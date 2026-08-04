Is Sangare the new Elliot Anderson for FPL DefCon points?

Brentford have broken their transfer record to sign Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) from Lens.

The Mali international arrives in west London after an outstanding campaign in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old helped Lens finish second in the French top flight, earning a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. He also won the Marc-Vivien Foé Award as the league’s best African player.

But what kind of player have the Bees signed? More importantly, what could he offer Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – and is he the new Elliot Anderson (£6.5m)?

WHO IS HE?

After starting his career in Mali with Yeelen Olympique, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg before gaining valuable experience during loan spells in Austria and Belgium. His performances at Hartberg earned a permanent move to Rapid Vienna, where he developed into one of the Austrian Bundesliga’s standout midfielders.

Lens signed him last summer and immediately handed him a key role in midfield. Sangare repaid that faith with an excellent debut campaign, making 33 Ligue 1 appearances as Lens finished second and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Now a regular international with Mali, the 24-year-old arrives at Brentford as one of Europe’s most highly-rated emerging central midfielders.

WHAT POSITION DOES HE PLAY?

Above: Sangare’s position in his final match for Lens (via Transfermarkt)

Sangare is primarily a central midfielder who thrives in a double pivot, although he can also operate as a box-to-box No.8.

He’ll likely compete with Yehor Yarmoliuk, Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen for a place in the Brentford engine room. Jordan Henderson has now left the club.

Naturally left-footed, he isn’t the type of midfielder who simply sits in front of the defence. Instead, he enjoys pressing high, winning possession and driving his team up the pitch once he regains the ball.

That balance between defensive work and progressive play is one of his biggest strengths. Those qualities should make him a natural fit in Keith Andrews’ midfield.

“He is effective both in winning the ball and in carrying the game forward. That is rare today. Usually, you have one or the other. He has both.” – Pierre Sage, former head coach at Lens (via the Brentford website)

DOES HE OFFER ANY ATTACKING THREAT?