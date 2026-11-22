A spluttering Manchester City dropped points for the fourth successive league game, being held to a home draw by Fulham.

City, for context, had won the last 20 league and cup meetings between the two sides.

Saturday’s performance and result ended with the Cityzens being booed off by the Etihad faithful, and it leaves plenty of questions about Enzo Maresca’s side heading into Gameweek 12 – when they face Arsenal.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Etihad.

HAALAND’S YEARLY MID-SEASON FUNK?

It was a third straight blank for Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

Given the kneejerk Fantasy world we live in, and considering that other, cheaper forwards are doing the business, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the Norwegian is the most sold forward of Gameweek 12 so far – especially with the magnitude of City’s next fixture:

But are those abandoning ship onto something? We do tend to experience a mid-season slump from Haaland around autumn/winter time, following his customary electric start:

Erling Haaland is in a slump — and it’s one we’ve seen before. The Norwegian’s seasons have a familiar pattern: a blistering start followed by a mid-season slowdown @SamLee investigates… 🔗 https://t.co/zSr7NkJC4E https://t.co/vpX9hrpYFY — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 7, 2026

What you would say is that, like in the Nottingham Forest game, Haaland did have chances.

The best came in the 23rd minute, when he met Iliman Ndiaye‘s (£5.7m) teasing cross but could only mishit his effort straight at Bernd Leno (£4.5m) from five yards out. Haaland then followed up by poking the ball over the line, but Leno was deemed to have had two hands on the ball when he did so. If that had gone in, we’d probably have been looking at a back-to-business eight/nine-pointer.

The Norwegian went on to lash wildly over from a wider angle, and he scuffed two other very presentable chances. Phil Foden (£6.8m), having a so-so game in the ’10’, set up two of those opportunities.

Indeed, Haaland has now had 12 shots in the box over the last three goalless Gameweeks. He’s also racked up exactly 2.0 expected goals (xG) in that time:

So, no shortage of chances, then; there’d be more concern if there was. His misaligned radar might make him an easier ‘bench’ in Gameweek 12, of course, but selling is another matter. At the moment, most of us don’t need the cash because fellow premiums Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) are faltering and Bukayo Saka (£9.4m) is injured. Fernandes could make things interesting by laying down a marker in his first match under Mauricio Pochettino, of course…

GVARDIOL, CHERKI + ENZO BENCHED

Haaland is, at least, always a good bet for starts.

The same is not true of most other City players. Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) was benched for the third time in five Gameweeks; he’s lasted more than 45 minutes in just one of those five matches.

Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) also lost his place, with Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m) – who, like Foden, didn’t go away on international duty – starting instead.

“Josko Gvardiol’s maybe more comfortable with the ball at his feet as a centre-back, maybe. Nico O’Reilly plays left-back, and then you’ve got maybe someone who’s more comfortable playing the ball into midfield. Again, in this moment, we are trying to find, you know, a different solution, the right balance. Today, again, we made some changes. Now we have a game every three days, and hopefully, we can find, you know, the right players for each position.” – Enzo Maresca

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) made way, too. Is Maresca finally seeing the light? Maybe not; Enzo had been away with Argentina this week and returned late to the UK.

Maresca had previously rested the midfielder and Gvardiol for another winnable home fixture, against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 7, and you do wonder if the City boss was gambling on beating Fulham with a partially rotated team before welcoming back the big guns, underperforming or otherwise, for trickier tests ahead.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of balance. Again, with Fernandez, we won seven games in a row. “It’s just because, I think for this game, it’s better [to have] Bouaddi than Enzo starting.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking ahead of kick-off, on his decision to bench Enzo Fernandez

ANDERSON ADVANCED

A result of Maresca’s changes saw Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) take up the deepest central midfield role. Elliot Anderson (£6.2m), so often in that position, was thus given more attacking license in the ‘Enzo’ spot:

A season-best seven penalty area touches and four shots followed, with Anderson nearly scoring on a couple of occasions when ghosting into the box.

Above: Man City players sorted by shots in Gameweek 11

Ultimately, his goal came from a set piece, with the England international superbly lashing in a half-cleared corner.

The closest he came to an assist also came from a set play, when his inswinging corner was nodded over by Ruben Dias (£5.5m) from close range.

“I think Ayyoub, with Elliot, they were both very good. Today, we use Elliot a little bit more as an attacking midfielder, arriving inside the box. He scored a fantastic goal. He had three, four moments inside the box where he was very dangerous. So, it’s another solution for us.” – Enzo Maresca

NO CLEAN SHEET AGAIN

City didn’t totally convince attacking wise, with Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) again not great.

But once more, it’s the defence that raises more questions than the frontline.

Fulham, one of the least potent attacking forces in the league, only had five shots (they didn’t need to come out and play after their early opener), but they looked like scoring with most of them. Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m) did find the net after 16 minutes, while Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.4m) had to bail out his defence to keep out Oscar Bobb (£5.5m), Muniz again and Calvin Bassey (£4.5m).

It’s no clean sheet in nine matches in league and cup for City now.

“In this moment, for us, the problem is not scoring goals or creating chances. It’s the chances or the goals we are conceding.” – Enzo Maresca

FULHAM’S DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

Fair play to Fulham, who have reinvented themselves as a stubborn, defensively competent side after the early-season basketball matches.

The captures of Shea Charles (£5.0m) and David Affengruber (£4.5m) have massively helped in that regard.

Impressively, the Cottagers have conceded just six goals in eight Gameweeks. Yes, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have faced the newly promoted trio in that time, but they’ve also encountered City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Above: Premier League sides sorted by minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) over the last eight Gameweeks

£5.3M FORWARD MUNIZ ON THE SCORESHEET AGAIN

We’re not short of in-form forwards in FPL at present, so it’s not likely Muniz will get much of a look-in – especially with Fulham’s upcoming fixtures.

Still, it’s always worth monitoring cheap strikers in starting XIs in case of shifts in the Fantasy landscape.

Muniz made his first league start of 2026/27 here, replacing the misfiring Gonzalo Garcia (£5.8m).

Doing what Gonzalo has routinely failed to do (ie scoring), he also impressed Arbeloa with his off-the-ball work.