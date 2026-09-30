Fixtures

Which players rotate well in the next 8, 10 + 12 FPL Gameweeks?

30 September 2026 40 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Rotating players – in order to get a favourable run of fixtures – is a ‘Marmite’ strategy in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Just this afternoon, we’ve had site users Conners and Funkyav take different positions on the approach.

For those FPL managers who are a fan of fixture-led rotation, we thought we’d take a look at some stand-out pairings over the next eight, 10 and 12 Gameweeks.

We’ll be doing this using our new ‘Rotation Finder’ feature in our FPL Toolkit.

Full of filters, it can help us find cheap assets that managers can switch around to (theoretically!) maximise returns.

USING THE ROTATION TOOL

Sorting teams by either fixture difficulty, clean sheet odds or projected goals, users also have the option of excluding ‘Big Six’ outfits – though that seems overly complimentary to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, in particular!

Meanwhile, the clever tool automatically identifies pairings of (at most) £4.5m defenders and £5.0m midfielders. Scrolling down allows you to customise such price limits, then search for your player’s perfect partner.

Furthermore, it also looks into ‘two from three’ triplet rotations.

NEXT 8 GAMEWEEKS

PLAYERS

A rotation between Coventry City and Fulham – who’ll face each other in Gameweek 8 – suggests that Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.5m) go nicely together, though Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) has assisted twice and David Affengruber (£4.5m) has a 100% DefCon rate since debuting.

Cottagers defenders also pair nicely with whoever is most nailed in Aston Villa’s backline. Unlike Matty Cash (£4.4m) – benched in Gameweek 5 – we’ve seen Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) start every Villa encounter.

Elsewhere, Andrew Robertson (£4.4m) was similarly a substitute in Gameweek 3, so those wanting Tottenham Hotspur coverage may prefer the Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) route. The goalkeeper combines snugly with Bernd Leno (£4.5m).

In midfield, it’s hard to recommend any Coventry player, considering none of them has an attacking return. Villa’s John McGinn (£5.4m) dovetails well with a Fulham asset, however.

Josh King (£5.5m) is the team’s leading FPL points scorer (24), boasting 11 close-range attempts and seven shots on target. Only three top-flight players have more of the latter.

NEXT 10 GAMEWEEKS

A new Scout tool: FPL's best pairs of fixture rotation 4

PLAYERS

Between Gameweeks 6 and 15, pairing Kinsky with either Leno or Brighton and Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) still works, as do those Villa and Fulham couplings,

The main difference here is that Bournemouth get introduced into the fray. Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) is an interesting budget-friendly goalkeeper, but a bad error allowed Kevin Schade (£6.2m) to score in Gameweek 4. Does loanee Michele Di Gregorio (£4.5m), Juventus’ first-choice during 2024/25 and 2025/26, now get given a chance?

Cherries teammates Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) are alternatives. Silva can pair with Robinson or attacking Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis (£4.0m), while penalty-taking Tavernier goes well with an aforementioned Fulham midfielder, or even Julio Enciso (£5.5m).

The Ipswich attacker is shooting loads, albeit usually from distance. A regular on ‘Goals Imminent’, he’s the second-unluckiest when comparing non-penalty goals with the expected goals (xG) location of shots on target (-1.34).

NEXT 12 GAMEWEEKS

A new Scout tool: FPL's best pairs of fixture rotation 5

PLAYERS

Criss-crossing Bournemouth with either Fulham or Ipswich still stands out until Gameweek 17. Silva, or a cheaper option like right-back Adam Smith (£4.5m), go well with Robinson, Davis, or DefCon collector Issa Diop (£4.0m).

Over a dozen rounds, we get glimpses of Brentford and Nottingham Forest, which adds Michael Kayode (£4.6m), Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m) into the mix. In fact, low-cost midfielder Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) is currently the league’s number one for DefCon actions (64), alongside two goals.

Paraguayan colleagues Enciso and Diego Gomez (£5.0m) intertwine quite well, although Seagull Pascal Gross (£5.8m) is still classed as cheap despite three price rises. In such form, not many will consider benching FPL’s top-scoring individual at all.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best duo on a wildcard with BB gw7 in mind?

    A) Barnes and Robinson
    B) King and Silva

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      A. Bournemouth have European matches on Thursday nights so might not keep as much clean sheets. Plus Barnes is a better finisher than King.

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        So you see Fulham keep more CS? I like Silva for his DC as well.

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        1. Esraj
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          No. We are only talking about gw7. Fulham kept a clean sheet against Liverpool. No mean feat. If you want defcons, you can choose Affengruber.

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  2. fgdu
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    who should I ship sboz for?

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    1. fgdu
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      szobozlai

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours ago

        No hurry to do that yet

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          I would sell him for King, but that leaves me 0.1 short off MGW to Saka. That 5.4 leaves me basically with only Belloumi and Slater as possibilities if I want to keep that option.

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Groß, Schade, Barnes.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Agree

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      2. MMN
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        What about King and Tavenier?

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  3. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Liverpool-City atmosphere is gonna be nuts. Wonder if it leads to a more open game and lots of goals.

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      It's a strong possibility. A 5-4 or a 4-3. Think Liverpool might edge it.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      city lucky that gakpo will likely miss it

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Gakpo must be feeling like one of them people who missed their flight on 9/11, with Spurs and City going down

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Every football fan in the world will want to watch that game. Absolute box office.

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    4. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Maybe, but Liverpool have been poor up front, and they might be without their two best attackers.

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  4. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6I302sgnTyE

    The baldie doth protest too much, methinks..

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  5. Fordy40
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Wildcard for me this GW

    Verbruggen
    Dubravka

    Calafiori
    De Kuyper
    Konsa
    Davis
    Thomas

    Saka
    Palmer
    Gross
    Semenyo
    King

    Haaland
    Pedro
    Barry

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Defence is too weak imo.

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      1. Fordy40
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        2 x Arsenal and Brighton winger currently tearing it up.
        I’m intrigued to know what you’d do ?

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        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Rotating defenders.

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          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            And Raya or rotating keepers as well. All can be done by downgrading one of your premium mids.

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            1. Fordy40
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Spending 10m+ on GK’s is a complete waste imo and with 2 x Arsenal defenders that’s as good as having Raya

              My defenders can rotate too, Davis & Thomas chugging on ok, especially flanked with 2 x Arsenal defenders who will stay

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      2. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I agree. Konsa should be a 4th choice and not a 3rd choice CB.

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Good to go.

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    This is a just outcome for bald fraud and City for ruining our FPL teams with random benching all these years.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yea, they should have been charged with that.

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  7. Blueface
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    WC with BB7. GTG?

    Leno | Tzolakis
    Califiori | Konsa | Gvardiol | De Cuyper | Egan
    Saka | Rogers | Gros | Schade | Barnes
    Haaland | JPedro | Kostoulas

    2.4ITB, so I can upgrade the MIDs if MGW, Mbuemo or similar start hauling

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  8. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What yall gonna do when city win the appeal then sue the premier league? A storm is coming

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  9. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    The Premier League investigation into Man City is confirmed as a witch hunt.

    The League has not spoken with the City sponsors who it accused of committing fraud.

    The Premier League might now face multiple lawsuits from the accused sponsors.

    Haaland hattrick incoming.

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/2105390363988926651

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  10. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Andy Burnham has now come out in defence of City, its now political, exactly what I said would happen.

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/2105337231762219430

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Did you say the sky is blue as well?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Hard to speak with your tongue surgically attached to Mansour's colon

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      I wonder if there are any "Threat to Commerce" laws that might provide cover?
      Meaning any major disruption or destruction of a business will have the same effect on innocent business owners.
      Hotels, Restaurants, the stadium and all persons employed by effected businesses.

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        27 mins ago

        The loss of revenue for the City's tax budget would force unfair hardship on the innocent.

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        If the owner pulls out that’s £30B leaving the country not small change

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  11. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Wissa or King?

    Have Barnes and Hall

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  12. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    God, it’s dead on here.
    Time for a dad joke. Why did the scarecrow win the Nobel peace prize?

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