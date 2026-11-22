Tottenham Hotspur bounced back to winning ways with a routine 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

That took Spurs to five clean sheets in their last nine league games. It also lifted them to ninth in the Premier League table.

And in the shape of teenager Luca Williams-Barnett (£4.4m), do we have a new star in the making?

A COMFORTABLE AFTERNOON FOR SPURS

This was a walk in the park for the Lilywhites.

Ipswich barely threatened, with eight of their 11 shots blocked at source. Abdoul Ouattara (£4.0m) had probably their best chance early on, which Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) pushed away, but even that was from a narrow angle.

The Tractor Boys mustered just 0.47 xG all game.

As for Spurs, they were on top from the word go. Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) had some early sighters, registering four shots in the opening 15 minutes alone, before Williams-Barnett bundled in Pedro Porro‘s (£5.3m) teasing cross to open the scoring.

James Maddison (£6.2m) couldn’t align his radar with four efforts, while Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) hit the post with a free-kick and Williams-Barnett had two more excellent chances from the edge of the six-yard box.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m) was also his usual threat at set plays, nodding one free-kick over and teeing up Maddison with a knock-down.

Solanke – better but still not entirely convincing despite scoring – then slid in to add a second from Williams-Barnett’s superb cross, and Christian Walton (£4.4m) had to make two excellent saves to prevent own-goals late on.

£4.4M MIDFIELDER HAULS

Williams-Barnett took much of the post-match attention.

Some promising recent cameos had inched him closer to a start, and the injury to Mathys Tel (£5.6m) was finally enough to see him get a promotion to the line-up.

It was a terrific display down the left flank, the kind you often get from a fearless teenager who isn’t burdened by the weight of expectation.

“Luca Barnett is a special player. I’m not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think. He played very well. I think he’s lucky, because he’s playing in a top club with top teammates. Because yesterday evening, when I gave the first XI, when I said the first XI to the players, I said, remember the first game, the debut of you, and help the kid tomorrow, because he’s one of us, and if he plays well, we have more chances to win the game. He’s very young, but at the same time, he’s a mature guy. He understands the right behaviour to keep in the dressing room, and he’s older than his age. “I’m positive about [him keeping his feet on the ground] because he has great confidence. He knows all his qualities, but I think he has a very good family, and it’s crucial for this type of players. I think he’s already in a top club. He has nothing to change because he’s already at the top of the level of the club he wants to arrive. He understands because he’s smart. He’s smart to understand the behaviour he has to keep in the dressing room, on the pitch. I think I’m positive about his behaviour, his character, because I’ve been working with him for three or four months and I know him enough to say this.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Luca Williams-Barnett

As mentioned above, he could have added to his early goal, being unable to find a way past Walton with a close-range poke and a back-post header. Kudus, unlucky to hit the woodwork with a free-kick, was also unfortunate not to get an assist for the latter chance.

Above: Players sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Spurs v Ipswich

A name to consider in FPL, then, especially for those emptying funds from midfield?

Perhaps, but Spurs are well-stocked with attacking options (if not as many on the left). Tel should be back by Gameweek 15, too, and De Zerbi discussed the balancing act he’ll have to strike between giving Williams-Barnett the chance to shine and protecting him.

“The management for these young players is tough, no? Because you have to find the balance between giving him the chance to play, but [also] to help him and to protect him from the pressure, from the expectation. He has to enjoy on the pitch. He has to work hard.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Luca Williams-Barnett

Sunderland’s Jules Ahoka (£4.4m) might just have the xMins edge in the battle of the sub-£4.5m midfielders.

SAVIO SETBACK

One thing that should give Williams-Barnett a short-term boost is another injury sustained by Savio (£6.4m).

The Brazilian winger, making his comeback from a medium-term absence, replaced the 18-year-old just after the hour mark, but had to come off himself before full-time.

“I’m very angry about that because Savio is a crucial player for us. “It is the same injury, and it is the worst thing from today.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Savio’s injury

If he’s ruled out, this will be the third injury he’s picked up in the space of three months.

SIX CHANGES AS DE ZERBI HINTS AT ROTATION TO COME

De Zerbi made six alterations to his side on Saturday.

Some were enforced: Tel was injured and Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) was unexpectedly absent with an illness.

Others, like Solanke for Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) for Andrew Robertson (£4.3m), are just the continuation of semi-regular swaps we’ve seen this season.

But Marcos Senesi (£5.7m) for Micky van de Ven (£5.0m), a change that had also happened after the last international break, was a reminder that, even though Spurs are out of the EFL Cup and not in Europe, there will still be some minute management to come in December and January, when the Lilywhites have three midweek Premier League games to negotiate.

Maddison, for example, you’d imagine would be carefully handled throughout the winter, and that’s even if he can stay fit in the first place.

“I’m very lucky because our squad is not just 11 very good players. We have more than 20 very good players. I changed six players compared to the last game but not because I have to give gifts to the players, because they deserve to play. Now, maybe the toughest period of the Premier League starts, and we have to be ready to play, changing many players, because we need energy, we need motivation, we need something from every one of us.” – Roberto De Zerbi

“Marcos Senesi is a very good player. He’s unlucky because there is Micky van de Ven and JP [Jan Paul] van Hecke, but his level is top.” – Roberto De Zerbi

DAVIS INJURY UPDATE

One of Ipswich’s most owned players, the budget-friendly Leif Davis (£4.0m), hobbled out of the game.

Gary O’Neil did sound fairly chipper about the left-back’s prognosis, at least.

“It was a quite a nasty tackle, I thought. Not on purpose; I don’t think Kudus meant it. I think just the nature of it, like he’s got stud marks all the way down the back of his calf, and it’s just caused him to roll his ankle a little bit on the outside. “I saw him there just before he got in the shower and he was thinking he’d be okay, but obviously, even he won’t know probably until tomorrow or Monday as to how it settles and what it is. But we’re hopeful that it’s nothing too serious.” – Gary O’Neil on Leif Davis

FLEMMING IN FOR EMERSONN

Zian Flemming (£5.5m) got his first league start of the season on Saturday, replacing Emersonn (£5.4m).

Flemming does have some Premier League pedigree: he scored 11 goals in 2025/26.

He didn’t have much of a sniff on Saturday, however.

“I thought Emmy has not performed to his early level in the last few weeks. I thought it was a big ask for him to lead the line at a Premier League team all season. “Zian played in the Premier League last year, scored 10, 11 goals, and I felt that he’d earned the chance for us to have a look at him in a game. You know, I’ve seen him in training, but it’s never the same. “So, I felt like Zian was probably ahead of Emmy before the game today, and that’s why we went with him. We thought he might be able to give us something when we went a bit more direct as well, give us a platform to go into.” – Gary O’Neil

PALACIOS HITS DEFCON AGAIN DESPITE EARLY SUB

Five players hit the DefCon threshold in this game, including Senesi.

So too did Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m), despite him coming off after 55 minutes! The midfielder has a superb 87.5% success rate when starting.

A late return from international duty was the reason for his early withdrawal.