With the dust settling on Gameweek 11, we’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Upcoming Scout Squad nominations, midweek European ties and pre-match press conferences will help shape our finalised picks.

Until then, this early draft offers an insight into the players and teams who will likely be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 12 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 12 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

Although Coventry City have won four of their last seven encounters, opponents Leeds United look like genuine contenders for European qualification.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) scored a penalty and assisted one of Noah Okafor‘s (£5.7m) two in their statement win at Chelsea. The forward’s recent sales suddenly make him feel fairly differential, but the Swiss international boasts an even lower 1% ownership. At least one will surely get a look-in in the Scout Picks.

Daniel Farke’s side has conceded the joint-second-fewest goals (nine), making defensive contributions (DefCon) magnet Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) such a good pick. He’s accumulated six headed attempts, too.

In fact, current owners might want to double up and get James Trafford (£5.1m), should a David Raya (£6.3m) replacement be needed.

Above: Gameweek 12 clean sheet odds

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion love going against Newcastle United. Especially at home, where they’ve lost none of nine Premier League hostings.

Pascal Gross (£6.3m) didn’t get an attacking return versus Hull City but grabbed some surprise DefCon, meaning the only player on more FPL points is teammate Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m).

On the verge of a seventh shutout in eight, while setting up two big chances, the Belgian was unlucky to finish on two points. Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) is less creative, but offers some set-piece threat and sometimes delivers DefCon. It’s a fair bet that there’ll be at least a double-up on Albion.

Another good recent backline is Tottenham Hotspur’s, fresh from conceding just once in four matches. Next, they get to face Sunderland, a team that has only scored penalties throughout the last two months. Promising for Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.2m) and Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) owners.

Gameweek 11 Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland Gameweek 10 Sunderland 1-0 Chelsea Le Fee (penalty) Gameweek 9 Coventry 3-1 Sunderland Le Fee (penalty) Gameweek 8 Sunderland 0-0 Leeds Gameweek 7 Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland Gameweek 6 Sunderland 0-2 Brighton

Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) surprisingly blanked versus the Mackems, but can bounce back by thwarting the Ipswich Town defence. The Tractor Boys are yet to secure a clean sheet.

IN CONTENTION

We’ll be giving strong consideration to centre-forward Evanilson (£6.6m), who cannot stop scoring. The trip to Fulham looks tricky because the Cottagers are unbeaten in five, but Bournemouth have won nine in a row across all competitions.

Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) is an alternative: he is FPL’s number one midfielder for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 6.63). Five-goal Tavernier entered Gameweek 11 as the league’s most frequent big chance creator without an actual assist to his name, but the winger finally registered one on Saturday.

From then, Bournemouth saw the game out and won 2-0, ensuring another Antonio Silva (£5.1m) clean sheet. He’s recorded eight points in four of the last five.

Perhaps it was a lucky shutout, as Nottingham Forest racked up 1.99 xG and missed two big close-range headers. Speaking of the Tricky Trees, such is Chelsea’s bad form that we’re as likely to back Forest penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) to dazzle under the Friday night floodlights as we are the Blues’ assets.

A clash with Manchester City, and the possible absence of Raya, means we’re probably going to swerve the Arsenal defensive double-up for once. But could one Gunners stopper, such as Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m), still make it? You bet. The Gunners kept City at bay in August’s Community Shield, indeed.

Also taking place on Sunday is the Merseyside derby, which may be tricky to call – although James Tarkowski’s suspension further elevates the appeal of Alexander Isak (£9.3m). A scorer in seven of eight before Sunday, he did everything but find the net against Manchester United. It was his season’s best for attempts (six), shots on target (three) and xG (1.32).

Instead, the star was Florian Wirtz (£7.4m), who set up 10 chances and created five huge opportunities. On consecutive double-digit hauls, the £116 million signing’s confidence is building.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Why haven’t we mentioned Erling Haaland (£15.8m) yet? Well, if there’s ever a time to bet against the Norwegian, it’s now: away to Arsenal, on the back of three blanks. Then again, each of those off-days still had four box shots and one big chance.

In Gameweek 11, a new name entered the FPL world. 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett (£4.4m) put in a superstar performance, accumulating a goal, an assist and 13 points. The question is whether he’ll keep starting, or Roberto De Zerbi will be careful with his minutes.

Therefore, Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) might be a better Spurs shout at Sunderland. On a good run of starts, a weekend free kick hit the post, though the Black Cats have three clean sheets from their latest four. Their data at both ends suggests it’ll be an ugly game.

Crystal Palace v Hull City is a good fixture for both sides but a difficult one to read, so it’s likely we’ll be staying away from both of those clubs. Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m), averaging 5.5 points per match and up against the league’s leakiest defence, is an outside shout.

And, in an indictment of these once-great sides, will we be swerving Chelsea and Manchester United? Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) and Cole Palmer (£9.8m) were part of another stinking Blues display on Saturday, and opponents Forest have not conceded more than one goal in a home match this season. As for United, it’s hard to judge their potential under Mauricio Pochettino given that they were down to 10 men so early on Sunday. Nevertheless, spending big bucks on Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) would be more in blind hope than expectation, especially against a stubborn Brentford.

GAMEWEEK 12: EARLY SCOUT PICKS