Ahead of the upcoming Blank Gameweek in Fantasy EFL, four of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks for the round.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 8 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Ryan Boot was one of the obvious picks of the week, receiving the backing of all four contributors. The Chesterfield goalkeeper faces Tranmere Rovers at home, with the Spireites also unanimously selected as one of our two team picks.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders have matched Jack Fitzwater for Fantasy output this season. The Exeter City centre-back has amassed 78 points at an excellent average of 9.8 per match, including returns of six, 10 and seven points across his last three Gameweeks. Rotherham United visit St James Park next.

Grimsby Town’s home meeting with Shrewsbury Town brings Cameron McJannet into our backline. He produced 10 and 11 Fantasy points in Gameweeks 5 and 6 respectively, while the Mariners have already kept four clean sheets this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Our captaincy goes to Lewis Wing, who received strong support from our contributors and ranked particularly highly on their priority lists. The Reading midfielder has supplied three assists and registered 13 key passes, giving him multiple routes to points ahead of Bradford City’s visit.

Recent Fantasy returns strengthen the case for Kieran Green. The Grimsby Town midfielder collected nine points in Gameweek 5 before following that with 12 in Gameweek 6. He also provides attacking coverage of a Mariners side unanimously backed by our contributors this week.

Arguably the standout individual form belongs to Charlie McCann. The Cheltenham Town midfielder has scored seven goals and supplied one assist, while nine shots on target and 13 key passes further underline his attacking threat. A trip to Accrington Stanley comes next.

FORWARD

Five goals and one assist make Joe Taylor our preferred forward and vice-captain for the round. The Huddersfield Town attacker has also racked up 15 shots on target, highlighting his considerable goal threat ahead of a trip to Burton Albion.

TEAM PICKS

All four contributors backed Grimsby Town for their home meeting with Shrewsbury Town. The Mariners have scored 12 goals and kept four clean sheets, providing routes to Fantasy points at both ends of the pitch.

There was also complete agreement on Chesterfield. They host Tranmere Rovers after collecting nine Fantasy points in both Gameweeks 5 and 6. After blanking against Cheltenham Town last time out, the home fixture gives them an opportunity to get back among the points.