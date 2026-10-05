FPL

The FPL half-term report: Chelsea

5 October 2026 16 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Over the international break, we’re reflecting on the opening five Gameweeks of every Premier League team – and we continue here with Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

Only Chief Scout members can read these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultChelsea’s xGChelsea’s xGC
1Fulham 2-3 Chelsea2.241.33
2Chelsea 4-3 Brighton2.931.41
3Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea0.392.05
4Chelsea 2-2 Hull0.911.38
5Brentford 3-0 Chelsea0.832.65

The Blues lost eight of last season’s final 11 encounters, but life under new manager Alonso began with two entertaining victories.

However, when their goals started slowing down, the conceding didn’t, so they’re currently 10th in the table. Each opponent has scored two or more, accumulating at least 1.33 expected goals (xG).

The above figures suggest that results have been about right, but a chunk of annoyed FPL managers stocked up on Chelsea attackers for their hosting of newly promoted Hull City, only to see a draw where the Tigers mauled them for shots and big chances.

The Blues haven’t exceeded 1.0 xG since Gameweek 2.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG7.2912th
xGC8.8215th

LINE-UP LESSONS

The FPL half-term report: Chelsea 5

Even only five Gameweeks in and with no European football to juggle, only Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) have been named in every line-up. Joao Pedro (£7.7m) would’ve joined them, of course, were it not for injury in Gameweek 5.

A hamstring issue ensured Reece James (£5.4m) was also absent that night, though we can’t say he’d usually be a nailed-on starter because – like others – he’s had one experience as a substitute. It happened to Pedro Neto (£6.5m) in Gameweek 1, Levi Colwill (£4.8m) in Gameweek 3, Maxence Lacroix (£5.9m) in Gameweek 4, then Romeo Lavia (£5.0m) and Jorrel Hato (£4.5m) in Gameweek 5.

So there’s uncertainty outside of the attacking trio and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

Competition will increase further once summer addition Marco Palestra (£5.3m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) recover. The Ecuadorian’s comeback should at least help the defence a bit, as Chelsea were forced into a central midfield pairing of Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) and Valentin Barco (£5.4m) last time out.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CORNERSJames (10), Neto (9), Henderson (7), Gusto (3), Estevao (2), Rogers (1), Palmer (1)
FREE-KICK CROSSESJames (1), Rogers (1), Palmer (1)
FREE-KICK SHOTSJames (3), Rogers (1), Palmer (1)
PENALTIESn/a

An FPL defender being used in midfield, a fully fit James would theoretically be a great player to own, as he’s all over corners and free kicks.

It’s a shame, because the Blues rank second for set-piece goals (four). At least managers know that, when the time comes, Palmer is on penalty duty.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Fitness pending WC6 BB7

    Raya Leno
    Tark Hall De Cuyper Konsa Affengruber
    Saka Rogers Schade Tavernier Gross
    Haaland Pedro Barry

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  2. dshv
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Advice please, choose a team or give me any other options.
    Probably the main question is should I fit Saka in those or good bench

    On WC
    team 1
    Verbrugg
    Konsa Calafiori Gvardiol Hall davis
    Rogers Tavernier Bruno king Barnes
    Pedro Haaladn Wissa/Gonzalo

    Team 2:
    Verbrugg
    Konsa calafiori Gavrdiol davis thomas
    Saka king barnes bruno rogers
    Barry haaland gonzalo/wissa

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  3. Jullepuu
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    I'm on a wildcard and Saka is rising tonight but the only reasonable way to get him in is to transfer Palmer out and therefore lose value on Palmer. Would you transfer Palmer to Saka?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Probably not. Palmer has a better fixture this week.

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    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Also on WC, I´ve gone Saka over Palmer, but no value tied up.
      I haven´t really rated Palmer for a while.

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      1. MangoIce
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        are palmer and jp gonna be fit this week

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        1. MangoIce
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          decidicng whether to wc out or not

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        2. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          i expect palmer to be

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  4. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best picks for the last 2 mid spots on my WC:
    saka-tav-gross-xxx-xxx
    16.9m ITB
    cant decide between
    a) rogers and semenyo and upgrade the defence or
    b) palmer and someone at or below 7.3, but currently favouring this.
    In which case, who is the bset long term wc pick in midfield at or under 7.3m?
    THANKS

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      By your name I am guessing you're a Manchester City fan and I will caveat this response by stating I am a Manchester United fan. From what I've seen on the international break, a few of the players have seemed to have had an emotional dig following the uncertainty this week. For that reason I am currently staying away from signing any more, and hoping we get some news on Haaland. I was going to WC and bring in Gvardiol and a City midfielder.

      My suggestion is hold off on City until we've seen more of them.

      My approach on a WC currently would be to choose my favoured defenders first, including Tarkowski, Muharemovic, Arsenal of your choice, Hall... maybe a Brighton defender. They are just great value for money currently with the new scoring approach.

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  5. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    3 hours ago

    How's ma plan?

    GW6: Egeli > Gonzalo (exact cash), bench Konsa
    GW8: BB (Palmer [non-starter], Szobo (BHA), Konsa (EVE), O'Shea (NFO))

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Calafiori Konsa* Munoz
    Fernandes Palmer* Rogers Schade
    Thiago Pedro*

    Palmer | Szobo, O'Shea, Egeli

    1FT. 1.5 ITB

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      ive been considering doing a BB without a GK too but i might wait a bit longer just to see if a 4.0 does become an option as its only a single transfer to get them in (i dont think its worth 2, it might not even be worth 1)

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  6. ted mcnure
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hmm not convinced..
    Gonzalo in is fair
    Too far ahead, and you have other fires eg Cole Palmer. Sell him to fix problems?

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    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Ooops reply fail for Deulofail!

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  7. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any news on the fitness of Alex Scott?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Doesn't sound great: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/05/scott-konsa-van-de-ven-latest-international-break-injury-news

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