The FPL half-term report: Aston Villa

All 20 Premier League teams’ start to the season are analysed in this Half-Term report series.

Here, we focus on Aston Villa, who sit in 16th place after a turbulent start to 2026/27.

RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Aston Villa’s xG Aston Villa’s xGC 1 Brighton 4-0 Villa 0.29 3.77 2 Villa 0-1 Arsenal 0.33 1.04 3 Hull 0-0 Villa 1.93 0.57 4 Villa 1-2 Forest 0.82 2.28 5 Tottenham 2-3 Villa 1.26 1.56

Aston Villa have had a rocky start to the season, picking up just four points from their first five matches.

They did, however, secure their first league win of 2026/27 prior to the international break, with a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Villa have created only 4.62 expected goals (xG) in total, with four actual goals scored.

At the other end of the pitch, they have conceded nine times from 9.21 xG.

It’s hardly positive, but there is some context to apply.

Unai Emery’s men conceded 3.77 xG in their first match of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion, when Joao Gomes (£5.5m) was sent off after only 40 minutes. They didn’t have a striker available for the trip to the Amex Stadium, either.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 4.62 20th xGC 9.21 19th

LINE-UP LESSONS

After a disrupted start, with as many as 10 new arrivals over the summer, things are finally starting to settle down at Villa.

Zion Suzuki (£5.0m), Victor Lindelof (£4.5m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), John McGinn (£5.4m), Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) have started every match in Gameweeks 2-5.

Gomes and Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) are likely to establish themselves as first-choice after the international break, too.

However, with Villa competing on multiple fronts, we expect to see a degree of rotation in both full-back positions, particularly once Ian Maatsen (4.4m) returns from injury, as well as the flanks, where Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) and George Hemmings (£4.5m) will get plenty of minutes.

SET-PIECE TAKERS