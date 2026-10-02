The FPL half-term report: Bournemouth

All 20 Premier League teams’ start to the season are analysed in this Half-Term report series.
Here, we reflect on the start of Marco Rose’s Bournemouth.
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RESULTS SO FAR
|GW
|Result
|Bournemouth’s xG
|Bournemouth’s xGC
|1
|Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
|0.65
|2.25
|2
|Bournemouth 1-1 Everton
|2.16
|1.84
|3
|Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth
|1.37
|0.71
|4
|Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford
|1.75
|0.50
|5
|Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool
|0.79
|1.65
Andoni Iraola’s stint as head coach ended with a superb 18-match unbeaten streak: the biggest throughout Europe’s five major leagues.
Yet life under Marco Rose has gone the other way. Bournemouth are winless in five, after giving up the lead in four of them (usually late on).
Then again, the Cherries are playing better than a 17th-place position suggests.
Indeed, they should’ve beaten Everton, Newcastle United and Brentford, according to expected goals (xG) data.
XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS
|Total
|Rank v other clubs
|xG
|6.72
|14th
|xGC
|6.94
|=7th
LINE-UP LESSONS
Rose has quickly settled on a favourite XI, as nine players have featured in every lineup.
Tyler Adams (£5.0m) stepped in for Lewis Cook (£5.0m), and Ryan Christie (£5.0m) took over once Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) got injured.
The Dutchman has a muscle injury, while Eli Junior Kroupi‘s (£7.4m) foot problem should keep him sidelined for another month.
SET-PIECE TAKERS
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