FPL

The FPL half-term report: Hull

6 October 2026 8 comments
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In this Half-Term report series, we look at how all the top-flight players and teams have fared so far.

Here, we focus on Hull City, who are an impressive eighth after five matches.

Only Chief Scout members can read these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultHull’s xGHull’s xGC
1Hull 2-0 Man Utd1.011.83
2Coventry 0-1 Hull0.721.29
3Hull 0-0 Aston Villa0.571.93
4Chelsea 2-2 Hull1.380.91
5Newcastle 2-1 Hull1.591.44

After their promotion via the play-offs, Hull have defied expectations so far, with a superb eight points from five matches.

They beat Manchester United 2-0 on the opening weekend and haven’t looked back since, with another win over Coventry City in Gameweek 2, followed by impressive draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Their only defeat to date came from a 2-1 loss (arguably an undeserved one) to Newcastle United before the international break.

Hull’s direct approach has seen them score six goals from a modest 5.27 expected goals (xG).

However, their defence could give them a platform to maintain their early form, having conceded only four times from 7.39 expected goals conceded (xGC).

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG5.2717th
xGC7.3910th

LINE-UP LESSONS

Hull completed deals for a whopping 18 players over the summer.

However, Sergej Jakirovic has mostly relied on the core group of players who won promotion. He’s kept a settled XI, too, although good form has obviously partly dictated that.

Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m), John Egan (£4.1m), Semi Ajayi (£4.2m), Lewie Coyle (£4.0m), Ryan Giles (£4.0m), Ryan Slater (£4.5m), Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) have started every match in Jakirovic’s 5-4-1 formation.

Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) only missed out in Gameweek 5 due to concussion, so he also would have likely remained an ever-present starter were it not for that.

Sorba Thomas (£5.5m) ousted Elliot Stroud (£5.0m) from the left wing in Gameweek 5, in a change that had been coming.

The central midfield spot next to Slater has been the one volatile position. Matt Crooks (£4.4m), Lucas Gourna-Douath (£5.0m) and Hidemasa Morita (£4.9m) have all started there, while Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m) replaced Crooks at half-time in Gameweek 5.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersBelloumi (6), Slater (5), Giles (4), Cho (1), Gelhardt (1)
Crosses from free-kicksBelloumi (1), Slater (1), Giles (1)
Shots from direct free-kicksn/a
Penaltiesn/a

Belloumi and Slater have been the main players on set plays so far but £4.0m defender Giles took over from Slater in Gameweek 5.

The Tigers have yet to win a penalty in 2026/27 but McBurnie should be first in line.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SM001
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Enough with the pop up ads!

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Watch out, you might cop a ban for questioning our overlords

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    2. Rice Krispie
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Let them come. Stop resisting what IS and you will be free.

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  2. dshv
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    WC activated, and probably BB7

    Verbrugg Kinsky
    Hall Calafiori affengru Gvardiol De cry
    King Saka Rogers Tavernier Barnes
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    1m itb. Thinking of possible add Semenyo or Enzo by downgrade or another. Any suggestions?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not sure I'd triple up on Shitty assets atm..

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  3. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Considering the site comes almost to a standstill as far as user comments\visits go over a prolonged period of no PL games.
    Wouldn’t it make more sense to have all this Half term report sitting as direct links in one umbrella article ? To allow comments section to gain some momentum?

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    1. Hosea Matthews
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      I thought you were referring to the fact that on first load, the entire site comes to a standstill and its five mins before I can press a button and get a response.

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  4. bjbuckley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    When will the team solver be available?

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