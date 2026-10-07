The FPL half-term report: Newcastle

In the Half-Term report series, we’re reviewing each Premier League team’s first five Gameweeks of 2026/27. This time, it’s Newcastle United.

After a summer of upheaval in which long-serving manager Eddie Howe and several key players exited, Matthias Jaissle’s side have probably exceeded expectations by taking eight points from their first five league fixtures.

Are the Magpies going to be better than what we thought, then, or are there questions still to be answered?

We’ll take a look in this article, as well as detailing the north-east club’s leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI) and defensive contributions (DefCons), examining their set-piece-taking pecking order, scrutinising Jaissle’s starting XIs and more.

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RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Newcastle’s xG Newcastle’s xGC 1 Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool 1.58 2.98 2 Spurs 0-2 Newcastle 0.72 1.12 3 Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth 0.71 1.37 4 Leeds 4-1 Newcastle 0.88 1.99 5 Newcastle 2-1 Hull 1.44 1.59

Here’s the first indication that Newcastle have partly lucked their way to the top half of the table.

The Magpies have been beaten on the expected goals (xG) front in all five league matches this season – even in Gameweek 5, when their xG total was inflated by a penalty.

In each of the last four Gameweeks, they’ve failed to reach 1.0 non-penalty xG.

Even if you don’t subscribe to the whole expected goals malarkey, a simple eye test would tell you much the same. Bournemouth and Hull arguably merited better results on Tyneside, while Newcastle had to weather a Spurs storm (alright, a strong breeze) in Gameweek 2 before a second-half smash and grab.

The opening-weekend clash with Liverpool probably remains the benchmark in terms of their performances.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 5.32 16th xGC 9.05 17th

All of that adds up to the above, with Newcastle in the bottom five for both xG and xG conceded.

That xG total of 5.32 was also swollen by the missed Gameweek 5 spot-kick. Take penalties out of the equation and the Magpies rank a rock-bottom 20th for xG.

Newcastle are one of just five teams that have conceded over 1.0 xG in all five 2026/27 fixtures.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Jaissle has used 21 players already this season.

Seven of them are ever-present starters, while Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m), Amar Dedic (£4.5m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.1m) have also started every match they’ve been available for.

It’ll be two from three of Dedic, Lewis Hall (£5.3m) and Tino Livramento (£4.9m) at full-back when they’re all fit. Hall is the most secure of the three as the only natural left-back and approaching a career-high when it comes to his stock, after some excellent displays for England. Perhaps when we get to the deepest depths of Christmas, we might see Hall’s minutes managed, but there’s not a great deal of risk at present.

Dan Burn’s (£4.8m) looming return from injury will be interesting to monitor. Sven Botman (£5.0m) has not wholly convinced this season, so the Dutchman may soon face a challenge to his spot.

Similarly, in midfield, Joelinton (£5.4m) is back in training after missing the first five Gameweeks. Lewis Miley (£5.5m) and Sean Steur (£4.9m) now face added competition for their places, then.

Further forward, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) has played in front of a deeper Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) in the last two Gameweeks. Will Osula (£5.8m) is currently out and will likely offer relief for the pair when he returns.

Joe Willock (£5.0m) has had a bit of a renaissance this campaign, filling in up front, in the ’10’ and in central midfield, but you do wonder where he fits in when everyone is fit.

After years of being the bridesmaid, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is enjoying a real game-time boost in the post-Gordon era.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Corners Hall (13), Barnes (3), Elanga (3), Murphy (2), Miley (1) Crosses from free-kicks Hall (4), Barnes (1), Murphy (1) Shots from direct free-kicks Osula (1), Dedic (1) Penalties Wissa (1)

Hall has taken all of Newcastle’s corners from the right, and even some on the opposite flank. Otherwise, it’s been a real mish-mash of takers from the other side, with Elanga’s understudy, Jacob Murphy (£4.9m), the most recent player to do so.

Barnes’ last corner or free-kick was in Gameweek 3.

Hall took more direct free-kicks (four) than any other Magpie last season but he’s yet to chance his arm in 2026/27. The unlikely figures of Dedic and Osula have each taken one, with no success.

As for penalties, Wissa, as expected, stepped up from the spot after the summer exits of last season’s three takers. Wissa missed his Gameweek 5 effort from 12 yards, however.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

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