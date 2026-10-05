The FPL half-term report: Crystal Palace

All 20 Premier League teams’ starts to the season are being analysed in our Half-Term Report series.

Next up are Crystal Palace, who have endured a difficult opening five Gameweeks under new head coach, Pierre Sage.

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RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Palace’s xG Palace’s xGC 1 Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace 1.96 1.12 2 Crystal Palace 1-4 Man City 0.66 2.21 3 Fulham 2-3 Crystal Palace 1.97 3.14 4 Crystal Palace 2-3 Ipswich 0.62 1.68 5 Leeds 0-0 Crystal Palace 1.06 1.31

It has been a difficult start for Palace, who head into the international break 15th after winning just one of their opening five matches.

Their only victory came at Fulham in Gameweek 3, before another defeat followed against promoted Ipswich Town. Palace did at least register their first clean sheet of the season in a goalless draw with Leeds United last time out.

The underlying numbers offer little encouragement. Palace have lost the expected goals battle in four of their five matches, including their 3-2 victory over Fulham.

They have accumulated 6.27 xG while allowing 9.46 xGC, although the first-half red card against Ipswich and a meeting with Manchester City provide some context.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 6.27 15th xGC 9.46 20th

The underlying numbers reflect Palace’s difficult start.

No Premier League side has recorded a worse expected goals conceded total.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Chris Richards (£4.9m) is the only Palace player to have played every minute of the opening five Gameweeks.

Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), Adam Wharton (£5.4m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) have also started all five matches. Kamada began the season in central midfield but has been operating as more of a ’10’ recently.

Above: Daichi Kamada’s average positions per Gameweek

Wing-back Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) and attacking midfielder Yéremy Pino (£5.5m) have started the last four matches after beginning Gameweek 1 on the bench for fitness reasons. The latter has been substituted in all four games, however, averaging just over 67 minutes per start.

Dean Henderson (£4.9m) and new central midfielder Quinten Timber (£5.0m) have also started every match they’ve been available for. The former is currently injured, while the latter joined late in the transfer window.

Slowly but surely, then, we’re beginning to see what Sage’s preferred line-up looks like.

Much of the uncertainty comes at centre-half, with the Palace boss making changes to his back three in all five league games. He’s not been helped by injuries and suspension but the surprise Gameweek 4 omission of Jaydee Canvot (£4.8m), for form reasons, shows it’s not just been enforced alterations.

We’ve got Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) to return after the break, while Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) is himself only just back. Jørgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) will be at risk from Mateta, while it’ll be interesting to see which of Kamada and Pino – if any – makes way for Sarr.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Crystal Palace Corners Pino (6), Wharton (5), Kamada (1) Crosses from free-kicks Pino (3), Wharton (1) Shots from direct free-kicks Pino (2) Penalties n/a

Pino has dominated Palace’s set pieces so far, taking six corners, three crossed free-kicks and both of their direct free-kick attempts.

Wharton has shared some of the responsibility, particularly from corners.

Strand Larsen scored a spot-kick for Palace in Europe but both Sarr and Mateta, the regular takers, were absent.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS