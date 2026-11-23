Saturday saw another win and another clean sheet for Bournemouth, who racked up a club-record ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Five of those wins have come in the league, and the Cherries are now up to fifth in the Premier League table.

As for Nottingham Forest, it was back to earth with a bump following their defeat of Manchester City a fortnight ago.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Vitality Stadium.

SIX IN SIX FOR EVANILSON

Above: Players involved in Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest sorted by shots taken

Evanilson (£6.6m) returned for a sixth consecutive league match on Saturday, moving up to outright second in the FPL forwards table.

Unlike in previous games, where he’s perhaps been given a helping hand by opposition errors, you couldn’t really argue that he didn’t merit a return here.

This game, in fact, saw him rack up his highest xG tally (1.12) of 2026/27. Denied by a save and a last-ditch block early on, he finished superbly in the 19th minute from James Hill‘s (£5.6m) assist.

A couple of other off-target efforts from decent positions saw him end on five shots in the box (all in the first half), which was again a season-best total for him.

Can he keep this scoring streak up? Well, the fixtures, from an attacking perspective, are a mixed bag in the coming four Gameweeks. The Cherries face the teams ranked 9th, 3rd, 8th and 1st for fewest goals conceded this term. Fulham, who provide the Gameweek 12 opposition, have conceded just six goals in eight outings.

But then Forest had been posting some very good underlying defensive numbers before Saturday, and the Brazilian made light work of their backline.

TAVERNIER SHOWS CREATIVE SIDE

Rayan (£6.3m) matched Evanilson for shots in this game (five) on another ‘what might have been’ afternoon for the winger.

In fact, he’s now the outright leading FPL midfielder for shots in the box (23) and big chances (11) this term.

Alas, only one of those efforts has found the net this season, and another couple of very decent opportunities went begging here.

One was teed up by Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m), whose excellent 2026/27 continued.

Thanks to his assist for Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) and the creation of four other chances, Tavernier managed to scoop a couple of bonus points, too.

Above: Players involved in Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest sorted by chances created

Tavernier’s goal threat has slightly diminished of late: he’s had just four shots in the box in the last seven Gameweeks.

All of them were ‘big chances’, at least, and thanks to his creativity, too, he remains FPL’s top midfielder for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) this term.

“I think, I mean, it was my 11th Premier League game today. I couldn’t see really better offensive midfielders so far this season.” – Marco Rose on Marcus Tavernier, via the Bournemouth Echo

KROUPI’S WAIT FOR A START GOES ON

Eli Junior Kroupi‘s (£7.3m) wait for a first start of 2026/27 goes on.

A seventh consecutive sub appearance for club and country saw him emerge as a 69th-minute replacement for Kluivert.

The Dutchman, seemingly Kroupi’s main positional rival, also delivered what was arguably his best performance of a so-so campaign.

You’d imagine Kroupi finally gets his chance from the start against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

“The team is going to look different.” – Marco Rose on Thursday’s clash with Celta Vigo

However, that probably means more bench duty in Gameweek 12.

A three-game Premier League week is almost upon us, so there’s a chance Kroupi gets his first Premier League start of the season soon – perhaps in Gameweek 13 – as Marco Rose manages the minutes of his squad:

We’re still looking at maybe just one start in the next three Gameweeks, however, and any serious FPL interest in the young French attacker remains on ice for now.

MORE DEFCON JOY – AND ANOTHER CLEAN SHEET

Another game, another week of points for Hill and Antonio Silva (£5.1m). Hill has now delivered a return of some variety (DefCon/clean sheet/assist) in seven straight Gameweeks.

Both centre-halves hit the DefCon threshold yet again, Hill for the seventh time in 2026/27 and Silva for the eighth.

“We do it as a team – we press well and we keep the ball far away from our goal. If it’s necessary, we go for second balls. “If we have to defend deep, we block balls. We try to support Petro.” – Marco Rose on his team’s strong defensive performances

The Cherries’ fourth clean sheet of the season was more comfortable than the xG race suggests:

Forest were kept at bay for the most part, and were well under 1.0 xG before two ‘big’ headed chances for subs Igor Jesus (£5.6m) and Chris Wood (£5.7m) late on.

A little bit of late luck was ridden for the shut-out, then, but it was mostly an assured defensive performance.

SILVA + TAVERNIER AVOID FIFTH BOOKING

More good news for Silva and Tavernier owners: they both avoided a fifth booking of the season.

The pair still have to get through the Cherries’ next eight Premier League matches without a further caution to swerve a ban, of course.

“A DESERVED DEFEAT” – BUT WOEFUL CHELSEA UP NEXT

Oliver Glasner called this a “deserved defeat”, and few would argue.

While they racked up 18 (mostly innocuous) shots, it took until the 81st minute for the Tricky Trees to muster an effort on target.

Glasner highlighted his side’s ongoing struggle against physical and intense teams.

“When we had games like today… we had Leeds, we had Coventry, we had Brentford and we had Bournemouth: 0-1, 0-1, 0-2, 0-2. This is what we have to look at, and this is what we have to be very honest [about]. So, if it’s very tactical… like Villa, like City, if they try with many short passes to find solutions, we are doing really well. When it’s more about physicality, about intensity in the duels, about second balls, and how quick you find solutions, then we have problems. So, that’s the reality and this is what we have to accept. This is what we have to improve.” – Oliver Glasner

Thankfully, Gameweek 12 opponents Chelsea are not one of those clubs! The Blues themselves have struggled against robust sides this season, such as Leeds United on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s troops are also the league’s fifth-worst team for goals conceded (20), so Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) et al will surely fancy this match, under the Friday night floodlights at the City Ground, after their success over Manchester City two weeks ago.

There was yet more points-dodging from Gibbs-White here: he created four unconverted chances and produced a ’50p header’ of his own when well positioned.