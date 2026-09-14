Scout Notes

FPL notes: Schade + Tavernier strike again + DefCon bonanza

14 September 2026 45 comments
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Bournemouth are still waiting for their first Premier League victory under Marco Rose after Kevin Schade (£6.0m) twice pegged them back in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The underlying numbers were (again!) much more encouraging for the Cherries, who racked up 20 shots and 1.76 expected goals (xG).

Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) continued his excellent start to the campaign, while Schade strengthened his own FPL case with another two goals.

There were also DefCon points everywhere, a costly error from Đorđe Petrović (£4.5m), and another quiet afternoon for Igor Thiago (£7.9m).

BOURNEMOUTH DOMINATE THE NUMBERS

For all the frustration surrounding Bournemouth’s failure to win, there was plenty to like about their attacking display – as has been the case all season.

The Cherries produced 20 attempts, with 10 hitting the target. Brentford managed just eight shots and two on target. Bournemouth also comfortably won the xG battle 1.76 to 0.50.

The rolling xG tells a similar story. Brentford accumulated chances steadily, whereas Bournemouth’s threat increased sharply either side of half-time.

Rose certainly felt his team deserved more.

“I think we do enough to win games. It’s just about the momentum, the situation.” – Marco Rose

The Bournemouth boss also highlighted efficiency in both boxes as an area for improvement. That has become a recurring problem. Bournemouth have now taken the lead in all four of their opening league matches without winning any of them.

TAVERNIER’S STRONG START CONTINUES

One of the biggest FPL positives was Tavernier.

His excellent finish after 52 minutes brought up a third Premier League goal in four appearances this season. He has now struck four times across his last five league matches.

The underlying numbers backed up another lively display. Tavernier registered four shots, three efforts on target and four key passes. He also created two big chances and finished on 0.67 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Rayan (£6.4m) also carried plenty of threat. The Brazilian fired off five attempts and missed a big chance shortly after Brentford’s opener. He threatened again after the break, curling narrowly wide following Alex Scott’s (£6.1m) clever backheel, and finished on 0.41 xGI.

Scott produced an encouraging all-round display himself. The midfielder created four chances, matching Tavernier for the most among Bournemouth players, and finished with 0.24 xGI. His defensive work strengthened the performance further. Scott accumulated 15 DefCons, enough to secure an additional two FPL points.

Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) found the net for the first time this season and registered three attempts before making way after 66 minutes. There was no indication in the available post-match comments that his withdrawal was injury-related.

Meanwhile, Evanilson (£6.0m) collected an assist for Tavernier’s goal. The forward also created three chances and recorded 0.25 expected assists (xA), despite failing to register a shot himself.

“We have to put the game to bed. We should have scored three or four, put it to bed nice and early, and that’s something that we have to look at as the attacking players in the team.” – Marcus Tavernier

SCHADE IN GOOD FORM

Bournemouth dominated the underlying numbers, but Kevin Schade (£6.0m) made his opportunities count.

The German headed Brentford ahead from Yehor Yarmoliuk’s (£4.9m) delivery before capitalising on Petrović’s mistake to score his second. That takes Schade to three Premier League goals in four matches.

“He’s been excellent, the way he’s attacked everything we’ve done, regardless of where he plays, what he gets asked to do with the ball, without the ball, there’s such an honesty to his game.” – Keith Andrews on Kevin Schade

“I felt like it’s been bubbling with him. The goals, you can see the goal he scored against Leeds, the confidence he’s playing with, and today the way he took those two goals again was really nice.” – Keith Andrews on Kevin Schade

Igor Thiago’s (£7.9m) start has been very different. The Brentford forward completed the 90 minutes but offered very little attacking threat and also picked up a booking.

Thiago has now failed to score in each of his opening four Premier League matches, although he did find the net in the cup.

There was also a change on Brentford’s right flank, where Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) started ahead of Dango Ouattara (£6.4m) against his former club. Anthony struggled to make much of an attacking impact and made way for Ouattara on the hour.

DEFCON POINTS EVERYWHERE

This was also a particularly productive fixture for defensive contributions.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) led the match with 20 DefCons, while Adrien Truffert (£5.5m) followed on 16.

Alex Scott accumulated 15 from midfield, Mamadou Sangaré (£5.7m) reached 13, and Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) finished on 12.

James Hill (£5.5m) and Jaidon Anthony weren’t far behind on 11, while Tyler Adams (£5.0m) and António Silva both reached 10.

Sangaré’s consistency is particularly noteworthy. This was the third time in four Gameweeks that he has collected DefCon points.

There wasn’t much attacking threat to accompany those contributions, although the midfielder did register 0.28 expected assists (xA).

One player who narrowly missed out was Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m). The Brentford centre-back finished on nine DefCons, leaving him just one short of the additional two points.

Silva offered considerably more at the other end. The Bournemouth centre-back registered two shots and 0.58 xG, passing up good headed opportunities either side of half-time.

He also played the pass into Evanilson in the build-up to Tavernier’s goal and finished on an impressive 0.81 xGI.

PETROVIĆ ERROR PUNISHED

Đorđe Petrović endured an afternoon to forget between the posts.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper could perhaps have done better with Schade’s opening header, but there was no debate about his role in the second. His attempted pass went straight to Schade, who calmly lifted the ball over him to make it 2-2.

The underlying goalkeeping data makes for similarly poor reading, with Petrović recording -1.78 goals prevented.

That makes his place worth monitoring, particularly with Michele Di Gregorio (£4.5m) waiting on the bench. There has been no suggestion from Rose that a change is imminent, however.

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Doolittle
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best keeper on a WC, other than Raya? Set on Calafiori and Konsa, and reluctant to block the Odegaard/Saka route with a defensive triple up (and it gets expensive), but really struggling to see another keeper I like.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Kinsky. Spurs have good defensive numbers outside of the first game v Brentford. He’s a steal at 4.5

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Triple Arsenal defence is the play though

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      2. Doolittle
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I've had Kinsky/Verbruggen since the start and was keen to move away from them, but yeah having had a look I can't see anyone better other than Raya. Maybe I go with Raya, but it feels like a big jump in price (as opposed to the value in Konsa/Calafiori).

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    2. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I really do like the triple defence. So much value in there and just keep racking the clean sheet points. There are so many good attackers from other team to choose from but Arsenal are miles above the rest in defence so easy to triple up on them.

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      1. BrockLanders
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        This. I've had Raya, Gab & Calafiori from GW1 and I'm flying rank rise. As said above. Set and forget.

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      2. Doolittle
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I mean it has been killing me so far, particularly this week having Ben White as my only Arsenal defender (hence the slightly rash wildcard).

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        1. BrockLanders
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I don't mind fixing a problem with WC. My Arsenal defence got me 29 points this GW (Raya 14, Gabriel 9, Cala 6. Simply too many points to be avoiding. Plenty of midfield options out there that can cover Saka and his points..

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  2. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Wirtz for KDH, Tavanier or anyone else? Have up to £8m but want to save funds for planned BB soon.

    Planning to move Bruno to Palmer/Rogers next week.

    Thanks

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      You trying to make a BB with transfers? That could take quite a few!

      If you go Bruno to Rogers, who seems pretty much as good as Palmer, you will have unlimited money for your BB so I’d just get Mbeumo/MGW probably if I were you

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah planning to BB in GW10, just before WC during Nov International break.

        Only need to upgrade Dubravka, my 4.5 striker and probably a 4m defender. Can get the funds over the next few weeks.

        Thanks mate, probably go MGW

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    2. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd move for MGW if I had that money

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks mate, not fancy the soon Bournemouth coming fixtures?

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    3. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      MGW

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  3. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Had a crazy week. 103 points. Guess this is an easy roll for GW5? 3ft and 0.1itb

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic
    Palmer Rogers Szobo MGW
    Haaland Pedro Barry

    4.0; Gross, DeCuyper, Mendy*

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      100%. Look well set

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  4. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Those Groß & Haaland goals killed me yesterday. Couldn't believe it after starting with Bruno & Mbuemo and then watching Foden get sent off. 4 points between the 2 ffs. 149th out to 648 or something. Big Cally Lew tonight though. Surely he's due a hatty :0

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  5. BR510
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno?? Is he a sell?

    Could do Bruno and Yalcouye to almost any two mids except Saka (triple ars) and Palmer (already got)

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell him. He'll tick along nicely. City was always a bad fixture

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      1. BR510
        39 mins ago

        Just think that Gibbs-White and Rogers surely outscores those two...

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        1. BrockLanders
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          If it's short term before WC. I don't mind. Otherwise I personally wouldn't

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          1. BR510
            5 mins ago

            Laready wildcarded

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  6. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    One week punt before WC? MGW?

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Him, KDB or Barry

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      1. BrockLanders
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        *KDH ha

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    2. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Honestly I don't really like punts before a WC. Obviously depends on who you are selling or if a player is injured but personally I'd just save the transfer for when you need it after the WC. But if you like punts MGW seems like a great shout

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  7. Coaly
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start Konsa or Gross?

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Toss coin on that one

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      always the attack for me when hesitating

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    3. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Konsa

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    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Konsa

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  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    keep or sell de cuyper on wc?? had him since gw1. cheers.

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    1. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      at least wait if he rises to 4.9 before the deadline. You can then sell for 4.7 rather than 4.6. I just got him in on a WC but he is rotating well with Muharemovic. I can see why you'd consider selling looking at the upcoming fixtures.

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  9. Mind över Mata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Worth doing Szoboszlai and Egan -> Mykolenko and Dewsbury-Hall?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      funny name 🙂 i like kdh yep

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    2. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      just do Szobo -> KDH if you really want to do something. No reason to sell Egan. He is a fine player to start in GW5 if needed. Using a transfer to sella 4.0 def to a 4.5 def seems like a waste imo. Also reasonable to not sell either Szobo or Egan and just roll

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  10. rickyhesketh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    I've always been loathed to take a four point hit in previous years - but I'm currently averaging 80 points per week and the occasional 4 point hit doesn't seem too painful (I've only taken one so far).

    Which of these would people think is the better move for next week:

    DCL + Wirtz > Delap and MGW

    or

    DCL + Maguire > Delap and Munoz

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    1. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Justifying hits because you've got a decent score seems pretty dumb to be fair. I'd only consider selling Wirtz or Maguire for free

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      1. rickyhesketh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        My justification is more that I'd have considered 50 points an average score a few years ago - and a 4 point hit was quite a hit.

        I think with defcon points the average score is much higher than 50 points per week now. I don't think a four point hit is a big an issue these days.

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  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    would you keep bruno f on wc? cheers

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    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd say no, and put the Ipswich game down as an anomoly. Not the easiest of fixtures.

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    2. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nope. For 12m he is not doing enough and United are shambles again.

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  12. JELLYFISH
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Considering using my FT to do O'Nien > Konsa this week before activating my WC (I've got Luke Shaw also but figure there is better chance of Shaw playing over O'Nien if my bench comes in to play). Rest of the team is fairly settled and the move enables me to catch any potential price rise on Konsa too. Sound like a okay move?.

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  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Having a dreadful GW, 22 point red arrow with Wissa to go, which was over 30 before the Gradivol points were added yesterday, but no need to hit the panic button for another GW is there ? The FH I had planned which included 3 pool and Martinez wouldn't be doing much better, and most of the players I'd be looking at getting rid of have good fixtures. Aina (COV), KDH (IPS), Wissa (HUL)

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori,Gradivol, Aina
    Bruno, Palmer, KDH, Sangare
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Wissa

    Kinsky, Crooks, Thomas, Diop

    0.3 ITB, 1 FT

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  14. Gommy
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench Odegaard or Konsa this week? (I have Calafiori also)

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