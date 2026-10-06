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The FPL half-term report: Ipswich

6 October 2026 39 comments
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All 20 Premier League teams’ starts to the season are analysed in our Half-Term Report series, with newly-promoted Ipswich Town up next.

Gary O’Neil’s side have experienced a fairly decent return to the top flight, winning two and losing three of their opening five matches.

Six points leave the Tractor Boys 11th in the Premier League during the international break.

A reminder that, if you’re not already a subscriber, you can read these articles for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultIpswich’s xGIpswich’s xGC
1Ipswich 2-1 Sunderland1.800.66
2Man United 5-2 Ipswich2.064.77
3Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool0.750.69
4Crystal Palace 2-3 Ipswich1.680.62
5Everton 1-0 Ipswich1.442.24

Ipswich have made an encouraging return to the Premier League, winning two of their opening five matches.

The underlying numbers suggest they deserved both victories. They produced 1.88 xG while allowing just 0.66 xGC against Sunderland, before another strong display saw them win 3-2 at Crystal Palace. The Eagles were down to 10 men, of course.

The Tractor Boys have looked fairly tight in both home games, conceding less than 0.7 xG to both Sunderland and Liverpool. Game-state in the latter case is perhaps important contextually, as the Reds went into an early 2-0 lead and didn’t need to attack with abandon thereafter.

O’Neil’s troops have impressively generated at least 1.4 xG in four of their five fixtures.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG7.819th
xGC8.9816th

Ipswich’s attacking numbers have been encouraging.

They’re actually an impressive fourth for open-play xG (7.32), ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Tractor Boys do remain in the bottom four for shots conceded (86), big chances conceded (17) and open-play xG conceded (7.6), chiefly thanks to some leaky away displays.

Indeed, a whopping 15 of their 17 big chances conceded have come on the road.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Three Ipswich defenders have played every minute so far: Dara O’Shea (£4.0m), Issa Diop (£4.0m) and Leif Davis (£4.0m).

Jacob Greaves (£4.0m) and Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) did start the first four games but lost their places to Abdoul Ouattara (£4.0m) and Christian Walton (£4.4m) last time out. O’Shea moved from right-back to centre-half as a result.

Further forward, striker Emersonn (£5.5m), right-winger Abdul Fatawu (£5.4m), number 10 Julio Enciso (£5.5m) and central midfielder Saša Lukić (£4.9m) have started every match. Enciso has seen considerably more minutes than Fatawu and Emersonn, though, with the latter two regularly coming off early. Fatawu is suspended in Gameweek 6, too.

Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m) has established himself alongside Lukic in the engine room since his late-August move.

On the left flank, Daizen Maeda (£5.3m) started three matches before Jack Clarke (£5.4m) replaced him.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Ipswich Town
CornersLukić (8), Fatawu (8), Núñez (1), Philogene-Bidace (1)
Crosses from free-kicksFatawu (1), Lukić (1), Davis (1)
Shots from direct free-kicksn/a
Penaltiesn/a

Lukić and Fatawu have shared the majority of Ipswich’s corners, taking eight each across the opening five Gameweeks.

There hasn’t been much to separate them from free-kicks either, while Davis has also delivered one crossed free-kick.

Ipswich are yet to take a penalty, so we don’t have anything to go on from the spot. Clarke was the first choice in 2025/26.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Reckon Timber is nailed?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Isn't he injured again

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      qimber or jimber?

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  2. dshv
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    WC activated, and probably BB7

    Verbrugg Leno
    Hall Calafiori Konsa Gvardiol De cry
    King Saka Rogers Tavernier King Barnes
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    1m itb. Thinking of possible add Semenyo or Enzo by downgrade or another. Any suggestions?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Decent WC squad

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    2. grooveymatt65
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      im sure King will get you double the points 😉

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  3. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Konsa need replacement in a WC?

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    1. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      With the niggle and reports of Saliba on the grass I'd probably miss Konsa on wildcard now.

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Will Pedro play this weekend?

    A: Yes
    B: No

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      my guess is B but maybe we get some info (training pics) later this week if we are lucky

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Hoping for a

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  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best budget forward next to Haaland and JPedro on WC?

    A) Barry
    B) Gonzalo

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      who do u think is better ?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Feel it’s toss a coin

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Take your chances with Gonzalo. Barry is dog shite.

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  6. FPL Sanky
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hey guys, please can I have your views on this WC team.

    Raya 4.0
    Calafouri Hall DeCuyper Thomas L.Davis
    Saka Palmer King Gibbs-White Grob
    Haaland JP 4.5

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Like it, similar to mine. Would consider getting Roger’s for Palmer and upgrade 4.5 forward

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Hows your coming along, keeping Bruno?

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Still not decided, leaning towards not. And you?

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I’m split the best players don’t stay quiet for long & getting back to his price is not easy .

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            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Agree

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      2. FPL Sanky
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah considering that as well....Maybe Gonzalo and Rogers for Palmer and 4.5....although don't like the double up on Fulham attack despite the fixtures

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Could go Barry instead

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  7. Sharkytect
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Ridiculously long International break. These should be banned.

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      id prefer one long international break per season and then no others. its the repeated breaking up of the season with them that annoys me

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Well another one is coming in November it seems.. so this one stinks even more than.

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        1. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          yeah thats what i mean, may as well extend this one another week if it means we dont have to do that too

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Oh yeah.. yeah I agree. IB are so boring, couldn't give 2 fcks about "competitive friendlies" League matches.

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  8. FPL Sanky
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Why am I not getting convinced by Saka as a pick? We have been there before. He is a rotation risk when champions league starts plus Gyokeres/ Odegaard might share pen duties with him.

    Still feel it's Odegaard who I should be going with but seeing a lot of people going with Saka over him

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    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Decent form in the IB and he provides a decent stepping stone to getting Bruno back if he hits form

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      1. FPL Sanky
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Can move Palmer to Bruno as well if that happens.

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Bit pricey. Will miss the next pen. Odegaard seems a decent alternative.

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  9. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Seems a good day for sharing WC drafts so here's mine. Feedback welcome:

    Raya/Dubravka
    Calif Tarkowksi Hall De Cuyper Davis
    Rogers Saka Gross Schade King
    Haaland Pedro Barry

    1.7 itb

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Not Barry.

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Spot on! Think Barry/Gonzalo is toss a coin, see my team above

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      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        I don't want double Fulham with Garcia and King though. Kostoulas is another option that seems to be flying under the radar. The Villa forwards are worth watching too, Jackson is settling nicely and Madjo (when back) is a real prospect

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  10. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Haven't been engaged for a few weeks. Are Palmer and J.Pedro likely to play at the weekend?

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      yes and no

      is my guess

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  11. Saka White Rice
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    King over Gross if you already own Gómez right? For next 3 gameweeks. Still have WC left to play

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