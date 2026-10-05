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Scott, Konsa, van de Ven: Latest international break injury news

5 October 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The international injuries keep coming thick and fast as the extended September/October break almost reaches its end.

While Erling Haaland (£15.6m) looks to have avoided injury, despite an early exit from Norway’s UEFA Nations League match on Sunday, there isn’t such good news for Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur seem to have escaped after a further defensive scare, at least.

KONSA RETURNS TO ARSENAL

It’s been a rollercoaster international break for Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) and his owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Konsa was sidelined (as a non-playing substitute) for last Tuesday’s win over Czechia with a muscular niggle.

He then returned to action and started Saturday’s 7-0 win over Croatia, lasting 90 minutes.

However, he has now departed the England camp and returns to Arsenal “for further assessment”.

It’s not clear what Konsa’s issue is but Sky’s Rob Dorsett suggests (perhaps just hypothesising) that the centre-back has aggravated that same injury.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m), Piero Hincapie (£5.2m) and Ben White (£5.5m) have at least returned to Arsenal training.

SCOTT SET FOR WEEKS, POSSIBLE TWO MONTHS, OUT

Alex Scott (£6.1m), FPL’s 10th-highest-scoring midfielder, faces a spell on the sidelines with a quad injury.

The England international apparently felt discomfort before Saturday’s thrashing of Croatia but played through the pain to star for the Three Lions in the engine room.

Now, however, the full magnitude of the issue has come to light.

Sky’s Rob Dorsett suggests “weeks rather than months”, with the BBC reporting 6-8 weeks.

We could be looking at the other side of the November international break for Scott’s return, then, with the Gameweek 11 visit of Nottingham Forest perhaps the earliest we’re going to see him back.

£5.0m pair Lewis Cook and/or Ryan Christie could get a run in the Cherries’ side, with Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) and Eli Kroupi (£7.4m) also out. Christie started in the ’10’ position in Gameweek 5.

VAN DE VEN AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY

Having already seen Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) return from international duty with the Netherlands with an injury, Tottenham Hotspur will have been concerned that compatriot Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) was going to follow suit.

Van de Ven exited after 89 minutes of Sunday’s Nations League victory over Serbia, having had his left hand accidentally stepped on.

However, the prognosis seems positive for the Dutchman.

“He’s okay, he felt dizzy because he suffered in the finger, it’s not a big injury.” – Netherlands boss Xavi on Micky van de Ven, via Football London

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Guys. Sorry for repost. Bottomed on last thread.

    Got a conundrum with my forwards and need your help!

    Who do I bench?:

    Rogers. Saka. King. Schade. Gross.
    Haaland. JP. Isak.

    Arghh. I'm thinking Schade. Any help is a massive help. Thanks

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    1. CaptMidnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      People seem to think Pedro won't be fit which might save you a headache.

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        That would be nice TBH. But who if he is fit? I brought King in for the next 3 fixtures. He may be a trap though

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        1. CaptMidnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          King. As good as he is he's gonna be the least punishing if he does well in terms of overall rank and I don't particularly see him scoring loads of points.

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    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      OK. King (who I just brought in) benched. Better than Slater at least and I have TV of 108.1 so all good.

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      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Amazing. That's 4.2m more than the most valuable FPL team.

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Scott’s real surname is Mugatu!

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    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      lol

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  3. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Elanga to Barnes here? 1FT £0.5m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, De Cupyer
    Bruno F, Elanga*, Szoboszlai, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland, JP

    Kinsky, Thomas, O'Nien, Wright*

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    What an awful time for people to wildcard.

    Why didn't people listen to Hopcroft before pressing the button and confirming?

    https://x.com/Hoptastats/status/2104468237173871008

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    My comments are disappearing faster than the girls I danced up to in the nightclub on Saturday night 🙁

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  6. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Fitness pending WC6 BB7

    Raya Leno
    Tark Hall De Cuyper Konsa Affengruber
    Saka Rogers Schade Tavernier Gross
    Haaland Pedro Barry

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  7. Doozer2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thinking of WC…

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Califiori, Muhrameovic, N Williams (Davis and Thomas)
    Rogers, Schade, Gross, MGW and Saka
    Haaland, J Pedro and Garcia

    I’m even tempted to get rid of Haaland for Isak and bring him back for Ipswich.

    I think Liverpool will hammer City.

    Is this madness?

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      the Liverpool hammering City part is, yeah

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      1. Doozer2008
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Anfield is a tough place to go the majority of the time but after they opposition have been found guilty of cheating?

        Liverpool will be well up for this game and City won’t. Haaland is already looking for a way to not play.

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  8. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    which transfer looks letter?

    a) Szob > Barnes
    b) Szob > Schade
    c) Mbeumo > Barnes
    d) Mbeumo > Schade
    e) Mbeumo > Rogers
    e) Keep Szob

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      E

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  9. Lils37
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why are people preferring Gibbs white to Mbeumo on wildcard - the latter is predicted to outscore him over the next 6 GWs and seems to be moving into differential territory vs engaged managers

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    1. Doozer2008
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Isn’t MGW the main man for forest? Set pieces and pens? Plays 90 mins.

      Mbuemo - good player but we look terrible.

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      1. Lils37
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes he is the main man but they play Arsenal, City and Brentford (a) in the next 6. Not done much so far this year, trying to work out why he's in everyones WC

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      2. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s the main man

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Predicted by who

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      1. Lils37
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        All the FPL point predictor tools I've checked

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Well this FPL point predicting tool is saying otherwise

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          1. Lils37
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Is it, I don't have access - what is the comparison?

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              i

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                I meant me - I am said tool.

                Mbeumo's going to lose minutes to Amad and doesn't have set-pieces except right-sided corners

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