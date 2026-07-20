Introducing our all-new FPL fixture ticker for 2026/27!

Our all-new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fixture ticker is now live!

Thanks to the fine work of our colleague Reece, Fantasy Football Scout users have access to a souped-up ticker for the 2026/27 season.

What’s new? Let’s dive straight in.

CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

At the top of the ticker, you’ll see a slide that is set to ‘Difficulty’ by default.

By moving this along one, we can select ‘Clean Sheet %’:

Here’s a snapshot of the first six Gameweeks:

Please note that the odds at this very early juncture (six weeks from the start of the campaign) are still in the crude stage. These will be fine-tuned the closer we get to Gameweek 1 and market odds become available.

PROJECTED GOALS

By moving the aforementioned slider along to ‘Proj. Goals’, we can see the projected goals for each club in every fixture.

Once again, these figures will become much more reliable the closer we get to Gameweek 1.

DIFFERENT WAYS OF DISPLAYING HOME/AWAY FIXTURES

There are different ways of displaying home/away fixtures, too:

H/A symbols

Outline

Bottom line

Striped

If you’re using the old-school three-letter abbreviations, rather than the club badges, you can also have the good old uppercase/lowercase distinction:

BADGES V TEXT

Speaking of which, you can adjust the team display (Badges or Text) in the Settings menu:

RELATIVE V STANDARD DIFFICULTY

Another option you’ll see in the above menu is ‘Standard’ or ‘Relative’ difficulty ratings.

Standard is what FPL managers have seen for years when using our ticker.

Relative is a new feature, and accounts for a team’s own strengths (not just their opposition’s).

This is the top of the Standard ticker for the first six Gameweeks…

…while this is the Relative ticker:

Existing features (such as sorting by rotation, increasing/decreasing the Gameweek outlook, editing and inputting your own difficulty ratings etc) are still in place, too.

Enjoy!