Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) netted a late brace to secure a 2-0 win for Hull City over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here are our Scout Notes from the MKM Stadium.

MCBURNIE DOUBLE SINKS BRIGHTON

Fabian Hurzeler will be left wondering just how Brighton managed to lose this match.

The away side were completely dominant for the most part, and by the final whistle, had generated 2.23 expected goals (xG), including seven Opta big chances.

But Albion just couldn’t find their way past the Hull goalkeeper.

Diego Gomez (£5.1m) missed three clear-cut opportunities and really should have scored from a superb Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) delivery. Yasin Ayari (£5.5m) also rattled the bar, before Georginio Rutter (£5.2m) was denied by an outstretched hand.

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), Pascal Gross (£6.3m) and substitute Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) all threatened after the break, too.

Above: Brighton players sorted by shots and big chances (BC) in Gameweek 11

As Brighton pushed for a winner, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) and Kostoulas were thrown on, with De Cuyper subsequently moved to left-back for the final 25 minutes. However, they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Then, late on, everything went wrong for the away side.

Costinha (£4.5m) was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Hull took full advantage, as McBurnie netted his third and fourth goals of the season in injury time to seal the win.

That’s now five attacking returns in his last four matches for McBurnie, although for potential suitors, a reminder that he is on four yellow cards.

“I am very happy for Oli because both of the goals came from open play for him after a free kick and a penalty before. He lives for these goals and I am very happy for him. I never have any doubts about Oli because he is a leader and he is a part of our spine…” – Sergej Jakirovic on Oli McBurnie

Costinha meanwhile will miss Gameweek 12 due to suspension.

GROSS DEFCON

Amongst all the Brighton blanks, Gross did at least bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the first time this season…

He really should have added an assist, too, when he set up Costinha’s early chance.

Gross also avoided his fifth yellow card of the season. Provided he comes through Thursday’s Conference League tie against Craiova unscathed, he should be fine to feature at home against Newcastle United in Gameweek 12.

Midfield partner Chema Andres (£5.5m) joined Gross on four bookings, after receiving a yellow card at Hull.

WHY KOSTOULAS WAS BENCHED

Brighton’s only alteration from the win over Brentford prior to the international break was in attack.

Rutter replaced Kostoulas, who was only fit enough to play the final 23 minutes.

“Kostoulas came back with a small issue and therefore we had to make this decision. It wasn’t a tactical decision. It was just a thing where we had to take care of the health of the player, but nothing big. “It was something with his body, where he didn’t feel like 100%. Therefore, we all decided because we have so many games in the future, that we couldn’t take the risk.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Charalampos Kostoulas, via the Argus

Kostoulas chipped the ‘keeper shortly after his introduction, only for Regan Slater (£4.5m) to clear off the goal line.

TZOLAKIS HEROICS

In an inspired display, Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m) made seven saves to deny Albion, keeping out 1.5 worth of xG on his own.

He has now climbed to joint-second in the goalkeeper rankings with 59 points, level with Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m).

Tzolakis has also made 48 saves in total this season, at least eight more than any other shot-stopper…

“Unbelievable, especially after the international break. “If the goalkeeper saves us we are not doing very good things in front of him. But a good clean sheet today.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Konstantinos Tzolakis

HULL BACK FOUR

Hull used a back four formation on Sunday, with John Egan (£4.1m) benched.

Matt Crooks (£4.4m) subsequently started a bit higher as the ‘10’ in a 4-2-3-1.

And while the home side were under pressure for large periods, they did always look to quickly burst forward when they won possession, with half-time substitute Sorba Thomas (£5.5m) – who hit the bar – particularly lively after the break.

Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m) meanwhile was fit to start and supplied a late assist for McBurnie, having previously fired a shot wide of the near post.

Hull still haven’t lost on home turf this season, then.

On the injury front, Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m) limped off with a suspected hamstring issue. He was replaced by Lucas Gourna-Douath (£4.9m) in the middle of the park.

Sergej Jakirovic also confirmed that Joe Gelhardt (£5.0m) is set to be out for a few weeks with a quad injury.

MATCH SUMMARY