Odegaard, van Hecke, Bruno, Konsa: Latest international break injury news

Another day, another international break injury bulletin to bring you, following other recent updates.

VAN HECKE OUT OF THE NETHERLANDS SQUAD

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) suffered a foot injury during the Netherlands’ match against Serbia on Tuesday.

He did actually take part, very briefly, in a training session on Wednesday morning, but reports suggest he lasted just seven minutes and retreated to the dugout after a chat with head coach Xavi.

Van Hecke has now returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jan Paul van Hecke won’t travel to Thessaloniki with the squad. ❌ The defender got injured during the away game against Serbia and will return to Tottenham Hotspur. Get well soon, JP! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/4i00s1Xk6K — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 30, 2026

ODEGAARD STAYS WITH NORWAY

Scans on Martin Odegaard‘s (£6.8m) ankle have revealed no major damage.

The Arsenal midfielder picked up an injury in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Portugal, having been kicked by Bernardo Silva.

Odegaard missed training on Tuesday but was then back on the grass today (see below), and could feature in Thursday’s Nations League match against Wales in Cardiff.

Martin Ødegaard is training with the rest of the Norway squad in Wales. ✅ pic.twitter.com/TrP24V8OO5 — afcnewsroom (@afcnewsroom) September 30, 2026

“Martin was in the breakfast room, he was happy and he had less pain in his ankle than yesterday. “It is a long time until the next match. It is a full two and a half days. A lot can happen in that time.” – Brede Hangeland, Norway assistant coach, speaking on Tuesday

BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO BE FIT

Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) wasn’t involved against Norway last weekend but looks set to return to the Portugal squad for Thursday’s clash with Denmark.

He’s already trained ahead of the game, and manager Jorge Jesus all but confirmed he’ll be involved.

“I said, ‘Look, it’s like this, you won’t play the next game [against Norway on Sunday], you will play in the other game in Denmark [on Thursday] if you recover’. Exactly what I did with Ronaldo. If nothing happens in training today, Bruno will play in the Denmark game.” – Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, speaking on Wednesday

EZRI KONSA + NICO O’REILLY LATEST

Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m) missed England’s win over Czechia on Tuesday, while Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) remained unused on the bench. Both players had missed training in the lead-up to that game.

They remain with the squad, however, and could be involved against Croatia on Saturday or Czechia (again) on Tuesday.

“I cannot say yes, I cannot say no. ‘I don’t know’, is the honest answer. He was not available today. He was not on the bench. So, we have three days now. We will try everything and push everyone to be available. “Hopefully, Nico and Ezri can come back, but for today, they were not available.” – Thomas Tuchel, speaking after the Czechia game, on whether Nico O’Reilly would be fit for Saturday

“In a normal window, if you’re not available, like now, Nico O’Reilly, you would just go back to the club, get your treatment and be available as fast as possible. But, like, now we have three matches to play, so he stays with us. Everything is new. He stays with us even if he was injured, not available today, because we have two more matches. And of course, we want to take every possibility and every chance that he’s available for one of these two matches minimum or maybe both of them.” – Thomas Tuchel

OTHER NEWS

Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m) has seemingly shrugged off being bloodied in Sweden’s 3-1 win over Poland.

Noah Sadiki (£4.9m), who limped out of DR Congo’s victory over Zimbabwe, encouragingly seems to be staying with his national team, too.

Noussair Mazraoui (£4.4m) may be a concern, however, having sustained an injury in Morocco’s clash with Lesotho on Tuesday.