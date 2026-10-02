FPL

The FPL half-term report: Aston Villa

2 October 2026 16 comments
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All 20 Premier League teams’ start to the season are analysed in this Half-Term report series.

Here, we focus on Aston Villa, who sit in 16th place after a turbulent start to 2026/27.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultAston Villa’s xGAston Villa’s xGC
1Brighton 4-0 Villa0.293.77
2Villa 0-1 Arsenal0.331.04
3Hull 0-0 Villa1.930.57
4Villa 1-2 Forest0.822.28
5Tottenham 2-3 Villa1.261.56

Aston Villa have had a rocky start to the season, picking up just four points from their first five matches.

They did, however, secure their first league win of 2026/27 prior to the international break, with a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Villa have created only 4.62 expected goals (xG) in total, with four actual goals scored.

At the other end of the pitch, they have conceded nine times from 9.21 xG.

It’s hardly positive, but there is some context to apply.

Unai Emery’s men conceded 3.77 xG in their first match of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion, when Joao Gomes (£5.5m) was sent off after only 40 minutes. They didn’t have a striker available for the trip to the Amex Stadium, either.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG4.6220th
xGC9.2119th

LINE-UP LESSONS

After a disrupted start, with as many as 10 new arrivals over the summer, things are finally starting to settle down at Villa.

Zion Suzuki (£5.0m), Victor Lindelof (£4.5m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), John McGinn (£5.4m), Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) have started every match in Gameweeks 2-5.

Gomes and Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) are likely to establish themselves as first-choice after the international break, too.

However, with Villa competing on multiple fronts, we expect to see a degree of rotation in both full-back positions, particularly once Ian Maatsen (4.4m) returns from injury, as well as the flanks, where Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) and George Hemmings (£4.5m) will get plenty of minutes.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AAAFootball
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    How did Lindelof end up as an ever present started for Aston villa of all places

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  2. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    This fallow period is great for catching up on classic films, Mulholland Drive last night (Woof!) and celebrating my birthday today. The remaining part of my brain that still fires at my age is deciding what to do with Palmer and Saka..

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Happy birthday, may your balls Ake no more!

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thank you my friend.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I can only assume I inspired thee

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        I've always been a fan but a reminder never hurts at my age!

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  3. Antanatar
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    WC this week

    Leno
    Hall, Calafiori, Konsa
    Bruno, King, Barnes, Gross
    Gonzalo, Haaland, Wissa

    Verbruggen, Schade, De Cuyper, Davis

    Thoughts?

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Any updates on Antoine Semenyo?!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      We’re all focused on who’s invited to Ball Ake’s birthday party!

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        You're all welcome to my surprise party, apparently it's in a pub in London.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Can Brosstan come too? He might be a Debbie Downer if he starts whinging about his season being over!

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  5. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    I've made transfers during the break. Didn't really think about the risk of going early so hopefully won't get slapped for it.

    Andersen -> Egan
    Dedic -> Silva
    Sangare -> Tavernier

    Leaves me with this squad and team for wk6..

    Raya
    Gabriel/Egan/Konsa
    Palmer/Szob/Gross/Tavernier
    Pedro/Wissa/Haaland

    4m/Stach/Gvardiol/Silva

    0ft 0.0m

    Any areas for improvement from wk7 on? Squad seems okay to sit with for a bit after cleaning up some wildcard mistakes. Thanks.

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  6. boc610 (114 out of 115 aint…
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    lol how the f *** how can anyone take this seriously anymore? the whole season is a farce includingFPL

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      City cheating made Thiago miss that pen

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  7. Funkyav
    • 17 Years
    47 mins ago

    great article, look forward to the other 19!

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  8. el polako
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Amazon Prime is working on new documentary series:
    „Manchester City - All For Nothing”

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