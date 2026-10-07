FPL

The FPL half-term report: Newcastle

7 October 2026 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Half-Term report series, we’re reviewing each Premier League team’s first five Gameweeks of 2026/27. This time, it’s Newcastle United.

After a summer of upheaval in which long-serving manager Eddie Howe and several key players exited, Matthias Jaissle’s side have probably exceeded expectations by taking eight points from their first five league fixtures.

Are the Magpies going to be better than what we thought, then, or are there questions still to be answered?

We’ll take a look in this article, as well as detailing the north-east club’s leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI) and defensive contributions (DefCons), examining their set-piece-taking pecking order, scrutinising Jaissle’s starting XIs and more.

Only Chief Scout members can read every bit of these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultNewcastle’s xGNewcastle’s xGC
1Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool1.582.98
2Spurs 0-2 Newcastle0.721.12
3Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth0.711.37
4Leeds 4-1 Newcastle0.881.99
5Newcastle 2-1 Hull1.441.59

Here’s the first indication that Newcastle have partly lucked their way to the top half of the table.

The Magpies have been beaten on the expected goals (xG) front in all five league matches this season – even in Gameweek 5, when their xG total was inflated by a penalty.

In each of the last four Gameweeks, they’ve failed to reach 1.0 non-penalty xG.

Even if you don’t subscribe to the whole expected goals malarkey, a simple eye test would tell you much the same. Bournemouth and Hull arguably merited better results on Tyneside, while Newcastle had to weather a Spurs storm (alright, a strong breeze) in Gameweek 2 before a second-half smash and grab.

The opening-weekend clash with Liverpool probably remains the benchmark in terms of their performances.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG5.3216th
xGC9.0517th

All of that adds up to the above, with Newcastle in the bottom five for both xG and xG conceded.

That xG total of 5.32 was also swollen by the missed Gameweek 5 spot-kick. Take penalties out of the equation and the Magpies rank a rock-bottom 20th for xG.

Newcastle are one of just five teams that have conceded over 1.0 xG in all five 2026/27 fixtures.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Newcastle report

Jaissle has used 21 players already this season.

Seven of them are ever-present starters, while Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m), Amar Dedic (£4.5m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.1m) have also started every match they’ve been available for.

It’ll be two from three of Dedic, Lewis Hall (£5.3m) and Tino Livramento (£4.9m) at full-back when they’re all fit. Hall is the most secure of the three as the only natural left-back and approaching a career-high when it comes to his stock, after some excellent displays for England. Perhaps when we get to the deepest depths of Christmas, we might see Hall’s minutes managed, but there’s not a great deal of risk at present.

Dan Burn’s (£4.8m) looming return from injury will be interesting to monitor. Sven Botman (£5.0m) has not wholly convinced this season, so the Dutchman may soon face a challenge to his spot.

Similarly, in midfield, Joelinton (£5.4m) is back in training after missing the first five Gameweeks. Lewis Miley (£5.5m) and Sean Steur (£4.9m) now face added competition for their places, then.

Further forward, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) has played in front of a deeper Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) in the last two Gameweeks. Will Osula (£5.8m) is currently out and will likely offer relief for the pair when he returns.

Joe Willock (£5.0m) has had a bit of a renaissance this campaign, filling in up front, in the ’10’ and in central midfield, but you do wonder where he fits in when everyone is fit.

After years of being the bridesmaid, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is enjoying a real game-time boost in the post-Gordon era.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersHall (13), Barnes (3), Elanga (3), Murphy (2), Miley (1)
Crosses from free-kicksHall (4), Barnes (1), Murphy (1)
Shots from direct free-kicksOsula (1), Dedic (1)
PenaltiesWissa (1)

Hall has taken all of Newcastle’s corners from the right, and even some on the opposite flank. Otherwise, it’s been a real mish-mash of takers from the other side, with Elanga’s understudy, Jacob Murphy (£4.9m), the most recent player to do so.

Barnes’ last corner or free-kick was in Gameweek 3.

Hall took more direct free-kicks (four) than any other Magpie last season but he’s yet to chance his arm in 2026/27. The unlikely figures of Dedic and Osula have each taken one, with no success.

As for penalties, Wissa, as expected, stepped up from the spot after the summer exits of last season’s three takers. Wissa missed his Gameweek 5 effort from 12 yards, however.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

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What is Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

OTHER HALF-TERM REPORTS

Arsenal (coming soon) | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Chelsea | Coventry | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Hull | Ipswich | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Nottm Forest (coming soon) | Sunderland (coming soon) | Tottenham (coming soon)

47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SARRFACE
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    A) Bruno & Odergaard

    or

    B) Saka & Mbeumo

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    1. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

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      1. SARRFACE
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks tricpic

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

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      1. SARRFACE
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks Bavarian

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      B

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      1. SARRFACE
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thanks RamaJama

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    4. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      In a vacuum, A. But B is cheaper, so it depends on what the extra money's doing

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  2. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    On WC, DCL or Wissa?

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    1. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Struggling with same question. Probably DCL - but only because I may often bench that player.

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    2. SARRFACE
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      DCL for the long term

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  3. tricpic
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    A) Semenyo, Isak, Konsa
    B) Saka, DCL, Gvardiol

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B

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    3. SARRFACE
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

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    4. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

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  4. El Copo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Semenyo, MGW or Tavernier on a wildcard? Rest of midfield is Saka, Rogers, Gross, King.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      MGW or Mbeumo for me

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    2. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      MGW for sure (or Cherki).

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      MGW is only good for away fixtures.
      Forest at home looks clueless.

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    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      mgw

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  5. akhilrajau
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    My current team
    Vebruggen (kinsky)
    Hall, Konsa, gvardiol (Thomas, mosquera)
    Szoboszlai, gibbs-white, grob, palmer, (writz)
    Haland, pedro, calvert-lenin

    Is it better to take Wildcard or not?

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    1. Varcity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Calvert-Lenin will dictate things for you !!

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  6. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    WC6 BB7 thoughts

    Raya
    Tark Hall Konsa
    Saka Rogers Schade Gross
    Haaland Pedro Barry
    Leno Affengruber Tav Silva

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  7. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Coming out of the IB coma now, does this bench look correct?

    Verb
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Hall
    Palmer, MGW (v), KDH, Schade, Gross (c)
    Haaland, Pedro

    Steele - Konsa, Wissa, Egan

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  8. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I really have no idea what to do here. Any thoughts would be much appreciated.

    Verbruggen / Steele
    Calafiori, White, Ajer / Egan, Van Ewijk
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Rogers, Groß / Belloumi
    Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    1 FT, budget of £0.7m. WC available.

    White out and call it a day? Do nothing? Or something radical e.g. WC?

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  9. The Mighty One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hi mates. Let’s please talk set-and-forget Defense on WC.

    Cala, Muhar, and Vusko are locks. Love them.

    I am late to the Tarkowski show though. 6.2 is pricy.

    So 6.2 plus Thomas for 4.0 could instead be 2 other ~5.0 DEFs for longterm…

    Is DeKuyper for real?
    Hall?
    Jacquet?
    Konsa will lose his place soon.
    Spurs are shaky for Van Hecke.

    Any help appreciated! Thanks!!

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Brighton are a force Arsenal found that out.

      Hall has many routes to points

      Jacquet rate him but the defence has been meh

      Konsa has a niggle apparently

      Spurs 😆

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      hall and another, not sure which. like jacquet but just want to see abit of goal threat from him before getting him myself. if have vuskovic already, wouldn't double up.

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  10. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Still need to play BB, keepers on WC.

    Verb & Leno

    Raya & Leno

    Defenders, Calaf, DeCyp/Vusko, Hall, Bogel, Davis

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      cant go wrong with either verb or raya, depends how much that 1.5 matters further forward. honestly i know short term fixtures look good but would avoid fulham defence, maybe jam a cs vs hull but i dont think there'll be one in either 6 or 8. deep down i dont think arbeloa wants to play as conservative as fulham have last 2 matches, he just wanted to stop the rot and get some points on the board. now, i hope, fulham go back to more front footed football in matches that are more winnable

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ta

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  11. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    How's ma plan?

    GW6: Egeli > Gonzalo (exact cash), bench Konsa
    GW8: BB (Palmer [non-starter], Szobo (BHA), Konsa (EVE), O'Shea (NFO))

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Calafiori Konsa* Munoz
    Fernandes Palmer* Rogers Schade
    Thiago Pedro*

    Palmer | Szobo, O'Shea, Egeli

    1FT. 1.5 ITB

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Perhaps better to FH and keep the team lean. E.g. to

      Pickford (Hornicek)
      Tarkowski Calafiori Hall (Affengruber, Davis)
      Brunfo Mbuemo Saka Rogers Barnes
      Gyokeres Gonzalo (Egeli)

      Still 7.7 ITB to play with though.

      Otherwise maybe just save the FT and hope I don't need 3 subs...

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  12. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Saw Haaland's training session. Everybody looking demoralized.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Isak (TC)?

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      They're at work

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    3. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      How many people is he??

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    4. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Good fck em and that cheating club.

      Hope they get their punishment this Friday as multiple people have rumoured online.

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  13. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Despite having 3 Shitty players in my team, I for once hope that Liverpool fans are really up for it this weekend and make it as hostile as (safely)possible for the Shitty team. I want them to really feel that what the club has done and is doing is just plain wrong.

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Opportunity for Liverpool fans to have a massive celebration at Anfield when they face City next Sunday with Champions 2014 and 2019 banners and inflatable PL trophies all over the shop. Brendan Rodgers to walk out before kick off to the centre circle to lift a mock PL trophy.

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  14. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    WC team

    Verbruggen Dub
    Calafiori De Cuyper Gvardiol Davis Muha
    Saka Rogers Gross Semenyo/Cherki King
    Haaland JP Gonzalo

    Any blatant changes you'd make? Maybe downgrade the City mid to Barnes/Schade and upgrade Gonzalo?

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  15. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Thoughts on potential WC ?
    Raya (4m)
    Cala Vuskovic AMN Muharemovic Davis
    Rogers Saka MGW Gross Schade
    Barry Pedro Haaland

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  16. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Still not recovered from 25 points last week

    Missed you all but not ready for FPL to start. The break has been relaxing

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Look alive soldier!

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Haha

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  17. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Please rate this FH
    Raya, Verbruggen
    Caliaflori, Vuskovic, Hall, Mykolenko, Egan
    Saka, Gross, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Schade
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa

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