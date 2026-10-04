FPL

The FPL half-term report: Brentford

4 October 2026 10 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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After five matches, this international break gives Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers a chance to reflect on and grade the start of Keith Andrews’ Brentford.

In many cases, such recent history can help us look ahead and predict the upcoming Gameweeks.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultBrentford’s xGBrentford’s xGC
1Brentford 3-0 Tottenham3.870.57
2Leeds 1-1 Brentford1.671.46
3Brentford 1-1 Sunderland1.211.71
4Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford0.501.75
5Brentford 3-0 Chelsea2.650.83

The Bees’ unbeaten, fourth-placed start has been headlined by two big home wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

In between were three draws, a habit that derailed last season’s push for European football. Up in seventh for a while, they ultimately missed out on a first-ever qualification because of seven ties during their final 10 outings.

Looking at the expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) numbers above, the results looked mostly correct, apart from being slightly lucky to snatch a point at Bournemouth.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG9.903rd
xGC6.314th

LINE-UP LESSONS

The FPL half-term report: Brentford 6

Six players have featured in every Brentford lineup, but that doesn’t include summer signing Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m).

Pre-season hopes of him being the next Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), a set-and-forget cheap midfielder, were damaged by both Gameweek 3’s half-time removal and the Gameweek 5 benching.

Also removed in that early triple substitution were Dango Ouattara (£6.3m) and Michael Kayode (£4.6m). Neither started the following match, though the latter is back in.

Not Dango, though. He’s a victim of the increased squad depth caused by Jaidon Anthony‘s (£5.9m) arrival, only once exceeding 45 minutes.

In defence, injuries to Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) and – more recently – captain Nathan Collins (£5.4m) have allowed Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) to pair up at centre-back. The sidelined duo are expected to very soon be fit, however, causing some medium-term uncertainty at the back.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Kroenius
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    What do y'all think about this WC,BB MD7 and 2 FT (1.7M ITB). Not yet done it this way cuz of possible price changes maybe giving me an extra 0.1-3 mil
    Verbruggen (Leno)
    Konsa/Guehi/Thiaw (Jacquet/Van Hecke)
    GroB//Bruno/Barnes/King (Tavernier)
    Haaland/JP/Barry

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Think you need two Ars defenders, many have three every CS will inflict pain.

      Hall far better than Thiaw

      Thoughts on Jaquet/VH vs the 5m defon boys.

      Like mids & fwd’s, think choosing between Schade, Tav & Barnes vs Ars mid highly owned.

      Keepers decent.

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      1. Kroenius
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'm probably kicking Bruno after this week to Saka, but Tottenham are bad currently. Would you do somebody like Affengruber/Muharemovic/Silva over Thiaw/Jacquet?

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Schade over king?

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  2. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Rushworth
    Hall Konsa Cala Davis
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Groß
    Haaland(c) Pedro

    Kinsky Thomas DCL Slater

    0.3m itb, 0ft

    Team good to go?!

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  3. Trogon
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Evidently the UAE are thinking of pulling out of business deals with the UK because of the Man C guilty verdict. I've watched football for 50 years and never been as disillusioned with the game as i am now. Big business has ruined the game with greed, arrogance and lies. The bloated World Cup with ad breaks. The stupid A European super league would be the final straw - i honestly think I'd stop watching the game.

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    1. Trogon
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      And the pointless Nations League interrupting the season for 3 weeks.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let them, who cares

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Since when is 5 GWs into a season "half term"?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      October is considered autumn half term

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