides have allowed fewer big chances (10).

Again, there’s the stark contrast between xG conceded from open play (4.0, ranked 3rd) and set plays (2.5, ranked 17th).

LINE-UP LESSONS

Seven Leeds players are ever-present starters this season, while Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m) very likely would have been another had he not been injured at the beginning of 2026/27. Similarly, Noah Okafor (£5.8m) was a substitute in Gameweek 1 for fitness reasons but has started every match since.

The big unenforced change has come in defence, with Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) hooked at half-time in Gameweek 2 and subsequently losing his place. New boy Nico Elvedi (£4.5m) has taken his spot.

With Joe Rodon (£4.3m) a medium-term absentee, James Justin (£4.5m) has switched from left wing-back to centre-half. Justin had been deputising for Gudmundsson up until that point.

Ao Tanaka (£4.9m) has displaced Brenden Aaronson (£5.3m) in midfield, but that’s a position you could see changing quite often. Longer term, Farke may hope to reintroduce the injured Harry Wilson (£6.2m) at Tanaka’s expense, with Anton Stach (£6.0m) operating with more of a defensive remit. Wilson hasn’t really settled yet following his summer move.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersStach (17), Wilson (5)
Crosses from free-kicksStach (5), Wilson (2)
Shots from direct free-kicksStach (4)
Penaltiesn/a

Wilson’s quick demotion to substitute duty, plus his subsequent absence, has helped Stach resume almost total control at set plays.

He’s second among all Premier League players for direct free-kick attempts (four), one of which found the net.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

READ MORE

What is Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

OTHER HALF-TERM REPORTS

Arsenal (coming soon) | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Chelsea | Coventry | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Ipswich | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City (coming soon) | Man Utd (coming soon) | Newcastle (coming soon) | Nottm Forest (coming soon) | Sunderland (coming soon) | Tottenham (coming soon)

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Wilson was a weird fit for Leeds. He struggled to finish games at Fulham, and Marco Silva would often bemoan his lack of physicality, something Leeds is based around. Maybe that's why he was dropped, and maybe he got injured because he was pushed hard in training. Just a wild guess.

    Great for Stach though. This article nudged him up a couple of slots in my watchlist. Another strong contender for the competitive midfield slots...

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Stach is just a younger Groß.

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  2. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What to do with pedro on wildcard?
    Still keep and play with barry 1st sub?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I have no idea. He could be out for weeks for all we know, he's not been pictured in training yet. Hopefully we get some more concrete news before the deadline.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Struggling for a replacemrnt

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          If he's out for a while I'm moving to Thiago. They're about the same price now so he's a nice placeholder.

          Great underlying numbers, 22 goals last season, penalties, and just broke his duck. Also in a good team without Europe. Quality differential.

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          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Good point but unsure about both schade & thiago

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          2. Brosstan
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thiago is awful. Rather pick Gonzalo

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              55 mins ago

              Gonzalo has never shown anything in the Premier League, and has been hooked early in the last two games.

              If a long-term proven beast like Thiago is awful, Gonzalo must be the 2nd coming of Yaya Sanogo.

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              1. Brosstan
                • 12 Years
                53 mins ago

                Long-term proven overperforming donkey who relied on an unsustainable amount of pens and is now massively overpriced.

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              2. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                53 mins ago

                Gyk if havertz out could b an option

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                1. Moon Dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  36 mins ago

                  Not really a fan of picks like that. They tend to be unreliable and have a short shelf life.

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                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Tricky as can only get saka with major changes

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            2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
              • 2 Years
              54 mins ago

              Rolling your ankle is awful. Rather get struck by a bullet train

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      2. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        45 mins ago

        Surely not careless Wissa?

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Oh no way

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  3. Quality Quality Qualit
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I see WC6 drafts with Raya/Tzolakis GK combination, surely Raya will play every week so isn't Tzolakis a .7m waste rather than say Dubravka?

    Perhaps the thought is that Tzolakis will gain value ready for the next WC?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mayb bb7

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The only reason I can think of is BB.

      This is why you use it early...

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  4. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    0.1m short of my ideal wildcard. Without doing vuskovic to de cuyper, where do you find 0.1m?

    Or maybe I go for thomas and drop a defender? Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Calafiori hall vuskovic muharamovic silva
    Saka rogers tavernier Barnes gros
    Haaland pedro gonzalo

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    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Saka to Odegard, Cala to Konsa, Rogers to Estevao/Neto all I can think of..

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Costoulas fwd

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Thanks. None of those moves really appeal.....

        Think it may be hall or silva down to thomas....cheers

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Five 5m defs seems over kill, Bogle second for points only 4.6, Davis is getting advanced for 4m

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          1. Flynny
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Agree. Which defender to downgrade tho.

            Think it's one of hall or silva

            Cheers

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              I’d hold Hall, Silva you’ve got a few weeks till Bou fixtures get good.

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              1. Flynny
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Cheers mate. Appreciated

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  5. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Rogers clattered! He looks okay but that was some collision with the keeper.

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  6. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Trent A

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Kane lol

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        Nice finish from Coufal

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  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Terrible from Coufal!

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  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Kane constantly picking the ball up in defence does my head in. Why don't his managers tell him not to do it and to stay forward?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Boom

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Rogers A

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          Quality assist

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            He’s rising tonight as well

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Playing with WC & BB, got some 50/50’s

    Raya, Leno
    Calaf, Hall, DeCup, Bogle, Davis
    Rogers, Ode, Gross, Schade, King,
    Haaland, Pedro, Kostoulas

    5.1 bank

    Few 50/50’s

    DeCup or Vuskovic

    Bogle or Muhar

    Saka or Ode

    Pedro to if out?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dec ovrr vus

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      cup muh sak wait

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  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Saka and Gonzalo
    B) MGW and Thiago

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      If captaincy isn't a factor I'd go B for the minsKAAAANNNEE

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      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Lol! Get in!

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Who you going for (c)?

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          I'm lucky enough to have Bruno. Got a slightly different structure to the current meta:
          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/entry/25/event/5

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          1. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            I took him out for MGW last week but it didn't work out but I kept the funds
            I might buy him back for £0.1m cheaper & captain him at home to Spurs

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Could work out. Things change so quickly in this game.

              One week Cherki or Sangare look essential, then the next they don't. The likes of Bruno, Szobo, Thiago may seem awful one week, and then haul in the next week.

              FPL swings wildly, so might as well just keep faith with the long term proven players, who play 90, and have many routes to points. Both Bruno and MGW will surely be right near the top of the charts come GW38.

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          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            0 like for Bruno, but GL

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Understandable. Thanks!

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  11. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Go on, Harry! x

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  12. JBG
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Multiple rumours on X about the City charges coming this Friday.. doubt it. But hey, would be fun.

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bang to rights.

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  13. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will u do ndiaye to barnes for free?

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