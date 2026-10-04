The FPL half-term report: Brentford

After five matches, this international break gives Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers a chance to reflect on and grade the start of Keith Andrews’ Brentford.

In many cases, such recent history can help us look ahead and predict the upcoming Gameweeks.

RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Brentford’s xG Brentford’s xGC 1 Brentford 3-0 Tottenham 3.87 0.57 2 Leeds 1-1 Brentford 1.67 1.46 3 Brentford 1-1 Sunderland 1.21 1.71 4 Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford 0.50 1.75 5 Brentford 3-0 Chelsea 2.65 0.83

The Bees’ unbeaten, fourth-placed start has been headlined by two big home wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

In between were three draws, a habit that derailed last season’s push for European football. Up in seventh for a while, they ultimately missed out on a first-ever qualification because of seven ties during their final 10 outings.

Looking at the expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) numbers above, the results looked mostly correct, apart from being slightly lucky to snatch a point at Bournemouth.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 9.90 3rd xGC 6.31 4th

LINE-UP LESSONS

Six players have featured in every Brentford lineup, but that doesn’t include summer signing Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m).

Pre-season hopes of him being the next Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), a set-and-forget cheap midfielder, were damaged by both Gameweek 3’s half-time removal and the Gameweek 5 benching.

Also removed in that early triple substitution were Dango Ouattara (£6.3m) and Michael Kayode (£4.6m). Neither started the following match, though the latter is back in.

Not Dango, though. He’s a victim of the increased squad depth caused by Jaidon Anthony‘s (£5.9m) arrival, only once exceeding 45 minutes.

In defence, injuries to Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) and – more recently – captain Nathan Collins (£5.4m) have allowed Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) to pair up at centre-back. The sidelined duo are expected to very soon be fit, however, causing some medium-term uncertainty at the back.

SET-PIECE TAKERS