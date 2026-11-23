Mauricio Pochettino lost his first match as Manchester United head coach on Sunday, with his team comprehensively beaten 4-0 at Anfield.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

WHY GAKPO MISSED OUT

Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) missed out for Liverpool, having picked up an injury while on international duty with the Netherlands.

The match also came too soon for Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m).

“Gakpo got injured with the Netherlands, he left the game with a soleus injury. He hasn’t been training with us, nothing since getting injured from the national team. “Ryan has been training but still is managing the pain. With Ryan we are going day to day – some days he can. We have been waiting until the end but he was in pain yesterday. Let’s hope we can recover him for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch

We should hear more from Andoni Iraola on Tuesday, ahead of Liverpool’s midweek encounter with Club Brugge.

WIRTZ IN DEMAND

As for the on-pitch action, Liverpool completely dominated United after Leny Yoro’s (£4.8m) early red card.

Rio Ngumoha (£5.7m) and the in-form Florian Wirtz (£7.4m) both got a goal and an assist, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) and substitute Victor Munoz (£6.5m) also on the scoresheet.

Wirtz was particularly sharp and created as many as 10 chances, five of them deemed ‘big chances created’ by Opta.

And with Liverpool top of the Fixture Ticker right the way through to the turn of the year, the German schemer is already the most-bought player of Gameweek 12, following an overnight price rise.

“… I think he has been playing very well for a long, sustained period of time. He finished before the break with a goal and assist against Palace, an assist the game before. He has consistently been playing well now for a good period of time. He’s going to maybe continue playing well sometimes without an assist, without a goal, but still, I think he is giving us a lot.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz

Iraola also praised Ngumoha, who capped off a wonderful display down the left flank by scoring in the second half.

“[I am] happy because the way also he scored the goal, arriving [at the] second post, we are trying to encourage him so he can make some numbers, apart from his strengths. Try to arrive, be another threat inside the box. The same with Flo [Wirtz], try to arrive to the six-yard box. And I’m happy for them because they are receiving the reward.” – Andoni Iraola on Rio Ngumoha

Szoboszlai meanwhile netted the opener from a free-kick. Alexander Isak (£9.3m) drew the foul and really should have scored himself, having racked up six shots at Anfield.

BARCOLA NEARS BAN

Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) probably denied Wirtz a couple more assists with some wasteful finishing, but, as usual, he found himself in some excellent positions and provided the pass for Ngumoha’s strike.

That was Barcola’s fourth assist in five Gameweeks.

“I’m not satisfied with my performance. I know I can do much better, and I know what I’m capable of. I finished with an assist, but I could have scored three or four goals.” – Bradley Barcola

Iraola sounded a bit more positive in his post-match presser…

“[Barcola] needs to keep making those runs in behind. We’ll work on it but he’s always a threat. It was a lovely assist for Rio [Ngumoha], he missed a big chance and has the control of the situation but I was pleased for him.” – Andoni Iraola on Bradley Barcola

However, Barcola picked up his fourth yellow card of the season on Sunday. One more caution in his next eight league games and he’ll get a one-match ban.

POCHETTINO’S POOR START

Above: Man Utd’s starting line-up in Gameweek 11, via BBC Sport

It was a miserable day for Pochettino, then, with the 10 men of United blown away.

The Red Devils have now conceded 23 goals from their first 11 Premier League games of 2026/27, the second-most of any team.

That said, the early red card decided this match, leaving little to take away from a Pochettino perspective.

Indeed, the Argentine was forced to shuffle his pack within 20 minutes on Sunday, switching from a 4-2-3-1 (see above) to a back five after Yoro’s challenge on Isak. Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) was subsequently withdrawn, with Harry Maguire (£4.6m) coming on in his place.

After such a lengthy spell out, Matthijs de Ligt (£4.9m) understandably looked rusty and short of match sharpness.

Further up the pitch, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) had four shots and created five chances, forcing Alisson Becker (£5.5m) into a late save. The Portuguese playmaker also took all of United’s set-pieces, including a direct free-kick.

Joshua Zirkzee (£5.3m) meanwhile replaced Matheus Cunha (£7.8m) at half-time, with the Brazilian among those impacted by United’s switch to a back five formation.

With United required to defend for much of this match, four of their players banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points at Anfield, including Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m), who now has a 77.8% hit rate this season.

As for Yoro, he’ll miss Gameweek 12 following his red card.

Before then, United face Sporting CP at Old Trafford on Wednesday, a match that should provide a clearer indication of Pochettino’s approach/tactics.

MATCH ANALYSIS