Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker: Round 4-6

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With Round 4 of Sofascore Nations League Fantasy approaching, our updated fixture ticker can help managers plan for the remainder of the Group Stage.

Here, we rank all 54 nations based on their fixtures from Rounds 4-6, highlighting the teams with the best and worst schedules.

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NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY GROUP

First up is our fixtures by group ticker, showing every nation’s remaining opponents from Rounds 4–6:

NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY DIFFICULTY

Next is our fixtures by difficulty ticker, ranking each nation from the best upcoming schedule to the toughest across Rounds 4-6:

SUMMARY

Albania and Montenegro sit at the top of our updated fixture ticker, with both sides receiving three favourable fixtures across the final three rounds.

Albania’s schedule is particularly eye-catching, with San Marino up first before meetings with Finland and Belarus. Their early Nations League results also strengthen the appeal: Albania beat Belarus 2-0 and then comfortably dispatched San Marino 3-0. San Marino have looked especially vulnerable, conceding seven against Finland before that defeat to Albania.

Montenegro are alongside them with matches against Armenia, Latvia and Cyprus. They have already beaten two of those sides, following a 2-1 victory over Cyprus with a 3-2 success against Armenia. Latvia, meanwhile, failed to score in either of their opening two matches, losing 2-0 to Armenia before drawing 0-0 with Cyprus.

A sizeable group sits just behind the leading pair. Scotland and Switzerland both have two favourable fixtures in the ticker, although their current form could hardly be more different. Switzerland opened with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia before beating Scotland by the same scoreline, while the Scots failed to score after their first two matches. That makes Switzerland considerably more convincing from a form perspective despite the similar fixture rating.

Finland also stand out towards the top. Their remaining schedule includes Belarus, Albania and San Marino, with the latter particularly attractive after Finland thrashed them 7-0 in the reverse fixture. A goalless draw with Belarus subsequently showed that the other fixtures may not be quite as straightforward.