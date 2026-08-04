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Is Sangare the new Elliot Anderson for FPL DefCon points?

4 August 2026 79 comments
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Brentford have broken their transfer record to sign Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) from Lens.

The Mali international arrives in west London after an outstanding campaign in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old helped Lens finish second in the French top flight, earning a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. He also won the Marc-Vivien Foé Award as the league’s best African player.

But what kind of player have the Bees signed? More importantly, what could he offer Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – and is he the new Elliot Anderson (£6.5m)?

WHO IS HE?

After starting his career in Mali with Yeelen Olympique, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg before gaining valuable experience during loan spells in Austria and Belgium. His performances at Hartberg earned a permanent move to Rapid Vienna, where he developed into one of the Austrian Bundesliga’s standout midfielders.

Lens signed him last summer and immediately handed him a key role in midfield. Sangare repaid that faith with an excellent debut campaign, making 33 Ligue 1 appearances as Lens finished second and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Now a regular international with Mali, the 24-year-old arrives at Brentford as one of Europe’s most highly-rated emerging central midfielders.

WHAT POSITION DOES HE PLAY?

Above: Sangare’s position in his final match for Lens (via Transfermarkt)

Sangare is primarily a central midfielder who thrives in a double pivot, although he can also operate as a box-to-box No.8.

He’ll likely compete with Yehor Yarmoliuk, Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen for a place in the Brentford engine room. Jordan Henderson has now left the club.

Naturally left-footed, he isn’t the type of midfielder who simply sits in front of the defence. Instead, he enjoys pressing high, winning possession and driving his team up the pitch once he regains the ball.

That balance between defensive work and progressive play is one of his biggest strengths. Those qualities should make him a natural fit in Keith Andrews’ midfield.

“He is effective both in winning the ball and in carrying the game forward. That is rare today. Usually, you have one or the other. He has both.” – Pierre Sage, former head coach at Lens (via the Brentford website)

DOES HE OFFER ANY ATTACKING THREAT?

 

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79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori/Maguire/Mosquera
    Bruno/Wirtz/Anderson/GroB
    Pedro/C.Lewin/Haaland

    Kinsky/Canvot/Shaw/Norgaard

    What do you think of this BB1 team that may not need an early WC? Rotations work well and can clean up the bench with transfers in wk4/5. Cheers!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Too template.

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      1. Fiasco da Gama
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Irrelevant

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      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Practically half the squad is non-template unless my eyes deceive me.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          I can officially confirm this!

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    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Double Arsenal defence is a risk, would diversify your assets, maybe a City defender.

      Don't like the Wirtz/Anderson pairing either, would go Szboszlai so you can upgrade Anderson.

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      1. Fiasco da Gama
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        Thanks

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      2. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Double Arsenal defence much more likely to be an asset than a risk.

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I agree, don't buy the fear over Saliba missing affecting clean sheets too much. They have several excellent defenders who will step up and as a group this team will not concede much.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    How much was his transfer fee?

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Think it was £41m?!

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks. The higher it is, the more nailed he is.

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          Record signing, will be nailed when he is upto speed

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Haaland benched for Marmoush confirmed

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      41

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  3. Cluckfuster
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    In your opinion what is the best defence I can build for £24-25m?

    Three at the back.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'd probably go with a two from four £4.5m rotation and then one set premium like VVD.

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is anybody else going for Declan Rice straight from the get-go in GW1 here?!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      nope

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    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      Depends if they sign Bruno. If not, then possibly

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  5. Conners
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anyone considering a a no-Haaland BB team?

    I have to say I'm tempted.

    GW 1 & 2 Bruno capt and play BB either week.
    FH in GW3 (Haaland capt)
    Palmer or Pedro capt GW4
    WC GW 5 or 6
    TC Haaland GW7

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yup. Saving WC until after Haaland goes to Anfield.

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        It just looks so much better, benching headaches aside.

        Need to try something different this year.

        TC Haaland GW16 another option if leaving WC until GW7.

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        1. BR510
          20 mins ago

          What would a gameweek one draft look like?

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            I'll try to whip up a quick draft.

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            1. BR510
              6 mins ago

              Cheers mate!

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            2. Conners
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Donnarumma / Kinsky
              Mosquera - Tark - Munoz - Maguire - Hume
              Bruno - Semenyo - Mbeumo - Palmer - Le Fee
              Pedro - Igor Jesus - DCL

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  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Florian Wirtz, or Morgan Gibbs-White?!

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wirtz is German for Worst which says it all imo.

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      1. Raoul Nogues
        33 mins ago

        As much as I remember worst is schlechtest in German

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        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          30 mins ago

          Vot?

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        2. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          1 min ago

          ...and a +1 for using Google translate 😆

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  7. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    MGW was the best player in FPL in the last 15 GWs.

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  8. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is it possible to increase the range of gameweeks beyond 10 on the season ticker as you used to? If so, how?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hey Bobb, still possible on the Members Ticker: https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        3 mins ago

        "Show" drop down goes to 16 GWs. After that, everyone's the same.

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  9. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Can someone explain why everyone suddenly wants to use the BB early instead of after WC1? Don't get the rush to use it

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    1. Cold Palms
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Also this is on the cards - TC GW2 Bruno home fixture v Ipswich - WC 3 Halland in!! - FH save for suspension injury unseen issues after international break

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      It's the only week where you effectively get to WC and BB in the same week.
      You can spread the cash around and then WC Haaland back into the team if that's your strategy
      Saves planning it later
      No European games to consider meaning less rotation
      No suspensions to worry about

      etc

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    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      GW1 is effectively a WC, and you will still have a WC left to fix the mess you make.

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  10. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    FML-FPL bigging up O.Dango to be this season's Semenyo.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Why are they saying FckMyLife though? I understand FPL is an annoying game, but still

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        It is Fried-egg My Life

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      2. el polako
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thought it was FindMyLolie

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        1. Wirtz Nightmare
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Pretty sure its friday my life

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      This and correspondents week is the only preseason FPL content worth listening to.

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  11. Raoul Nogues
    40 mins ago

    There is always a big step up between Ligue 1 and PL

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sometimes it works out, look at Drogba.

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      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        That was 22 years ago 😀

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Donnarumma, Mukiele and Cherki done alright last year

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          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            Eric Cantona did ok too

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              Yeah that documentary is pretty good

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              1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Haven't seen it, but is on my watchlist. Was great back in the older days of football when players had personalities.

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                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Nah I haven't either (can't find it anywhere on the seven seas), but it's supposed to be decent. Just making a daft joke.

                  Aye, he was like God to me growing up. You don't get anybody even close to having a personality these days, never mind one like him.

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      2. Raoul Nogues
        16 mins ago

        Different times and different position on the pitch.... Last season Lens was a one-shot wonder because of Sage who is a fantastic manager (Rosenior wise) making even Édouard and Malang Sarr look loke great players and half of the teams were crap in Ligue 1

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  12. BR510
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Kinsky Rushworth
    Mosquera Maguire Vuskovic Muharemovic Thomas
    Palmer Le Fee Szobo Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland DCL Joao Pedro

    BB2

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  13. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    I love the look of my non BB1 team. Feels like everyone is doing it though?

    Verbruggen
    Mosquera Kerkez Shaw
    Bruno Palmer Szob Groß
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Ajer Hughes Diop

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    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Independent thought is allowed, if frowned upon.

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      1. Dutchy
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        More just behind the 8 ball with all these “experts”

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        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Experts shmexperts - back your own instinct and skill and don't listen to the snake-oil salesmen 🙂

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    2. BR510
      22 mins ago

      Looks great

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      That's like a 4 point max bench boost

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hahaha read it wrong ffs

        Dubravka is a waste of a Spurs spot though and not sure Hughes starts?

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  14. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    These are the template players so far: Mosquera, Shaw, Bruno, Szbo, Haaland, J.Pedro, DCL with one of Kinsky or Verbruggen.

    I currently own four of these.

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Szob is the one I am most happy to back against.

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      15 mins ago

      I have 6 or 7 on a BB1

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Do you have Le Fee? as I forgot to add him in the template players list.

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        1. Raoul Nogues
          1 min ago

          No : Szobo, BrunoF, EBHJPDCL and maybe Shaw and/or Verbruggen

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    3. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      All bar Verbruggen here

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Starting (for now) centre-half for the best defence in Europe
      Talisman / set-piece hogger and starting (for now) left-back for United
      Talisman / set-piece hogger for Liverpool
      Best striker in the world guaranteed 25+ goals
      Striker for Chelsea
      Good midtable goalscorer on pens

      It shouldn't be possible to have all of these players in one team without considerable sacrifice, that's why. If players like Foden and Rogers start firing, they'll make a mockery of their prices too.

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  15. _Toni_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Great write up

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  16. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wow, what an insane good in depth article. Didn't even knew the guy, but I'm now leaning towards putting him on my watchlist.

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      If I ever put someone like Sangare in my team I'll give it up. DefCon is sooooooo anti-fantasy.

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  17. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rushworth going back to Coventry, is 4.5m currently. That might dampen Dovin buyers.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, put the damper in Dovin!

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  18. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Mosquera
    B. Calafiori

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait for Charity Sheild.

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