The FPL half-term report: Chelsea

Over the international break, we’re reflecting on the opening five Gameweeks of every Premier League team – and we continue here with Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

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RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Chelsea’s xG Chelsea’s xGC 1 Fulham 2-3 Chelsea 2.24 1.33 2 Chelsea 4-3 Brighton 2.93 1.41 3 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 0.39 2.05 4 Chelsea 2-2 Hull 0.91 1.38 5 Brentford 3-0 Chelsea 0.83 2.65

The Blues lost eight of last season’s final 11 encounters, but life under new manager Alonso began with two entertaining victories.

However, when their goals started slowing down, the conceding didn’t, so they’re currently 10th in the table. Each opponent has scored two or more, accumulating at least 1.33 expected goals (xG).

The above figures suggest that results have been about right, but a chunk of annoyed FPL managers stocked up on Chelsea attackers for their hosting of newly promoted Hull City, only to see a draw where the Tigers mauled them for shots and big chances.

The Blues haven’t exceeded 1.0 xG since Gameweek 2.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 7.29 12th xGC 8.82 15th

LINE-UP LESSONS

Even only five Gameweeks in and with no European football to juggle, only Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) have been named in every line-up. Joao Pedro (£7.7m) would’ve joined them, of course, were it not for injury in Gameweek 5.

A hamstring issue ensured Reece James (£5.4m) was also absent that night, though we can’t say he’d usually be a nailed-on starter because – like others – he’s had one experience as a substitute. It happened to Pedro Neto (£6.5m) in Gameweek 1, Levi Colwill (£4.8m) in Gameweek 3, Maxence Lacroix (£5.9m) in Gameweek 4, then Romeo Lavia (£5.0m) and Jorrel Hato (£4.5m) in Gameweek 5.

So there’s uncertainty outside of the attacking trio and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

Competition will increase further once summer addition Marco Palestra (£5.3m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) recover. The Ecuadorian’s comeback should at least help the defence a bit, as Chelsea were forced into a central midfield pairing of Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) and Valentin Barco (£5.4m) last time out.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CORNERS James (10), Neto (9), Henderson (7), Gusto (3), Estevao (2), Rogers (1), Palmer (1) FREE-KICK CROSSES James (1), Rogers (1), Palmer (1) FREE-KICK SHOTS James (3), Rogers (1), Palmer (1) PENALTIES n/a

An FPL defender being used in midfield, a fully fit James would theoretically be a great player to own, as he’s all over corners and free kicks.

It’s a shame, because the Blues rank second for set-piece goals (four). At least managers know that, when the time comes, Palmer is on penalty duty.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS