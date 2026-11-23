On Saturday, Chelsea took a first-half lead but were deservedly thrashed 4-1 by Leeds United.

It gave Daniel Farke’s side their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Here are our Scout Notes from it.

DCL + OKAFOR INSPIRE VICTORY

Things began so promisingly for the Blues, as Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) picked up a loose ball in the 25th minute, ran, then set up Emmanuel Emegha‘s (£4.9m) left-footed strike. The latter netted 31 times across three Strasbourg seasons, and this first Chelsea goal came in his maiden start.

Meanwhile, Noah Okafor (£5.7m) was Leeds’ sole change, as a reward for bagging Gameweek 10’s winner. The Swiss international quickly equalised when defensive hesitation allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) to find him out wide.

In fact, the fearless duo bullied Chelsea’s centre-backs just like Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) did two weeks ago. Calvert-Lewin’s early header hit the crossbar, later putting a clever flick narrowly wide, before eventually grabbing his first away attacking return of the season when a controversial handball was given soon after half-time. The 29-year-old duly slotted home the penalty.

Then, some more Okafor, guiding a half-volley high into the net once Ethan Ampadu‘s (£5.3m) cross deflected into his path.

Rubbing salt into the wounds, stoppage-time saw Harry Wilson (£6.1m) slip in fellow substitute Brenden Aaronson (£5.2m). A tight-angled shot squeezed through Emiliano Martinez‘s (£4.9m) legs.

There was nothing fortuitous about the result. Leeds ended far ahead for attempts on target (8 v 3) and big chances (7 v 0). By missing three of those big chances, Calvert-Lewin failed to secure any bonus points; no real consolation for the 705,000 FPL managers who benched him.

“Great performance. I would have been disappointed with a draw today, I was a bit at half-time. I thought we were the better side, dominated this game, made sure our plan worked. “We wanted to press them high, so they can’t show their world-class potential. I still think Chelsea played with intensity, they had higher physical intensity than their last games. You can concede out of bad luck, like we did, because they have the quality in one moment to score. But what I liked a lot is we showed our mentality, were not bothered and did not doubt. Great reaction to equalise. Second half I would say it was just us.” – Daniel Farke

COULD PALMER GET DROPPED?

Chelsea’s collapse means they’ve lost three of four league games, only succeeding against the calamitous Manchester United.

It’s coincided with Joao Pedro (£7.6m) injury, worsened here by Moises Caicedo‘s (£5.3m) removal after a 22nd-minute collision had him in pain. But there’s already a murmur that new boss Xabi Alonso is under pressure.

“The physicality, the duels, that is not the only explanation. We could do better in a football way – not giving the ball away, trying to progress a little bit more, choosing better options. But as well, the physicality and the mentality are parts we can do better.” – Xabi Alonso

Five-shot Rogers looked bright on Saturday, though Cole Palmer (£9.8m) was anonymous yet again. One shot, one chance created, and just 0.10 expected goal involvement (xGI).

From Gameweek 3 onwards, he’s registered only one big chance – a spot kick versus Man United – and hasn’t reached 0.23 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) in any of the nine outings.

In this period, his 21 non-penalty shots have totalled a mere 0.85 xG (averaging 0.04), where all but one were below 0.10. It’s similar to chance creation, where a season-long 23 accumulate just 1.25 expected assists (xA).

Above: All players with at least 15 non-penalty shots, between Gameweeks 3 and 11

Basically, Palmer is not worth his price tag, and these numbers wouldn’t justify selection even if he cost £6.0m.

Making things worse was a slight post-match altercation with staff, when he stormed down the tunnel rather than acknowledge supporters. So, is there a chance that Palmer will get benched on Friday night against Nottingham Forest? Owners might want to be ready, in case pre-deadline rumours emerge.

DEFCON WATCH

Ampadu, a former Blue, added a defensive contributions (DefCon) reward to his assist, meaning a total of seven points. Heading into tonight’s Brentford v Everton, he’s second in the league for total DefCon actions (128).

As for centre-back Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), he experienced a rare day without success, only reaching six actions.

JUMP ONTO LEEDS

Buoyed by consecutive wins, Leeds get to host Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Fulham in their next five matches, with a trip to Hull City soon after in Gameweek 18.

The solidity of this defence is already well-known, conceding the joint-second-fewest goals (nine) and boasting the third-best expected goals conceded (xGC, 13.19). That’s why Muharemovic and Jayden Bogle (£4.8m) owners may want to consider a double-up with stopper James Trafford (£5.1m) – especially if the injured David Raya (£6.3m) needs replacing.

Once a template pick, Calvert-Lewin now almost feels like a differential. He was ditched the third-most times when adding together the sales for Gameweeks 10 and 11.