FPL

The FPL half-term report: Bournemouth

2 October 2026 57 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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All 20 Premier League teams’ start to the season are analysed in this Half-Term report series.

Here, we reflect on the start of Marco Rose’s Bournemouth.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultBournemouth’s xGBournemouth’s xGC
1Man City 2-1 Bournemouth0.652.25
2Bournemouth 1-1 Everton2.161.84
3Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth1.370.71
4Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford1.750.50
5Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool0.791.65

Andoni Iraola’s stint as head coach ended with a superb 18-match unbeaten streak: the biggest throughout Europe’s five major leagues.

Yet life under Marco Rose has gone the other way. Bournemouth are winless in five, after giving up the lead in four of them (usually late on).

Then again, the Cherries are playing better than a 17th-place position suggests.

Indeed, they should’ve beaten Everton, Newcastle United and Brentford, according to expected goals (xG) data.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG6.7214th
xGC6.94=7th

LINE-UP LESSONS

The FPL half-term report: Bournemouth 8

Rose has quickly settled on a favourite XI, as nine players have featured in every lineup.

Tyler Adams (£5.0m) stepped in for Lewis Cook (£5.0m), and Ryan Christie (£5.0m) took over once Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) got injured.

The Dutchman has a muscle injury, while Eli Junior Kroupi‘s (£7.4m) foot problem should keep him sidelined for another month.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Can we go straight to Man City half term report please?

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    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      They get a C for cheaters!

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  2. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    If you were going to pick up one Fulham midfielder for their nice run of fixtures

    A. King

    B. Iwobi

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      A

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      king , iwobi faces much more competition for a start/mins from palacios. and king carries quite abit more goal threat

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    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      A, comfortably imo

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hardly worth asking. I would pick King for Szobo, but that would mean being 0.1 short off to afford Saka (for MGW).

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    5. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      B

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    6. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Iwobi will get more GA

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  3. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Would you WC this? (Let’s assume all the doubts are fit).

    Verbruggen
    Califoriori. Tark. Davis
    Tzolis. Palmer c. Mbuemo. MGW. Semenyo
    Isak. JP

    Kinsky. Munoz. Virgil. DCL

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      honestly no chance tbh, unless you wanted haaland. munoz at his old stomping ground a good option to play for tzolis, unless you have someone in mind to bring in for him. youve got a really nice squad

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Only if you want Haaland

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  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    If everyone is fit here, would you make a change? Like removing a city player

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori DeCuyper Ajer
    Palmer Rogers MGW Groß
    Haaland Pedro Barry

    4.0GK Cherki Gvardiol Justin

    1FT 0.5ITB

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      No.

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  5. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    When did 5 gameweeks become half-term?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Allows for more adverts…

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        …and Man City accountants were involved in the counting…

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      UEFA to blame

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  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hows this wc6 please (bb7)
    Verb leno
    Konsa cal hall de cuyper egan
    Gross bruno schade tbarnes rogers
    Haaland pedro barry

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Sailba has already started training, so Konsa is a transfer in waiting. Apart from that, it's fine.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Cheers think will keep konsa for price

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yes, one booked future transfer is fine imo.

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          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Cheers

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  7. Dank Squid
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Manchester City, so easy to single out. Trying to exploit the system, which seemed easy to exploit. There's a bigger problem - one team looking so much better and stronger than all the others, winning all those titles and breaking records (points/goals scored etc.), every year, selling some unwanted players and buying superior replacements (the FPL equivalent of a 2m player), again and again... slow reaction. FPL is still a great game, but PL is/was already gone. Money, popularity, only a matter of time

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Mammon worshippers everywhere, what did you expect?

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  8. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    does affengruber has taken andersen spot permanently? i thought andersen was undroppable

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      It's his to lose now, I believe.

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  9. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    affengruber, robinson, castagne, bogle, justin or elvedi?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Difficult benching headache with all of them.

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  10. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    As I predicted earlier today, people have started to sell Szobo. Maybe Friday night also has something to do with increased transfer activity.

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      They will be proved wrong. Hold the line

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  11. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Szoboszlai to

    A. Tav
    B. Gross

    Cheers - annoyingly to beat the drop

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B

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    3. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Just went B myself

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    4. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Szob had 5 shots and created 8 chances this evening

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  12. Aaa
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    WC look OK?

    Verbruggen/Petrovic
    Calafiori/Hall/Konsa/Truffert/Thomas
    Saka/Semenyo/Rogers/Schade/Gross
    Haaland/JP/Gonzalo

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I personally don't trust Petrovic, di Gregorio must be threat to him.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I went barry over gonzalo

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        As I predicted earlier today!

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  13. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who to transfer in:
    A. Barnes
    B. Gross
    C. King
    D. Keep Szoboszlai

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B is hard to ignore

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  14. dshv
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Verbuggen
    Konsa Calafiori Hall Gvardiol Diop
    Tavernier Bruno Rogers King Barnes
    Jpedro Gonzalo Haaland

    Is it worth WC ?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      What WC look like?

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      1. dshv
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        This is wc

        Just thinking if 3 drok newcastle are toi much and don't know how to aboid bench headache

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          What's your team? You are asking the question wrong way.

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        2. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Decent got 7 in mine below

          I asked as it looked like a wc squad 😉

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nope. Just repace both gulham players and diop to davis. Need a city or liv mid.
      What is your formation and have you played bb? If do dont need such an expensive bench.

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  15. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Is there an argument to have King for the attacking threat and Charles alongside him for the defcons at 5m?

    Not least of which because of the King Charles related team names that could ensue

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nope. Fulham dont kep cs and wont get def cons against promoted teams. More likely against top 6 teams who will batter them with lots of attacks

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  16. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Worth WC this squad

    Kinsky
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall,
    Bruno, Rogers, MGW, Ode
    Haaland, #Pedro, DCL

    Dubs, Davis, Jacquet, Slater,

    WC squad

    Verb, Leno
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall, DeCup, Davis
    Bruno, Rogers, Ode, Gross, Schade,
    Haaland, Pedro upto 6m

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not really imo

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        3 transfers 😉

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        You got me 😉

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          6 transfers if I replace DCL

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      3. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Want to use BB, Grobs killing me.

        Got no cash & only 1 FT, roll?

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          If you sell DCL to 4.5 you can afford Slater to Gross (-4). Or sell Øde for him and get Saka later for MGW by ditching DCL.

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