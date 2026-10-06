FPL

The FPL half-term report: Liverpool

6 October 2026 20 comments
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Over the international break, we’re reviewing every Premier League team’s start to the season – and we continue here with Liverpool.

Only Chief Scout members can read these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultLiverpool’s xGLiverpool’s xGC
1Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool2.981.58
2Liverpool 2-2 Nott’m Forest1.752.30
3Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool0.690.75
4Liverpool 0-0 Fulham1.280.70
5Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool1.650.79

Liverpool are unbeaten in their first five matches, with two wins, three draws and nine points.

Defensively, they have definitely improved, with three consecutive clean sheets against Ipswich Town, Fulham and Bournemouth prior to the international break.

They didn’t concede more than 0.79 expected goals (xG) in any of those games, either.

Notably, that run of shutouts has coincided with the deployment of Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) at right-back.

Further forward, Iraola’s men rank seventh for xG, with seven actual goals scored in five matches.

Given their ticker-topping run in Gameweeks 1-5, they’ve probably underwhelmed a bit in that regard, having been outscored by seven other teams.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG8.347th
xGC6.123rd

LINE-UP LESSONS

Iraola has used a 4-2-3-1 formation in every match so far, with Alisson Becker (£5.5m), Jeremy Jacquet (£5.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m), Florian Wirtz (£7.3m) and Alexander Isak (£9.1) the six permanent starters.

Araujo has quickly established himself as the primary right-back option.

Milos Kerkez (£5.3m) has predominantly started on the left, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) rotating in the central midfield position alongside Szoboszlai.  

Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) was restricted to substitute duty in Gameweek 4, having previously been flagged as an injury doubt heading into the match against Fulham. He has started all other matches, though.

New arrival Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) has featured in the starting line-up in both Gameweeks 4 and 5.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersSzoboszlai (17), Tsimikas (2), Mac Allister (1)
Crosses from free-kicksSzoboszlai (9)
Shots from direct free-kicksSzoboszlai (6)
PenaltiesSzoboszlai (1)

Szoboszlai is the primary corner and free-kick taker at Liverpool.

He also stepped up to convert their only penalty this season, away at Newcastle United in Gameweek 1.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

20 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    These bad boys are coming faster than The Bash Street Kids half term report cards!

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Look at that xGC fall when Ronald Araujo started in gameweek 3 :wow:

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Emoji fail 🙁

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    "Investment should perhaps wait until Gameweek 12, then, when Liverpool’s fixtures improve."

    Does our mindset need to change when it comes to targeting fixture runs? With the teams all so evenly matched, is there such a thing as favourable fixtures anymore?

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    1. Rice Krispie
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      How about favourable winds?

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I produced some very unfavourable winds on mine train journey today after a brutal chickpea curry!

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        1. Rice Krispie
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Lol

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      How many Liverpool player are you investing in?

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Content creators still pushing Szoboszlai narrative?

    I’ve seen some even picking him up on their Free Hits…

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    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      He's been a disaster, but I might have to keep him for one more week to ride out this injury storm. Expecting 2 points.

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Szobo -> King happening this week.

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I've still got a Sangare issue in my team to fix first.

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    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not me

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    5. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rocket incoming vs city

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  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any suggested changes to my WC team?

    Verbruggen (Tzolakis)
    Tarkowski, Hall, Calafiori (de Cuyper, Thomas)
    Saka, Rogers, Mbeumo, King, Gross
    Haaland, Pedro, Barry

    Will maby go Mbeumo if Sesko is out for long.
    Also considering Raya/4.0 GK

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      If I had a WC I’d get rid of all Man City and just stick with Bruno.F all season…

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Great advice! Hard to get Haaland back in a couple of weeks, though…

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    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      just now

      V similar to mine bar a few diferences. Defence I have Davis for Thomas, in goal I've gone Raya and Schade for Mbuemo (with 1.3itb)

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  6. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Im really enjoying this international break. I hope next year, they make it last five weeks.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ban

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