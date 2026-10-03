FPL

The FPL half-term report: Brighton

3 October 2026 30 comments
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All 20 Premier League teams’ starts to the season are analysed in this Half-Term report series, with Brighton and Hove Albion up next.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultBrighton’s xGBrighton’s xGC
1Brighton 4-0 Villa3.770.29
2Chelsea 4-3 Brighton1.412.93
3Brighton 1-1 Leeds2.192.49
4Coventry 0-5 Brighton2.811.33
5Brighton 3-0 Arsenal1.311.63

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have made a superb start to the season, with three wins and one draw from five matches, leaving them third in the table.

From an attacking perspective, they are top for actual and expected goals (xG), with 16 and 11.48 respectively. 

Furthermore, they are second for shots (95), while their 22 big chances are at least two more than any other side.

At the other end of the pitch, Brighton have kept clean sheets against Aston Villa, Coventry City and Arsenal. However, they are in the bottom seven for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 8.67. 

They are 20th for set-play xGC, too (4.3).

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG11.481st
xGC8.6714th

LINE-UP LESSONS

Pascal Gross (£5.8m) and Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) have played every minute of every match so far.

Luka Vuskovic (£5.0m), Olivier Boscagli (£4.5m), Diego Gomez (£5.0m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) have also made five starts. 

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) started in the No 10 role in Gameweek 1, but after his injury, Malick Yalcouye (£4.5m) took over and started three times in a row. Then, Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) was preferred against Arsenal prior to the international break. 

Up top, Georginio Rutter’s (£5.3m) injury created an opportunity for Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.6m) to lead the line, and it’s safe to say he’s taken it, with four attacking returns in his last two matches. 

We await injury updates on Hinshelwood, Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m), who could all return after the international break. It’s a timely boost given Brighton’s schedule, which includes three European matches before mid-November.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Raoul Nogues
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    007

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      I got 0690. What does it mean?

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Brighton Half Term Report - their seagulls need to stop shiiiiting on other pupils from a great high, it disturbs the equilibrium of the calls. The head boy left last week with what looked like a Mr Whippy on their head…

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      I'll have another double please, just make sure the ice is cold

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  3. The Night Trunker.
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    When I was a kid, there was a red ants nest that would always appear on our pathway, and I would take great joy in stamping them out leaving a red bloody mess on our pathway.(I was a kid OK, I did not understand).
    I can.look at myself in face now and forgive myself
    The Red Ants never came back though.

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Actually what horrible little snidey murderous kid was I?
      I stoll feel bad now.

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Bartenderrrrr?

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      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        This is how Phase 4 began!

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I learnt today how to understand the difference between dimmer switches that learn to differentiate between biases on the front or back.of the Hrtz.Sine wave.
          Using this new technology I find challenging as an electrician.
          We try though.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            I like capybaras!

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            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Don't be the big rat.

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              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                I hate zones Sir.
                ABCDE .... FECK off.

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    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      the night drunker is that you?

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        In the words of our beloved intelligence services, I can not confirm or deny that accusation.
        You want to go chat with my billionaire Lawers?

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Youre like Vlad the Impaler. Most people think youre a murderous thug, but for the people whose lives where about to be ruined by the red ants, youre a hero.

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Out honorable. Representatives are going a great job massacring anything that.moves at the.moment.
        And the MS , not Marks 'n Sparks for the less informed....are getting jittery I would say

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I mean how many people can you kill before the "Good Morning Britain" brain dead realises they are the one's cooking pancakes that kill everything.
          And I mean everything.
          You want do kill the Truth brother
          You try running that through me or any one I care about.!
          .You will find me then ..ok.....

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          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Anyhow's. this IB is soon over and I do think I have had a fair cracking of the whip here that has been lacking in the past.
            There is hope.

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    4. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Prowler of the night emerges, in good form as usual!

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Great to hear from you again.

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Antonio Silva, Luka Vušković, or Tarik Muharemović on WC?!

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    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Silva for now

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  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I'm still trying to get help with my BB.
    What a donkey shite show this is.
    ●●¤●☆x

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  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Price changes 4th October

    Rise:
    Groß £5.9

    Falls:
    James £5.3
    Kovačić £5.3
    McNeil £5.3
    Martinez £4.9
    Dowell £4.4

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'm only happyvwhenbit rains!

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Don't judge me friken drunke' habeens just like me yeh!!

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          YEh!

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  7. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    52 mins ago

    Just want to say how great England and Croatia were tonight regarding the mascots. It may be irrelevant to many of you, but i have noticed for years how the mascots on the end were ignored during the anthems. The team huddle up but they ignored their girl or boy and therefore their big moment was one of awkwardness and embarrassment stuck out on the end. Literally been a thing for years. Both teams tonight looked after them. Particularly Bellingham who continues to prove what a superb human being he is. Sorry if this is boring but it means a lot to me x

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jude is the most likeable chill person on earth

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